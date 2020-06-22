China Vanke's contracted sales for the first five months of FY2020 declined -7.7% YoY, and it remains to be seen if it can achieve positive contracted sales growth in FY2020.

China Vanke sent mixed signals recently, with both a proposal to widen the scope of its share repurchase mandate and the placement of new shares.

I maintain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer, China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CHVKF) (OTCPK:CHVKY) (OTCPK:CVKEY) [2202:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on China Vanke published on April 7, 2020. China Vanke's share price has declined marginally by -1% from HK$25.80 as of April 6, 2020, to HK$25.50 as of June 19, 2020, since my last update. China Vanke trades at 5.8 times consensus forward next 12 months' P/E and 1.40 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.0%.

China Vanke sent mixed signals about the company's valuations recently, with both a proposal to widen the scope of its share repurchase mandate, and the placement of new shares. Also, China Vanke's contracted sales for the first five months of FY2020 declined -7.7% YoY, and it remains to be seen if it can achieve positive contracted sales growth in FY2020. Notably, the company's land banking activities have also slowed considerably in 5M2020.

Given uncertainty over China Vanke's contracted sales performance in 2H2020, and mixed signals about the company's perceptions of its own valuations, I retain my Neutral rating on the stock.

Readers have the option of trading in China Vanke shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CHVKF, CHVKY, CVKEY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2202:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $30 million, and market capitalization is above $41 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own China Vanke shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Norges Bank Investment Management, Aberdeen Standard Investments and First State Investments, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Corporate Actions In The Spotlight

On May 15, 2020, China Vanke announced that the company is proposing to renew its share repurchase mandate with amendments to its articles of association at its annual general meeting on June 30, 2020.

The proposed amendments to China Vanke's articles of association widen the scope of the company's share repurchase mandate and allow it to buy back its own shares for the purpose of employee share incentive schemes and convertible bonds. More importantly, China Vanke also noted in the announcement that the new share repurchase mandate will grant the company rights to repurchases shares where "it is necessary to protect the Company's value and the shareholders' rights and interests by the Company." These repurchased shares can't exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares and have to be transferred or cancelled within three years.

On the surface, China Vanke's proposal to widen the scope of the company's share repurchase mandate is positive for multiple reasons. Buying back shares to fund employee share incentive schemes will enable China Vanke to attract top talent to drive the company's future growth, while the ability to repurchase shares for convertible bonds minimizes the dilution of minority shareholders' interest in the case of a conversion.

Notably, the proposal to repurchase shares "to protect the Company's value and the shareholders' rights and interests" suggests that China Vanke is willingly to buy back its own shares and send a strong signal of the company's undervaluation if and when the company deems that it is necessary. Year-to-date, the share price has declined -23%, while the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index is down by a smaller -13% over the same period.

With the market expecting China Vanke to possibly repurchase shares subsequently to signal the stock's undervaluation, China Vanke did the opposite with an announcement on June 4, 2020, that the company is placing out 315,589,200 new shares (2.72% of enlarged share capital post-placement) at HK$25.00 (on par with 30-day volume weighted average price, or VWAP) each. The share placement was completed on June 11, 2020.

China Vanke noted in its June 4, 2020, announcement that the rationale of the recent share placement is to "strengthen the financial position of the Group" with net proceeds of HK$7.865 billion raised from the placement. This line of argument does not seem particularly convincing, as China Vanke already had a strong financial position prior to the share placement. China Vanke's net gearing was approximately 34% as of March 31, 2020, and the company's net gearing post-placement is expected to be further lowered to 31%. As a comparison, a list of 20-odd Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developers which I track had a mean net gearing in the 90%-100% range.

China Vanke's recent announcement to widen the scope of its share repurchase mandate and subsequent share placement sent mixed signals to investors. The proposal to repurchase shares "to protect the Company's value and the shareholders' rights and interests" seem to indicate that China Vanke possibly thinks that the company's shares are undervalued. On the contrary, China Vanke should not have placed out new shares now (despite the fact that the shares are not placed out at a discount to 30-day VWAP) if the stock's valuations are cheap.

May 2020 Operating Data

Similar to most Mainland China property developers, China Vanke provides monthly updates on its operations.

On June 2, 2020, China Vanke disclosed that its May 2020 contracted sales were RMB61.28 billion, which represented MoM (Month-on-Month) and YoY increases of +27.8% and +5.7%, respectively. The sell-through rate for its property projects increased from 45% in April 2020 to 61% in May 2020, which was partly boosted by the Labor Day holiday between May 1 and May 5, 2020. Year-to-date, China Vanke's cumulative contracted sales for the first five months of FY2020 declined -7.7% YoY to RMB247.11 billion.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 18, 2020, China Vanke had guided for positive contracted sales growth on a full-year basis in FY2020. Historically, 60% of China Vanke's new property project launches were in the second half of the year. It remains to be seen if China Vanke can maintain the positive contracted sales growth momentum for the rest of the year, and at least deliver positive contracted sales growth this year.

In addition, it is noteworthy that China Vanke only acquired 31 new development projects in 5M2020, which was significantly lower than 47 new development projects acquired in 5M2019. In terms of land area, China Vanke's newly acquired land bank fell by more than 40% YoY to 6.56 million sq m in 5M2020. This suggests that either China Vanke has been too conservative in terms of its land bank acquisition strategy or the company has a negative view of the Chinese property market in the near term.

On the positive side of things, China Vanke has started to be involved in "Rail Plus Property" projects, which enjoy captive demand by virtue of being located alongside new metro or rail stations.

On May 15, 2020, China Vanke disclosed that the company formed a 51:49 joint venture with Shenzhen Metro Property, a 100%-owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd. The joint venture company recently spent RMB5.18 billion on a successful bid for a 481,000 sq m land parcel in Foshan, Guangdong Province, which is located at "the south of Guiyang-Guangzhou High-speed Railway".

Notably, Shenzhen Metro Group is China Vanke's largest shareholder with a 28.69% equity stake, which suggests opportunities for more "Rail Plus Property" projects in the future.

Valuation

China Vanke trades at 6.8 times trailing 12 months' P/E and 5.8 times consensus forward next 12 months' P/E based on its share price of HK$25.50 as of June 19, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 7.2 times and 7.7 times, respectively. China Vanke's forward P/E multiple is on par with its Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer peers which typically trade in the mid- to high-single-digit forward P/E range.

China Vanke is also valued by the market at 1.40 times P/B, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year average P/B multiples of 1.95 times and 1.90 times, respectively.

China Vanke offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 4.5%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.0%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Vanke are corporate actions that do not create value for minority shareholders, lower-than-expected contracted sales going forward, and a cut in the company's dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China Vanke shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.