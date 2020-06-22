Misunderstandings #1

Last week I outlined the bear case for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), which was reiterated a few days later by the Financial Times, citing several sell-side analysts. This shows that my bear thesis probably summarized the prevalent sentiment pretty well. Warren Buffett may or may not have "lost his touch", but in recent times he certainly has lost many supporters.

Some of them are probably just market-timers. While attempts to time the market usually end in tears, Bill Ackman seems to have found a solution to the problem by directly timing his tears - and excellently well. Yet, after he found out that Berkshire was not even trying to profit from the panic, he sold his stake in Buffett's holding. Since he is usually described as a "Buffett acolyte" (maybe wrongly so), many consider his sale to be another proof for the unattractiveness of an investment in Berkshire Hathaway.

Moreover, some see the many small Q1 trims to several equity stakes in Buffett's portfolio and believe that the Oracle not only didn't load up when prices were low, but even made the rookie mistake to sell at the wrong time. Evidently, these observers don't understand that most of these holdings were probably attached to the pension funds of a company Berkshire sold during the first quarter.

Much of the disappointment probably also originates in a profound misunderstanding of Buffett's investment strategy. Too many investors believe Buffett's success is due to courageous bets in troubled times. But correlation is not causation. While troubled times often procured the occasions for Buffett's bets, the most important precondition for the Oracle betting at all is an excellent risk/reward, i.e. a high probability of a positive return with very little chance to lose significant amounts of money over the long-term. While a market sell-off can create such opportunities, not every sell-off improves the risk/reward. For example, when the automobile was invented, the price of horse-drawn carriages eventually went down, yet the mark-down did certainly nothing to improve their risk/reward.

According to Charlie Munger value investing is like shooting fish in a barrel, but only after all the water has been let out. After the recent market rally, everybody and his grandma believes the risk/reward must have been excellent in March, but can we be so sure about that?

David Portnoy can brag about his recent performance, but let's check back next year or ten years from now. Chances are Warren Buffett is no idiot and nobody remembers who that Portnoy even was.

As far as the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned, I am totally with Buffett: We still don't know how it will play out and many, including quite bad outcomes are entirely plausible. So it is hard to see a good risk/reward when the risk can't be determined with sufficient certainty. The fact that the market is apparently believing in a relatively benign impact and quick recovery doesn't mean anything. Markets can do anything in the short-term. The market also seemed to believe in hydroxychloroquine based upon "a feeling" expressed by Donald Trump.

Misunderstandings #2

So the simple contrarian thesis would be: Since the criticism misses the point, is often based upon incomplete understanding or short-term market swings, Berkshire is in the doghouse for the wrong reasons. Therefore, it is likely cheap.

- Well, not so fast. Just because your opponent is wrong, you are not automatically right. In fact, Buffett himself seems to acknowledge parts of the bear thesis, since he did not load up on buybacks in Q1. If the Oracle himself requires a greater discount to become enthused about his own stock, why should we buy higher?

The unprecedented interventions by central banks have effectively eliminated much of the extra return potential of Buffett's cash pile during bad times. In 2008 Berkshire became one of the lenders of last resort, today nobody is calling Omaha for help.

Low interest rates are eliminating much of the benefits of owning large insurance operations. Buffett probably would have never started in insurance if the cost of capital had always been this low, since he was mostly attracted to it by the prospects of basically getting to hold large amounts of money for free.

Valuation

The A share (BRK.A) trades for $270,000, which is 1.18x its 3/31 book value of 229,000, i.e. below the previously used buyback threshold of 1.2x. Importantly, since equity valuations have risen about 20% since the end of Q1, the actual current valuation is even lower. Assuming a 20% gain of the equity portfolio ($180B on 3/31), book value increases by ~$22,000, so the P/B is just 1.08.

Berkshire has the following sources of earnings: Operating businesses, insurance, equity investments. In addition, there are about $130B of cash it could (in theory) dividend out tomorrow without impacting the rest of the conglomerate. (It is actually more complicated and the cash cushion naturally improves Berkshire's credit rating and lowers its cost of capital, so paying it out would have wide-ranging consequences.)

Leaving aside for a moment the complex insurance business and the volatile equity portfolio, Berkshire owns several large manufacturing, retail, rail transport, services and utility businesses. These businesses have grown their total net earnings over the past 7 years at a CAGR of ~10% to ~$17.7B/year. These businesses should be worth about 16x earnings at least, i.e. a traditional market-average multiple (which is lower than the recent market multiple for similar businesses), or $283B, which is equal to $175,000 per BRK.A.

(Source)

After adding the cash pile of $130B or $80,000 per A share, we are already close to today's trading price.

This is quite astonishing: The entire insurance business, plus the equity portfolio are almost free at the current price level and there is not much to discuss about this result.

As far as the insurance business is concerned, to simplify things a bit, I will focus on the earnings it generates. Assuming an average combined ratio of 100% (Berkshire has done better than that), the company won't make any underwriting profit, but only earn investment income on the float. This was $130B as of 3/31, or $80,000/BRK.A. Sure, this float might shrink or grow very slowly going forward, but it is certainly worth something, as all investment income it generates will fully accrue to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

Finally, there are deferred taxes on unrealized capital gains - another liability that actually works for the conglomerate. These were relatively low at the end of March, as the sell-off reduced paper profits within the equity portfolio, but still ~$50B or $30,000/BRK.A. Again, just like float, this is money that eventually will be given back (in this case to Uncle Sam), but in the meantime probably new capital gains will be achieved, so the most likely future trajectory of this asset is one of slow, albeit uneven growth.

The bullish view would be that Berkshire should be worth the sum of all these buckets, i.e. $593B, which means ~$365,000/BRK.A or $243/BRK.B - and corresponds roughly to last year's stock market high and to 1.45x today's estimated book value. This would include the entire float and deferred taxes, but would still exclude any underwriting gains from the insurance business. On the other hand, it would assume no conglomerate discount.

The bearish view is today's prevalent one: Very roughly speaking, the market is saying that Buffett owns average businesses, makes average returns on equity investments and operates insurance businesses without making underwriting profits, while applying some sort of conglomerate discount after mostly ignoring the intrinsic benefits of the corporate structure, the "worthless" $130B cash pile - which Buffett is apparently reluctant to put to work - and the value of deferred taxes.

I think the market is certainly too bearish, while the full bullish valuation is probably out of reach for a long while. As a result, I would be willing to purchase Berkshire around its book value (adjusted to today's equity valuations) of ~$250,000 per A share or ~$167 per B share - a 30% discount to fair value.

If the market corrected after the recent bull run, it would actually somewhat justify Buffett's caution, but ironically (and quite inevitably) Berkshire would come back down together with the market, making the investment even more interesting.

Looking for more ideas? My Marketplace service Stability & Opportunity is all about identifying certainties, doubts and ultimately probabilities of success through in-depth analysis of a narrow selection of potential investments. All investments present multiple layers of safety arising from carefully identified market inefficiencies, which ultimately skews the risk/reward to our favor and significantly reduces the long-term risk of losing principal. Subscribe now to Stability & Opportunity and get access to a treasure trove of independent research!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in bRK.B over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.