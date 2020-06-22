Monetization Of The Federal Debt

The Fed is going to have to acquire more debt in order for the Treasury to be able to pay for Government expenses.

The news headlines are full of the Covid-19 pandemic and civil disturbances while there is little attention paid to the enormous increase in the federal debt. All the financial measures enacted to help lessen the painful impact of the lockdowns put in place to fight the pandemic have to be financed by debt.

The US debt clock clearly shows the basic figures involved. See the U.S. National Debt Clock: Real Time.

The US national debt is $25.2 trillion and rising while the actual annual federal deficit is $3.5 trillion and rising. The procedure for financing federal expenses requires the Treasury to issue debt paper, which is sold at auction. The primary dealers as buyers of Treasury paper serve as a conduit as they sell paper to the Fed, which effectively serves as the buyer of last resort. The Treasury paper swells the Fed balance.

The Fed receives interest on the Treasury paper. The interest is funneled back to the Treasury and maturing debt is rolled over in the process that provides for the monetization of an ever larger part of the federal debt, which has now reached the impressive figure of 131% of GDP according to the Debt Clock. The St. Louis Fed puts the figure at 106%, which is far lower but still precariously high.

This process and procedure are generally known and understood by investors, who are also aware that government programs excogitated to support the financial system, including Wall Street, help to increase the debt. Now that the Treasury has set up SPVs that can even buy corporate bonds and ETFs, the precedent has been set for a part of the economy to become government property. Everything has been done in order to fend off an impending financial crisis resulting from corporate over-indebtedness. See the chart below.

A rash of corporate bond defaults would upset the financial system and therefore has to be avoided.

Thus, practically, a big step has been taken in the direction of MMT (Modern Monetary Theory). The programs instituted in order to deal with the COVID-19 lockdowns nationwide can be considered to be vehicles for the introduction of “helicopter money” that is lavished on the economy in order to keep consumption at acceptable levels.

Investors are happy that the injection of trillions of dollars into the financial system on the part of the government financed by the Fed has helped the stock markets to make a significant recovery in a very short time. However, as @LanceRoberts has pointed out in several Seeking Alpha articles, the real economy does influence the stock markets, and the predictably disastrous corporate profits of Q2 will likely dampen spirits on Wall Street.

With unemployment at depression levels it should be clear that the hoped-for recovery is not going to be V-shaped but will be long and drawn-out. At the same time, investors should keep a wary eye on the health of the US dollar, which has remained a “safe haven” currency although it very recently has been weakening a bit. The euro has become stronger in relation to the US dollar.

This writer has often warned that the greenback is the key to American prosperity. It is unlikely that the prodigal expenditures of the federal government and the progressive monetization of the debt are going to result in a viable currency. Investors have been warned, should take heed and put in place appropriate defensive measures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.