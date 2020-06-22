COVID-19 Is Back

The fight between humanity and COVID-19 is all but over.

There is an uptick in cases in lots of U.S States including Arizona, South Carolina and Florida.

The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts. ~Bertrand Russell

I’ve written frequently about COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020. It continues to be a subject, unfortunately. I would love for society to get rid of this thing but that isn’t exactly happening. The market isn’t discounting the available information very efficiently. I hesitate to conclude that there’s an edge to be had (as non-specialists) through continuously thinking about, and updating beliefs, COVID-19. Yet I think there is. The reason that edge exists could be because:

Broader public’s knowledge of the virus/virology seems to be extremely limited

Some professional investors seem to dismiss the virus as “one of those unknowns” their portfolios have to endure

Some (professional) investors seem to interpret information according to their bias (I could be guilty of the same thing)

A lot of people seem to be confusing the effectiveness of humanity in dealing with the threat with an overplayed severity of the threat

First I’ll give an update of where I think we are with COVID-19. Second I’ll go into possible market implications. Third I’ll discuss some specific ideas relevant to the situation.

Part I: Where we are with COVID-19

The case count is still going up. This count always underrepresents the true number of cases due to under testing and very mild cases:

Daily new case count shows a worrisome pattern:

In the U.S. Arizona, South Carolina and Florida are moving in the wrong direction fast:

Graph: John Hopkins

Next the individual graphs for the states that worry me most. Florida worries me (also particularly relevant to an investment discussed on The Special Situations Report):

Graph: John Hopkins

As does Arizona:

Graph: John Hopkins

And so does South Carolina:

There is also a trend that people that are testing are more often positive on a relative basis. So the number of positives out of 100 tests is increasing.

Generally, tests are becoming more widely available which means this is potentially a worrisome sign as well. It’s not just the worst-off people that are getting tested, yet the positive rate per hundred is going up.

One alternative explanation is that the social-distancing measures and seasonality resulted in a decreased number of common cold viruses that are circulating. So people with common cold symptoms are not seeking testing as often.

Fatality rate coming down

The fatality rate is coming down. This is easy to see if we look at daily new confirmed cases on a World of Data map for the U.S and the EU:

And compare that with daily new deaths:

Especially for the U.S., the deviation is striking. Case count doesn't slow down that much but deaths do.

This is often used as an argument that COVID is a big nothing burger and we’ve inflicted a lot of unnecessary pain on the global economy. This fuels the argument we need to stop hurting the economy.

Something that has my spider-sense tingling is the fact that I’m starting to notice another increase in alerts coming from the healthcare system. Healthcare workers in hotspots tend to sound the alarm in a big way when things get real bad.

It has been very quiet on that front for a while. There are early indications that’s changing(from a Daily Kos story):

"Everybody is sick," ICU nurse Stefanie Davis told local outlet CBS 12. "We don't have enough people to take care of the patients and we're concerned about patient safety. And yet when we voiced those concerns, it's like nothing ... like you're silenced." Davis, who left her job at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg, Florida, told the outlet that many fellow nurses are out sick with the virus. She claims there are more than 14 ICU nurses out sick alone, while CBS says that, according to an internal memo, there are actually 21 staff members who have tested positive for the virus since the middle of May. Davis reportedly sent a letter to the hospital asking for additional personal protective equipment (PPE), claiming that nurses use N-95 masks until they’re “soiled,” broken, or five shifts are up. She tells the outlet that nurses are also taking on three patients unlike the usual two, and that, “It makes you feel like a nonperson like disposable, just like the mask.”

I’d love it if the threat of COVID-19 was diminishing substantially but I don’t think it is.

Note that this is not my expertise at all. I never had any medical training. Just so you know; I didn't even take a lot of high school biology. I'm just an investor trying to do the best I can, with the ever-changing available information, to navigate my portfolio through this once in a lifetime storm.

Here are several factors I believe to be contributing to the falling fatality rate in the U.S.:

People social distance in a way that decreases the percentage of infections with a high initial viral load

With sufficient protection available to health care workers, this also decreases the percentage of infections based on a high viral load

Young people are taking more risks in the opening-up phase, young people have much better survival rates and it takes longer for them to die (when they do)

Treatments have improved quite a bit and are now more effective.

Remdesivir is becoming more widely available

Summertime likely decreases the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency

Viruses tend to evolve towards more infectious but less lethal versions over time

In the U.S. the infection fatality rate is probably between 0.1%-1% and more likely in the lower half of that.

However, I still figure this is a threat to take extremely seriously.

My expectation is that short term U.S. IFR will rise as it spreads to more vulnerable groups. Younger and healthier demographics have likely been taking more risk coming out of the lockdown.

Longer-term the IFR likely goes back down to a lower range again. Maybe over time, it becomes entirely curable or treatable to an extent it is functionally non-lethal.

In the short and medium-term, we still have a problem.

I do think the giant step-up in the fatality rate if healthcare systems are overwhelmed remains an important consideration. It's one of the reasons I don't see business as usual anytime soon.

There's also a limited supply of remdesivir (production is gated) and that may start playing a role if case counts rise too fast too soon.

However, the IFR and spread of the disease seem to me to be manageable if certain important measures are implemented (we really want to avoid the super spreading events). Here are some measures that I'd think are quite effective in combination:

widely available testing

contact tracing

isolate potentially infected individuals

no large indoor events

mandatory mask-wearing in public transport

careful with the outdoor events (I'd prefer mandatory mask-wearing there too)

It's another question whether all of these will (continue to) be implemented. My guess is that policy measures gravitate towards something like the above. If it doesn't happen right away it probably happens over time through trial & error.

In other words: My view is that if we take this very seriously we can live our lives in a way that is 80%-90% “normal”. For example crowded bars, clubs and casinos seem like something we’d be better off living without for a while. If we act dismissive of this virus as a threat it becomes a very serious issue.

New treatment

Other important news is that dexamethasone appears to lower the risk of death in patients with COVID-19. Importantly, this stuff is widely available. It seems to help people that are very sick. Where Gilead’s (GILD) remdesivir is probably better in the early stages of the disease, this is best in a later stage when very ill. I view the treatments as complementary. Potentially this further whittles away at the infection fatality rate.

Gilead has been generously licensing remdesivir across the globe. This greatly helps to get capacity online. It means Gilead can focus on the important U.S. market. The licensing agreement is such that Gilead doesn’t receive royalties as long as remdesivir is the only approved treatment. In that sense, as Gilead shareholders, it is even better news that there is another drug that seems to be effective.

Part II: Market implications

I opened this note with a Russell quote, I don’t want to place myself in the wise camp but I’m certainly full of doubts. But it is better to be a fool in doubt instead of one without. I see an economy that is in a lot of trouble, asset markets that price in varying degrees of future cash flow shortfalls and stimuli packages that are large and still being added to.

In earlier notes (The Game We Are In) I’ve written about deflation and inflation as well as contraction vs growth. I really like the Gavekal graphic below to illustrate the potential future scenarios we could be entering:

We are currently going through a deflationary contraction with the potential to explode into an inflationary contraction.

The highest probability outcome is that we’ll experience a deflationary environment over the next three to six months. Unfortunately, the market is sort of pricing this in. It is quite hard to find good assets that do well under those circumstances that are also very cheap. At the same time, I much prefer assets that don’t get killed if there’s a sudden surge of inflation. Short positions should do well but I'm experiencing the opposite.

It is not my base expectation that we’ll see an inflationary regime for a while. However, assets that do well, under those circumstances, are generally much more attractively priced. My portfolio is consequently pretty loaded with these. I’ll go into some examples in part III of this note.

If I look at how markets have responded so far this year I infer two broad trends. 1) Countries with more fiscal and/or monetary stimulus have better-performing stock markets year-to-date 2) Countries that successfully limited the virus spread have better performing stock markets year-to-date.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

If we look at a more granular level within the U.S. The market is incorporating the crisis position strategy that worked in '08 of long innovation/short financial engineering. The long innovation seems a bit overdone going by large-cap Technology.

The market is also implying that survivability is very important. Small-caps have less access to attractive financing options and here defensive sectors are clearly outperforming:

Source: Seeking Alpha data

I’m very bearish on forward-looking demand up to year-end in any sector that is reliant on getting a lot of people to congregate into a crowded indoor space. Most problematic are bars and restaurants (excluding delivery heavy).

Highly problematic are, clubs, convention centers, sporting arenas, indoor venues, theatre and cinema. I’m skeptical of public transport by bus.

Not as problematic as sometimes perceived are hotels and airlines. These don’t pose as much of a health threat as sometimes inferred but due to associated demand falling off AND the presence of leverage they are probably, as a group, still in a lot of trouble.

Some of the working-from-home trends will reverse but I think this trend could indeed be somewhat sticky. I don’t think this is an underestimated trend. The impact on commercial real-estate may still be pretty big.

Finally, because a percentage of business is currently severely hurt and probably not all demand is coming back, I think this has second and third-order effects throughout the economy.

Corporate debt levels were very high going into the crisis. It makes sense that the Fed aggressively trying to prevent panic and disorderly markets. Their aggressive support programs appear to have enabled countless companies to access capital markets that would otherwise have been shut down in March.

Fiscal and monetary stimulus together has proven to be powerful, buffering the vicious loop of lower demand from consumers and companies that makes recessions so dangerous.

I lean towards the idea that the stimulus will not suffice to prevent that vicious loop materializing over time. It likely already served to decrease the potential severity of the contraction. Still, this means default rates picking up. Depending on how bad things get, after all, potentially that results in a challenged financial system.

In addition to company-specific shorts, I'm short the S&P 500 (SPY), The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and the Russell 2000 (IWM).

Disclosure: I am/we are short QQQ, IWM, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.