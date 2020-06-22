Another way to look at this is the new CEO threw the kitchen sink at the accounts to make his future tenure look good. But that's to be cynical.

BP announced writedowns of some $17.5 billion might be coming. The stock price did pretty much nothing, so much for the stranded assets problem.

Stranded assets

The stranded assets idea is that we'll all use less oil and gas in the future, therefore the oil and gas we'll use in the future is worth less. This is true of course. We've also watched it happen to coal and it's entirely certain that it's going to happen to those other two fossil fuels. The point is when?

The political claim then goes on to be that because those future values will fall, the stock prices will fall right now. In which case, divest and run. The problem with that is as I explained just last week, this is to ignore how we calculate net present values. That full discussion is here.

In short, though, the contention on the other side - my side - is that if we use market discount rates to value the future, then things that will happen 15 to 30 years out in the future don't have much net present value. Therefore, changes in that future value don't change present valuations very much.

That is, there will be stranded assets, sure there will be, but they'll make near no difference to current stock prices.

At which point, the BP (NYSE:BP) test

A week after I pointed all this out, BP comes along and tests the contention for us. They announced a $17.5 billion impairment of those future values, and the stock did what? Well, pretty much nothing in fact:

(BP stock price from Seeking Alpha)

Yes, OK, we can see the announcement there, but still, that is pretty much nothing and swiftly recovered from. That is, either we'd all already discounted the problem or the discount rate we use means that things decades out have no net present value. BTW, it's the second explanation that is true there.

Lesson the first

So, the stranded assets problem has been tested for us. And it turns out not to be true. There is not about to be some imminent collapse in fossil fuel company prices as a result of climate change worries two decades out. Simply because of the discount rate we all use to value two decades out.

The actual announcement

That is here.

"In addition, with the COVID-19 pandemic having continued during the second quarter of 2020, BP now sees the prospect of the pandemic having an enduring impact on the global economy, with the potential for weaker demand for energy for a sustained period. BP's management also has a growing expectation that the aftermath of the pandemic will accelerate the pace of transition to a lower carbon economy and energy system, as countries seek to 'build back better' so that their economies will be more resilient in the future."

OK, we even think it's going to be fewer years than we used to. It still doesn't make much difference to the current price.

"However, BP currently estimates that non-cash, pre-tax impairment charges against property, plant & equipment (PP&E) in the range of $8 billion to $11 billion, and write-offs of exploration intangibles in the range of $8 billion to $10 billion, will be reported in its second-quarter 2020 results.

PP&E is the pipelines, refineries and all that, exploration intangibles isn't the reserves already found and being exploited, it's those being found and confirmed. And even then it still doesn't make a difference to current price because of that discount rate.

So, anything else?

Well, yes, there's a two-word phrase that nicely explains what is really happening here. Sure, dress it up in climate change and COVID but here:

"Under new chief executive Bernard Looney, BP is undertaking an overhaul of its business as it seeks to become a leaner organisation and a net zero-emissions company."

That two-word phrase being "new CEO". Who is writing down every possible mistake and error made in his predecessor's term in office so that he starts with a clean sheet. Or, possibly, anchors expectations nice and low so that his performance in the future will look good. Sure, that's cynical, but we do have a word for this, kitchen sinking.

There is talk that this writedown threatens the dividend. Not directly of course, it's a non-cash issue. But it makes the debt to equity ratio look worse and so it might prompt a dividend cut. Which it might but my read is that it won't. In my reading, this writedown is largely to make the new CEO look good. A dividend cut doesn't do that - therefore, I don't think it will happen. Slim evidence, I know, but it is actually a choice here for the company and that's the sort of thing that will influence that choice. They don't need to cut it, have to do so, they can if they wish, though.

It's also true that they've just launched a $12 billion bond issue of perpetuals. These count as equity if that's what they wish to do. So, problems over covenants and so on disappear. I rate the dividend as staying for the time being but acknowledge I could be wrong.

My view

As far as BP itself is concerned, this writedown is a bit of a nothingburger. More about resetting the baseline for the new CEO than anything else. The one thing to look out for is a cut in the dividend which is possible but I rate as less than likely.

The investor view

The real importance of this episode is to our view of the wider fossil fuel markets. Sure, climate change is going to reduce usage, there will be stranded assets in the future. A reasonable contention is that these valuations are pretty much nothing today anyway, as the market discount rate means that things to happen 20 years out simply don't have much value today.

Thus, even as the stranded asset agitators are right about events, they're wrong about values and timing. Unless that ceasing to use fossil fuels is immediate, there's not going to be an immediate change in the valuation of fossil fuel companies. BP has just tested the contention for us and the campaigners' insistence is wrong.

Investing or not in fossil fuel stocks is thus a matter - as it always was - about their prospects in the next decade or so. Thus, that's what should power our decision making.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.