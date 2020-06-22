Rebooting German Economy By Investing In Defence Industry

In the absence of new monetary and fiscal policy tools, the defence industry can become one of the key driving forces of economic recovery.

Economic stimulus as a drug addiction

The announced economic stimulus packages in different countries have different focus. Some of them concentrate more on infrastructure projects, while others provide greater support to businesses. But what matters most of all is whether the government can apply new measures to support economic growth other than money-printing. I agree with those experts who conclude that the German stimulus package is well-designed, even compared with the U.S. program. Out of €130 bln, allocated for supporting economy following a coronacrisis, immediate economy support measures, called the “Economic and crisis management package,” cost only €80 bln ($90 bln).

If we compare this size with a $2 trillion U.S. program, we can conclude that the German government took a more cautious approach to stimulus. And this is not a problem of budget scarcity or something like this. From my point of view, the reason why Germany is reluctant to provide more financial support to its enterprises is the problem of overstimulation. You cannot pump trillions of euros into an economy several times just within one decade (2008-2009 financial crisis, European debt crisis of 2010-2014, coronavirus crisis of 2020). The other part of the German stimulus, called the “Future package,” costs around €50 bln.

Apart from mid-term targets like uptake of 5G and EV infrastructure, it includes massive financing of longer-term R&D programs, such as the German national hydrogen strategy, AI, quantum technologies, all being viable only after 2030 and later. And in reality, this is a good sign, showing that the German economy will not become dependent on non-market forces. Difficult debates between the ECB and Bundesbank in March-April 2020 (in a nutshell, between the Southern European countries and Germany) demonstrate the growing unwillingness of Germany to permanently finance distressed economies of its European neighbours. Although finally the Bundesbank agreed to increase the PEPP purchase volume, it made a clear indication that in the future, the EU peripheral economies will handle any probable budget problems similar to the sovereign debt crisis by themselves.

Nevertheless, the structure of the German economy with its heavy focus and expertise on industrial machinery makes this country vulnerable in the face of global demand slump. I would say the further path of the German economy is something unknown. We clearly see that its government is reluctant to switch on the money-printing press. It equally rejects a scaling-up of economic stimulus. The latest “ECB vs. Bundesbank” debates prove this fact. At the same time, we see that a slowing demand from its major trading partners in China, the U.S., and European countries presents a challenge to the German policymakers - either they continue supporting the economy through monetary and fiscal measures or start searching for other drivers of economic growth. The accelerated investments in the defence industry could offset the global demand slump and allow German manufacturers to concentrate on their home market.

Why is it a special case for Germany?

Because till now both Germany and Europe have only limited military capabilities. I believe the defence industry in such countries like the U.S. or China cannot drive them out of recession. Over the recent decades, they massively increased military spending and reached a saturation point when each new investment in defence programs gives a lower return.

In reality, economists cannot invent new methods how else governments may support economies. The number of monetary and fiscal policy tools is limited, and now we see that almost all of them are used.

When it comes to defence spending, Germany clearly differs from other countries. Unlike the U.S. ($721 bln) and China ($177 bln), German military forces have a modest $49 bln budget, and require an urgent modernization. In the mid-term in case of a stagnant global demand for common German exports I see the defence industry as one of the key drivers of the German economic recovery.

In different articles you can read about growing German military spending over the recent years, but in essence, we should understand the nature of such growth. The majority of this increase comes from non-lethal technologies like medical equipment. What do I mean instead is that the German economic engine can be restarted by heavy military industries, which include long production chains and require cooperation among different domestic manufacturers (aircraft, naval ships, and so on).

Is this strategy feasible?

From a political point of view, we can observe several drawbacks to this approach. The main problem is a traditionally muted voice of German politicians supporting defence industry. The other problem is that Germany and NATO have different views on most immediate military needs. While Germany wants to develop and buy its own military products (Eurofighters, Leopards, for example), NATO allies concentrate on the procurement of defence equipment coming from the U.S.

The good news is that the quality of the German army comes to a point when policymakers will have to do something despite their political stance. Even if their unwillingness to support NATO 2 percent GDP rule is understandable, further deterioration of outdated and scarce military equipment makes rearmament inevitable.

In 2018, the CEO of Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH Frank Haun said that “the tanks in Europe are so old “that it will soon no longer be possible to use soldiers responsibly,” He estimates that around €100 bln is required to buy new tanks just to ensure the minimum necessary size of armored troops.

Currently, the German army has around 182 thousand troops. By 2023, this number should increase by 10 thousand troops. This is an official goal, confirmed by the capability profile of the German Bundeswehr.

The German Ministry of Defence said it needs €130 bln for the procurement of new weapons and equipment for the period up to 2030. In fact, this sum will be much bigger. It always underestimates initial numbers to avoid unnecessary public attention. We can see little or almost no media coverage of the ongoing debate around modernization of the German Bundeswehr, but this problem will not disappear from the agenda. And the current coronavirus crisis is a good reason for Bundeswehr to lobby for greater military spendings.

If you read and compare official strategies of Bundeswehr published since 1990s, you find that after 2018 there was a clear turning point in its modernization policy. While all other papers admit a necessity to cut military spendings and the size of the army, the 2016 White Paper on Security Policy and the Future of the Bundeswehr, the 2018 Bundeswehr Concept, and The capability profile of the German Bundeswehr mark a clear “Turnaround in Finance.” The public media paid little attention to this fact, but this is an underlying trend.

Not all defence companies in Germany are traded at the stock exchange. Here is a list of companies which are publicly traded:

Heckler & Koch GmbH (DE000A11Q133)

KraussMaffei Group GmbH (XS0864385264)

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCPK:TYEKF)

Rheinmetall AG (OTCPK:RNMBF)

Hensoldt Holding GmbH (FIN000HENS11)

Over a 3-year time horizon, when the first results of a new policy become available, such as a deployment of a new mechanized brigade and a high readiness task force, I see the above-mentioned companies as probable winners from government procurement.

Conclusion

In theory, defence spendings are one of the most powerful drivers of economic growth, especially in such highly-industrialized countries like Germany. Even under a “business as usual” scenario, German defence manufacturers will win amid a necessity to modernize national defence forces in the near future. In case of growing attention to the defence industry as a driver of economic recovery, they will win much more. So, as I see it, it’s a win-win situation.

The probability of a mind change among German policymakers is growing. This is an early trend, since very few politicians in this country want to become vocal war hawks. But a rising need to modernize its national defence forces coupled with an adverse global economic situation such as a stagnant global demand for German exports and a further deterioration of the economic situation in the EU may lead them to accelerate the procurement of heavy military equipment.

Apart from the above-mentioned military manufacturers, taking into account an existing trans-European cooperation among certain defence companies, such producers as

Leonardo S.p.A. (OTCPK:FINMF)

Thales Group (OTCPK:THLEF)

Saab AB (OTCPK:SAABF)

Safran S.A. (OTCPK:SAFRF)

can also win, because of their close supply chain integration with German defence firms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.