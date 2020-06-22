Investors may be bearish on Walgreens in light of it withdrawing its guidance due to COVID-19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) might seem to some investors a risky choice in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but such bearishness in fact provides an opportunity to start a position with this Dividend Aristocrat at a discount.

Such bearishness was made clear in the Q2 2020 presentation, when Walgreens alluded to earnings-per-share growth guidance being estimated as flat before COVID-19 hit - in the +/- 3% range. However, the uncertainty engendered by COVID-19 has led Walgreens to withdraw this guidance. That being said, Walgreens had a good Q2, and have had a decent 2020 thus far.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 34.34 billion 844 million Q2 35.82 billion 947 million Total 70.16 billion 1.79 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Walgreens Boots Alliance's investor relations page.

Indeed, the steady profitability reported this year reflects the trend that Walgreens has established over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 103.44 billion 4.22 billion 2016 117.35 billion 4.17 billion 2017 118.21 billion 4.08 billion 2018 131.54 billion 5.02 billion 2019 136.87 billion 3.98 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Walgreens Boots Alliance's investor relations page.

What accounts for this profitability? Walgreens is well-served by two key competitive advantages: its sheer scale and its convenient store locations. Walgreens is a pharmaceutical behemoth with more than 18,750 stores operating in eleven countries, and 400 distribution centers delivering to more than 240,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals in more than twenty countries.

Having so many locations makes it convenient for nearby customers to pick up their prescriptions, but Walgreens is not complacent in this regard. The firm has outlined four key strategic priorities: accelerate digitization of its operations; restructure its retail business; convert some existing stores into neighborhood health centers; and pursue its transformational cost management program.

These initiatives will enable Walgreens to maintain its profitability, and should enable it to sustain the record of rewarding shareholders with consecutively rising dividends that it has established over the past forty-four years - a record that makes Walgreens one of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL). That streak should continue given the 46.10% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of $1.11 billion.

Those concerned about how COVID-19 may affect profitability are right to be, particularly as Walgreens itself has shied away from providing guidance. Walgreens' balance sheet would further raise that concern, as long-term debt of $33.62 billion outpaces a net worth of $25.33 billion, and total current liabilities of $28.66 billion edge out total current assets of $18.91 billion, cash-on-hand worth $988 million, and total accounts receivable of $7.57 billion.

However, Walgreens is a recession-resistant business. During the Great Recession in the late-2000s, Walgreens was able to maintain stable earnings per share at a time when many other businesses were in dire straits. I believe that Walgreens will be able to sustain itself during the coronavirus-afflicted economy too, and maintain its dividend as it did during the Great Recession. Among the cuts people make to their personal budgets, prescriptions and medicine are not ones that many can afford to make, and the below figures reflect this reality.

Year Earnings Per Share ($) 2007 2.03 2008 2.17 2009 2.02 2010 2.16

Figures provided by Seeking Alpha.

So, with all of that taken into account, the question of valuation must be addressed.

Walgreens Boots Alliance traded at $41.98 per share at close of market on 06/19/2020. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 06/19/2020, Walgreens Boots Alliance traded at a share price of $41.98 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a forward P/E of 7.11, based on trailing earnings per share of $3.89 and projected earnings per share of $5.91. Both the trailing P/E and the forward P/E are lower than the five-year average P/E of 18.12. Both metrics are lower than the health and personal care stores sub-sector average of 14.26, and both metrics are also lower than the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 19.52. By most metrics, Walgreens appears to be trading at a discount.

Metric Walgreens Sub-sector Index P/E 10.79 14.26 19.52 P/CF 5.25 12.93 12.93 P/B 1.51 6.67 2.92 P/S 0.26 0.62 2.01

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and The Street.

In addition, Walgreens' current dividend yield of 4.36% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.33%. Overall, it seems that Walgreens is trading at a discount to fair value - but what is fair value for Walgreens?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.72 (10.79 / 15 = 0.72) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $58.31 (41.98 / 0.72 = 58.31). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.60 (10.79 / 18.12 = 0.60) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $69.97 (41.98 / 0.60 = 69.97).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.47 (7.11 / 15 = 0.47) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $89.32 (41.98 / 0.47 = 89.32). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.39 (7.11 / 18.12 = 0.39) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $107.64 (41.98 / 0.39 = 107.64).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield, which gives me a valuation ratio of 0.53 (2.33 / 4.42 = 0.53). As per the advice of David Van Knapp, I will adopt a cut-off ratio of 0.80 for this particular step and divide the current share price by this cut-off ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $52.48 (41.98 / 0.80 = 52.48). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $75.54 (58.31 + 69.97 + 89.32 + 107.64 + 52.48 / 5 = 75.54). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is trading at a 44% discount to fair value at this time.

In summary, Walgreens Boots Alliance is a pharmacy stock that should remain profitable in the current crisis, as evident from its strong performance during the Great Recession and the factors which made it so resilient still being pertinent now. With a strong dividend and a share price at a 44% discount to fair value, it is a buy at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.