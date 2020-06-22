With many other utilities on the market that have similar portfolio quality, we see no reason why Orsted should command its massive premium.

By Felipe Bijit

Despite the coronavirus impact, the focus of governments on ESG has stayed consistent. With this being such a core part of countries' mandates, ESG companies continue to be attractive due to the regulatory tailwinds that they'd benefit from against less eco-friendly competitors. As such, utilities in particular, which have in the past relied on dirty energy like coal, are aggressively moving towards shifting their power generation assets to renewable. Because of this almost universal focus on renewable energy, renewable assets are becoming more bid up, and companies which were early to the transition like Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) don't have much of an advantage anymore in the coming growth phases. We do not think that Orsted deserves the relative premium that it still commands, with almost any other European utility being more attractive due to their lower valuations.

Orsted's Renewable Focus

Orsted is in the process of transitioning almost entirely to producing power from renewable energy sources. By FY 2019, 86% of their power generation was green with around 10 GW in green capacity online. This makes them one of the largest European green energy players after the likes of Enel Green Power (OTC:ELPSY).

(Source: Orsted Annual Report 2019)

The majority of their assets are in offshore wind, a renewable energy source that leverages turbines offshore rather than onshore. Offshore wind assets have some advantages, as they harness more predictable wind vectors coming out to sea from the land. Indeed, these projects have been embraced by leading energy companies like Equinor (EQNR), and the capacity for offshore wind is expected to grow at a 20% average growth rate for the next 5 years. Although Orsted's assets are interesting, Orsted as a holding company of these assets should not be trading at a substantial premium.

(Source: Orsted Annual Report 2019)

They Pay The Same Multiples

In the end, like every other utility looking to make the renewable transition, Orsted has to grow inorganically, which means that the only way they can create value is by realising an excess return on the assets they buy. Recently, they made two acquisitions, one for onshore (Lincoln Clean Energy) and the other for offshore wind. Since the onshore wind acquisition was their first major foray into this kind of asset, we could actually estimate the EBITDA based on changes YoY in their North American onshore wind share between acquisition and consolidation in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

(Source: Valkyrie Research)

Since the purchase price is a substantial driver of excess return, the fact that they are paying rather sensible multiples for renewable assets doesn't lend itself to the market multiple implying that they are getting great deals. Even if these assets are quality, and they are given their substantial build-out potential and location, there is no clear way that the current deal environment can justify the multiple that Orsted commands.

Consider for a moment a comparison with ERG (OTC:ERGZF), an Italian power generation company that now relies entirely on renewable energy assets. Although much smaller, the overall business trades at a lower multiple than that of a recent solar acquisition they did. Orsted on the other hand trades at a multiple far above what they pay for their assets.

(Source: Valkyrie Research and Market Screener)

Where's The Differentiation?

The market is implying a massive value add from Orsted to its projects. We do not see why this would be the case. A renewable power generation company is after all just a holding company of renewable generation assets, where the only scope for growth is inorganic. Perhaps there is some value-add due to Orsted's expertise in the development phase, which is consistent with the nature of their acquired projects which usually have favourable contracts in place and build-out opportunities. However, since these build-outs are going to require substantial CAPEX, incremental fixed asset investment rates are high enough to eliminate much shareholder value creation.

(Source: Company Materials for Relevant Entities)

Given that the multiples they pay for these projects are in the upper range for renewable energy assets these days, there is definitely no scope for value creation as far as we can see. So although we see quality in Orsted's underlying assets and we laud them for their vision of offshore wind, at these prices Orsted is not worth buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.