It's been a solid start to 2020 thus far for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), but the stand-out performers have been the Australian gold producers, with quite a few of them up more than 50% year-to-date. The best two performers among the ASX-listed Gold Miners thus far are Saracen Minerals (OTCPK:SCEXF) and Ramelius Resources (OTCPK:RMLRF), with the latter upgrading guidance this week, and expects to crush its previous quarterly production record. Ramelius Resources now expects to produce up to 230,000 ounces of gold in FY-2020, translating to over 15% production growth year-over-year. However, while the stock is clearly a top-5 gold producer on the ASX, the stock is now beginning to get a little extended short-term, trading more than 30% above its 200-day moving average. Therefore, while I see the stock as a Hold, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above A$2.15.

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Ramelius Resources and noted that the stock was a Hold given its exceptional margins and that I expected the stock could trade up to all-time highs before year-end. The stock has exceeded my expectations and is up over 50% in just two months, and the catalyst for this outstanding performance is the company's impressive exploration results announced in April, the successful Spectrum Metals acquisition, and the recent guidance raise. Ramelius noted that they are now on track to produce up to 230,000 ounces of gold in FY-2020, with Q4 production to date coming in at above 74,000 ounces with nine days left in the quarter. Let's take a closer look at the recent news below:

As we can see from the chart above, Ramelius Resources' was expecting to gold production of 67,500 ounces at the mid-point in fiscal Q4 2020, but the relatively slow start to FY-2020, this was going to make it challenging to beat guidance. This is because the company's guidance mid-point was 215,000 ounces, and year-to-date production was only 146,000 ounces heading into fiscal Q4. Assuming Ramelius hit the high-end of guidance, the company would have come in at the mid-point of its guided range of 205,000 to 225,000 ounces. However, the company has had an exceptional quarter at Mt. Magnet, and has trounced its fiscal Q4 guidance, with Ramelius now being on track to produce over 80,000 ounces of gold in fiscal Q4; prompting a guidance raise to 228,000 ounces at the mid-point for FY-2020. This is an incredible beat and translates to record quarterly gold production, paving the way for the previous goal of 250,000 ounces in gold production in FY-2021. Assuming gold production for FY-2020 comes in at 228,000 ounces, this would translate to 16% growth in production year-over-year, with another year of double-digit growth expected in FY-2021.

As the above chart shows, fiscal Q4 has been a massive quarter for Ramelius, as production is expected to break out of a 3-year range with little to no growth, and the company still has remaining levers left to pull from a growth standpoint. The recent Penny deposit acquisition has the potential to truck high-grade ore to Ramelius' Mt. Magnet Mine, which is 150 kilometers away, and this should bolster production and grades at Mt. Magnet, as the current head grade is 2.74 grams per ton gold. In contrast, the Penny West deposit has a resource of 355,000 ounces at 14.80 grams per ton gold. We should get a better idea of how the company plans to incorporate Penny into their life of mine plan by the end of summer, but there is a clear path to 275,000 plus ounces of gold production per year after this acquisition.

In addition to exceptional operational performance in fiscal Q4, we also got more encouraging intersections out of Penny (the recent acquisition) with two intercepts of 4 meters at 18.06 grams per ton gold, and 3 meters of 18.42 grams per ton gold. While relatively narrow intervals, these grades are 20% above the average resource grade (14.8 grams per ton gold) and are further confirming the high-grade nature of Penny. Meanwhile, the Magenta deposit, which is 1.8 kilometers northwest of Penny delivered intercepts of 10 meters of 2.12 grams per ton gold and 3 meters of 7.63 grams per ton gold. The next area to test will be the significant gap between the two zones, and confirmation that these zones are connected would be a significant bullish development for Ramelius. While I was not too fond of the US$380/oz paid for Spectrum, the highest per ounce paid for any gold resource in several years in a takeover scenario; this deal will begin to look more palatable if Ramelius can prove up at least 1.25 million ounces here. Assuming the impressive results continue and the company can connect the gap, this is certainly a possibility.

Finally, from a margin standpoint, it's worth noting that Ramelius not only has trounced its previous outlook for FY-2020 by over 10,000 ounces conservatively, a 5% beat, but the company already indicated in fiscal Q3 that its cost guidance would come in below prior expectations. Based on updated cost guidance of A$1,200/oz [US$830/oz] at the mid-point, this would be a more than 4% beat on costs from the previous mid-point of A$1,275/oz [US$880/oz]. Therefore, not only is Ramelius on track to deliver a 5% or bigger production guidance beat, but it's also expected to beat cost guidance by 6% or better. Considering the COVID-19 backdrop, these are outstanding results operationally. This would place the company in the bottom one-third of all gold producers from a cost standpoint, ranked 19th out of 61 gold producers.

So why not pay up for Ramelius Resources here with further production growth on the way and industry-leading margins? The issue is the technical picture, and Ramelius is beginning to get a little extended short-term, now more than 40% above its 200-day moving average. In the past, this has led to either consolidations or pullbacks in the stock, as we saw when a similar sell signal triggered on August 6th, 2019, While Ramelius did head higher by another 10% short-term, this rally eventually fizzled out, and the stock saw a 23% draw-down from A$1.20 to A$0.92 over the next six months. Therefore, while it may be tempting to add exposure here with Ramelius coming off a string of exceptional news releases, I do not see an attractive reward to risk in paying up above A$2.15 for the stock.

Ramelius Resources has had an exceptional first half of 2020, and the mid-tier miner is on track to be one of the few gold producers in the Gold Miners Index to crush estimates despite significant headwinds related to COVID-19. While Western Australia has been one of the least-affected regions for COVID-19, this is still exceptional performance, given that most companies have cut guidance or will be lucky to meet guidance. Based on these strong operational results and the company's consistent ability to set a high bar for performance and beat it, I see Ramelius as a Hold. Having said that, I believe there will be better opportunities to add exposure, and chasing the stock above A$2.15 is probably not a good idea given how extended the stock is currently. If this strength were to continue short-term, I believe that any rallies above A$2.30 would provide an opportunity to book some profits.

