Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - June 21, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD)

A strong rise on Monday was enough to propel Tech Data Corporation to the top of the best performing merger arbitrage spreads last week. The move comes despite no official deal updates or announcements and was fueled by trading volume four times the recent average. Unlike alternative merger arbitrage spreads, The company had recently announced a solid set of results which had placated investors fears of the feasibility of the deal. However, this latest move seems to indicate an announcement of some sort is imminent.

Data by YCharts

Movements of this nature make merger arbitrage trading a treacherous endeavor at the best of times. Let alone during unprecedented economic upheaval in the midst of a pandemic. It is not our position to suggest a key piece of information is this puzzle is already known by a selected few. However, as movements such as these do occur, it highlights the importance of doing one’s previous research on a deal and being able to take an objective view of the situation whilst not getting caught up in day to day volatility. This allows traders to identify deals trading at attractive spreads before the price moves, or possibly be manipulated in a way that is unfavorable to traders. Thus avoiding trading based upon knee-jerk reactions.

By Friday the stock finished the week up $6.76 at $142.99, a rise of 4.96%. The simple spread now at 1.41% against an offer price of $145 from Apollo Global (APO). The expected closing date as originally forecast was Q2 2020. The latest date of which is almost upon us. We therefore expect an announcement soon possibly related to the regulatory clearance in Australia. We had previously stated we may look to initiate a position in the near future but decided to hold off until after earnings. In light of this and the advancement made in the stock, we shall now wait for a pull back before entering a position.

Despite some negative deal news during the week Fitbit still managed to put in the second best positive performance amongst merger arbitrage spreads last week. The news centered around the launching of an investigation by the Australian regulators into whether it will give Google (GOOG, GOOGL) access to too much of peoples data and harm competition. However, the most significant news is the setting of a July 20 deadline by the EU antitrust regulators as to whether to clear Alphabet Inc. owned Googles $7.35 per share takeover offer.

Although this doesn’t offer any clues as to the outcome, it does provide additional clarity as to the closing timeline to the deal. For that reason, by the end of the week the stock finished up by $0.27 at $6.38, a rise of 4.42% leaving the simple spread at 15.20%. We are in no rush to sell our position and will most likely continue to hold even if the deal does take longer to close than originally forecast.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market posted a mild recovery last week with domestic retail sales proving a bright spot within a beaten down economy. The government also proposed plans of an infrastructure spending program which could total $1bn. At the same time the Fed committed to supporting the credit markets by buying corporate debt. By the close on Friday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 1.46% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) also rose through the week. The primary source for the positive performance was the rise in Tech Data Corporation (TECD) and Fiat Chrysler. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of 1.96%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.32% SPY 1.46% Index Dispersion 2.63% VIX (2.69)% Winners 12 MNA 0.55% Losers 5 Week Ending Friday, June 19, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

The positive performances of U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads resumed last week following the previous period's steep decline. The winners gained the upper hand and beat the losers by 12 to 5 with 1 non-mover. There were 2 cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads loses its full complement of 20 deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com gained 0.32% whilst the dispersion of returns was 2.69%. The figure is below the 3-month average and inline with the long-term look-back period. The positive performance of the portfolio was primarily attributable to the gains made in Tech Data Corporation (TECD), Fitbit (FIT), and Tiffany & Co. (TIF). Falls in Forescout (FSCT) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) were not sufficient to drag the index into negative territory.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 25.83%. This is higher than last week's figure of 20.37% and is due to the declines mentioned previously. For this coming week the T20 portfolio has 18 deals constituents.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.