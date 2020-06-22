Trades at 0.4x book value but only achieved RoTE of 3.6% in 1Q20. But, once we bottom out, RBS should be able to benefit from a rebound.

Loan growth is still robust owing to companies drawing down facilities during the pandemic. But, NIM compression will drag down NII.

1Q20 results quick take

RBS (RBS) reported a weak set of results which were below market expectations. Adjusted PBT of GBP519M was down 49% yoy which includes a large impairment charge of ~GBP800M or about 90bps, and the company also guides to a meaningfully higher figure for the full year. ECL overlay increased GBP628M to GBP798M which is based on a scenario where U.K. unemployment reaches 7.6% as well as start-to-trough GDP and UK HPI declines of (4.3%) and (19.7%), respectively, with a recovery over 2021.

ECL overlay concentrated in Personal banking and Commercial banking

Out of the total ECL overlay of GBP798M, GBP260M comes from U.K. personal banking and GBP441M arises from commercial banking.

NIM compresses slightly

Bank NIM fell 6bps qoq to 189bps in 1Q20 with asset pressure (continued structural pressure in the mortgage market) and liability pressure (contraction of the yield curve) each contributing to 3bps NIM loss while partially offset by 2bps of gain in central liquidity. Looking forward, the bank sees more headwinds due to base rate cuts, lower swap curves and lower Margin CBILS.

Data by YCharts

Ongoing cost reduction but nothing too surprising

Costs of GBP1.7B reflected a cost reduction of GBP26M, and the Group continues to target GBP250m of cost take-out in 2020. Strategic costs target is GBP800M to GBP1B and the company expects it will likely meet the lower end of the costs guidance.

Balanced approach to risk in its loan portfolio

About 92% of its GBP165B U.K. personal banking loans in 1Q20 were secured. Weighted average LTV of 57% in its mortgage loan book is relatively low risk. It would take a 43% fall in property prices before the bank starts taking principal losses.

Source: Company

Corporate loan book is quite diversified but still hurt by COVID-19

The hardest hit industries include retail and airlines while automotive, transport and leisure would have also been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Despite its diversified loan portfolio, COVID-19 has impacted many industries at varying degrees so it is presumed that the bank will be increasing provisions until the broad economy recovers.

Source: Company

Loan growth has been strong

While there could be deterioration in credit, loan growth has been robust across most segments. I believe this is due to corporate drawing down their loan facilities in order to meet shorter term liquidity requirements and to build a buffer as companies navigate through the pandemic. Mortgages performed better, possibly due to people taking advantage of a softer housing market while tapering down on discretionary expenses as evidenced by lower loans from credit cards.

Source: Company

Capital headroom is a positive

CET1 of 16.6% is 760bps above MDA requirement, allowing a GBP14B buffer for loss absorbing. There is a good possibility that dividends can be resumed in 2H20e subject to regulatory approval.

Source: Company

Valuation: Very cheap but uncertainty regarding COVID-19 exists

The stock is trading at 40% book value with 3.6% RoTE in 1Q20 (1Q19: 8.3%). Its ROTE profile is in-line with its P/B valuation while RBS is likely able to deliver PBT growth via cost cutting and loan book growth.

Until the pandemic passes, the bank is still likely going to feel the pressure of sluggish macroeconomic growth, NIM contraction due to base rate cut, and loan losses. RBS is well capitalized and will probably have enough buffer to outlast a prolonged recession. There are good times ahead once we bottom out from COVID-19.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis does not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.