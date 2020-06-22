The wait might have been worth it, as REGN has succeeded with this type of drug before in Ebola and may still be able to compete with vaccines on timelines.

REGN's REGN-COV2 was developed specifically for COVID-19, it isn't another repurposed drug, and so there has been a delay in making it to the clinic.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) this month announced it was launching the first in a series of clinical trials evaluating its COVID-19 drug REGN-COV2. Although trials of REGN-COV2 haven't got underway quickly compared to clinical programs from other biotechs, sometimes good things are worth waiting for. This article takes a look at what lies ahead.

What is it?

REGN-COV2 is a cocktail of two antibodies, REGN10933 and REGN10987, both of which bind to the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein found on SARS-CoV-2. So why do you need two? A process called viral escape occurs with small molecule drugs, such as with many antivirals for HIV, in which a virus mutates randomly, but nonetheless some or one of the randomly generated mutants are resistant to the therapy. At that point what happens is selection for the mutant, it will "survive" and multiply whereas other mutants or the original form of the virus will not. Soon the population within the body is composed largely of virions containing the mutation that confers resistance to therapy. You can minimize viral escape in HIV by using drug cocktails, because the odds of the virus mutating in a way that confers resistance to both drug A and drug B are lower than the odds of the drug mutating in a way that confers only resistance to drug A (or only to drug B).

Figure 1: Left panel, the SARS-CoV-2 virus uses its spike protein to bind to the ACE2 receptor on human cells to infect them. Right panel, REGN's cocktail consists of two antibodies which don't compete (binding of one to the spike protein does not preclude binding of the other) shown in blue and orange. In green perhaps represents something created by the body's own immune system. Source: REGN presentation.

REGN has broken new ground, and intends to publish its findings in Science, showing that the same principle of avoiding viral escape that applies to small molecule drugs also applies to antibody-based therapies. The results are perhaps not surprising given that viruses are already known to mutate as a mechanism of evading antibodies produced by the immune system of an infected patient. REGN cites success with REGN-EB3 in Ebola virus disease as an example of antibody cocktails getting the job done.

Pros and Cons

There are more advantages to REGN's REGN-COV2. Firstly, the drug has the potential to treat or prevent COVID-19, which means both treatments like Gilead Sciences' (GILD) remdesivir or the corticosteroid dexamethasone are potential competitors, but so are vaccines like Moderna's (MRNA) mRNA-1273. Secondly, in immunocompromised or elderly patients who may produce a suboptimal immune response to vaccination, simply injecting therapeutic antibodies might be a superior option. The therapeutic antibody strategy of preventing COVID-19 is not without issue, however. Soon after injecting or infusing REGN-COV2, levels of the two antibodies will reach a maximum and decay from there. If you're a healthcare worker taking REGN-COV2 to prevent yourself falling ill with COVID-19, you will need another dose every now and again. On the other hand, if you're infected with COVID-19 or the housemate of someone with COVID-19, a single dose might be enough to treat or prevent COVID-19 respectively.

But REGN is late to the party, right?

Well REGN is sort of late to the party, and yet it may beat vaccines in terms of timelines for widespread availability.

Regeneron has developed additional technologies that allow for the large-scale manufacturing and purification of these anti-viral antibodies, potentially allowing many people to be granted immunity before vaccines become widely available. - June 11 press release from REGN.

REGN is running trials look at treatment, of hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients, but also trials looking at prevention, in high-risk groups and housemates of those infected. As soon as prevention is considered, it does tend to become necessary to enroll thousands of patients rather than hundreds and indeed REGN notes it is expecting to enroll thousands. That is going to slow things down a bit but REGN is betting on success, taking on risk by scaling-up manufacturing to 200,000 preventative doses per month by late August. REGN plans to run phase 1/2/3 adaptive trials with phase 1 looking at virologic endpoints (likely meaning viral load) whereas the phase 2 portion will produce the truly compelling information on clinical endpoints (mortality, improvement in patient condition).

Final word

While REGN's studies are only just getting underway, the company has had success in Ebola with a similar strategy to what it is using here in COVID-19. REGN is putting its weight behind the program with scale-up on an aggressive timeline, a commitment to enroll thousands of patients and statements about how the drug might be of use before widespread availability of vaccines. With Q1'20 revenues of $1.83B for REGN, even a few hundred million in quarterly revenues from REGN-COV2 would be a very nice addition to the topline for the company.

Figure 2: Historical revenues and revenue estimates by quarter for REGN. Source: SA earnings estimates tab.

Looking around for some estimates on the size of the COVID-19 vaccine and treatment market, we get some interesting numbers. Bill Alpert at Barron's notes that MRNA's COVID-19 vaccine could be worth $10B if a third of the developed world were to be vaccinated. Based on estimates of pricing for GILD's remdesivir, even if priced at $1000 per patient, well below a proposed fair price of $4460 per patient in the US, it could bring in $1B sales in 2020. It is hard to say where REGN will fit in without some initial efficacy data, but I like the company's approach and its history of performance have me very bullish about its COVID-19 trials with REGN-COV2. This article stops short of providing a complete review of the business, so I'll withhold an opinion on the stock overall, but hopefully these thoughts on REGN-COV2 are of use to those following REGN.

