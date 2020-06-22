The stock market’s massive rally off the March lows appears to be pricing in a recovery so rapid as to be a scientific and mathematical non-sequitur.

The not-so-happy path is more complicated with one or more downward inflection points still to come.

The recovery will look more like a staircase than any letter of the Latin alphabet.

Thesis

The idea that the US economy will return to normal anywhere near as quickly as it contracted is a pipe dream. The recovery will come in distinct phases. It is helpful to consider best-case and worst-case scenarios to bookend the problem. In either scenario, there will be inflection points, first of which is upon us. It represents a significant relaxation of restrictions on human interaction and, by extension, an uptick in economic activity. It has begun with gusto as evidenced by recent data (add examples), but its magnitude will be far less than that of the preceding decline. And what comes next is very uncertain. Normally, the stock market has a certain disdain toward uncertainty. It currently appears uncharacteristically nonchalant in the face of this looming risk.

Introduction

Break down in the shape of things to come But I'm moving on like a soldier And I’ll say now when all is said and done It's not ours to break The shape of things to come.

(Source: Audioslave. Revelations. “Shape of Things to Come.” Lyrics by Chris Cornell. Epic/Interscope. 2006.)

Will it be a V-shaped recovery? An L-shaped recovery? A W-shaped recovery? In short, No. The shape of the recovery will not resemble a letter of the Latin Alphabet. It will look more like a staircase. After my last article on gold (GLD) and silver (SLV), which employed copious references to Stairway to Heaven, readers may wonder if I have an obsession with stairs. I assure you that this is a coincidence and will strive to make my next article stair-free. But for now, to borrow a line penned by the late, great Chris Cornell, the shape of things to come, is a staircase.

Much of what follows appears to me to be common sense, but thus far, I have heard and read precious little articulation of it in financial writings. I have instead found an abundance of predictions that we will have a rapid return to the relative economic prosperity of a few short months ago or that the end is nigh, and if you haven’t already stocked up on rice, canned goods, toilet paper, and ammunition, you might have already missed the train. Both of these extreme views are misguided.

Best-Case Scenario

Well it's late in the hour And a few more grains of sand will fall On the colorful flowers I’ve grown upon the dust and moss

(Audioslave, ibid)

The Best-Case Scenario hinges on a vaccine being developed and widely deployed within the first half of 2021. As an aside, I can’t help but wonder if the widespread discussion of the “12 – 18 months” range has led some to think that that 6-month range covers the span of most-likely outcomes. In other words that 12 months is optimistic and 18 months is pessimistic. Clearly, that is not the case. Even 18 months is quite optimistic. The truly pessimistic timeline is never, but more on that later.

Some activity will bounce back quickly, and in fact, that is already happening as evidenced by the bounce in retail sales.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Some point to this quick bounce and argue that the “V” recovery is underway. But the right side of the V has not reached up to the level of the left side of the V and my thesis is that it is not going to until we reach the second inflection point (a vaccine). I contend that, in the best-case scenario, we quickly recover about half of what was lost. How much is that? Let’s evaluate two broad metrics: GDP and employment.

(Source: FRED, author's annotations)

At the start of 2020, US GDP stood at $19.22T (in chained 2012 dollars). At the end of Q1, with just a few weeks of lockdown in the period, it fell to $18.97T. The Q2 data will be much worse. The 6/18 forecast from the Atlanta Fed calls for a confusingly annualized 45.5% decline. (Rant: Why they do not at least temporarily dispense with the annualized values is beyond me. Annualized values are helpful when it’s reasonable to believe that consecutive periods will be similar to one another. Nothing could be further from the truth at present.) If we “un-annualize” we arrive at a ~16% decline in Q2. Applying that decline in dollar terms would bring annual GDP to $16.30T, a $2.92T decrease. My non-scientific guess is that we quickly recover about half of that decrease and plateau in the range of $17-18T annual GDP.

(Source: FRED, author's annotations).

Turning to employment, the high-water mark for Total Nonfarm Employment was 152.5M in February 2020. By April it stood at 130.4M, a decline of 15.5%, remarkably similar to the magnitude of the decline in the Atlanta Fed’s quarterly GDP forecast. The survey-based headline unemployment rate has been – and will likely continue to be – a bit noisy for a while due to idiosyncratic factors, but the raw employment numbers should be more meaningful. We are already seeing recovery take hold in the decline of continuing unemployment claims.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Nonetheless, I contend that we will likely only quickly recover about half of what was lost. That would put employment around 141M, implying that about 11M (or 7.2% of the workforce) could stay unemployed for a while. Adding that to the pre-Covid-19 unemployment level of 3.5% suggests that unemployment could plateau in the 10-11% range for a year or so. That is a little bit worse than what happened in the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.

That would not be a V-shaped recovery. That would be a staircase recovery. And sustaining an 8% decline in GDP for one to two years and unemployment of 10-11% would have real consequences for the real economy including corporate earnings (even if the Fed tries to monetize it all away). Real productivity will be lost. Creating money to make up for lost productivity might make some aggregate statistic look better, but it will lead to (at least) pockets of inflation.

It is self-contradictory to suggest that economic activity will snap back to pre-Covid-19 levels and simultaneously not expect a serious second wave of the virus, resulting in either another reversion to lockdown mode or the acceptance of the substantial toll on human life that would result from simply letting the virus run its course.

Worst-Case Scenario

And now I fear the worst is near I hold them close and count their years And pray a ray of light appears To shine down on us here

(Audioslave, ibid)

The analysis of this scenario is primarily epidemiologic rather than financial because it focuses on the path forward on the health front. A thorough analysis of the economic consequences of this scenario is beyond the scope of this article, but suffice it to say that it would be ugly.

The key question is the timeline to a safe, effective, and widely available vaccine. There will almost certainly be multiple candidate vaccines put forth and perhaps modestly proliferated, but there is a very real possibility that they are not highly effective or are found to be unsafe in some populations. Remember that this virus has already confounded experts in a few ways such as the unusually large, but not-well-understood prevalence of asymptomatic carriers and significant variety in the type and severity of symptoms in others. There is also the question of whether the virus mutates enough to compromise the effectiveness of a vaccine or the immunity acquired from natural infection. The implication being that a candidate vaccine could appear to work splendidly for a few months, lulling everyone back into a false sense of security, only to be followed by another outbreak that includes the vaccinated population.

What then, is the pessimistic timeline? This Healthline article featuring Dr. Ofer Levy of Boston Children’s Hospital reminds us the 5 to 10 years is the normal cycle time. And this article from vaccine researchers at the University of Guelph paints an even bleaker picture. Their view is that the warp-speed timelines put forth are unrealistic given the lack of history of a successful vaccination to other serious coronaviruses (e.g., SARS and MERS), and that natural herd immunity (from infection rather than vaccination) may well occur before a viable vaccine emerges. And what does the herd-immunity path look like? According to Johns Hopkins University, the road to natural herd immunity is long and fraught with peril. They believe that less than 5% of the US population currently has antibodies and we would need 70% to achieve herd immunity (~230 million people).

Forecasting the death toll for that scenario is difficult due to the significant dispersion of estimates of the case fatality rate. This analysis also from JHU provides an informative aggregation showing data sets mostly spanning 0.5% to 10%. That is a huge range. Their US estimate is 5.4%. That would be 12 million deaths. That is almost certainly too high because of undetected (asymptomatic or mild) cases. But if their optimistic current-immunity estimate of 5% (~16 million) is correct, that means for every detected case (currently about 2.2 million) there are about 8 undetected cases, implying that the actual fatality rate is 8x lower (~0.67%). Even with that logic, the 230 million infections required for herd immunity would come at a cost of 1.5 million lives, more than 10x the current death toll. The data is sobering.

Furthermore, there are now strong indications that the relaxations on restrictions is being accompanied by a significant uptick in new cases across the country. The chart below from New York Times shows the 20 states with the most-significant increases.

(Source: New York Times)

The implication for the economy is that returning to normal within a year or so is not going to happen. As discussed above, some significant relaxation of restrictions can happen without adding much risk, but after the low-hanging fruit gets picked, we must acknowledge that certain forms of economic activity that involve large crowds of people gathered together in close quarters (mass transit including air travel, sports, concerts, and the like) simply cannot go back to normal without significant public health consequences. And some state might be already starting to cross the threshold back into the danger zone where the virus spreads at a rate that leads to overwhelming the healthcare system.

If a scenario like this comes to pass, it will be tumultuous. There will be reversions to lockdown mode in some places. Other places won’t stand for that and will insist that we are better off to let the virus run its course. Some places may oscillate between these two positions. There will be encouraging data and there will be frightening data. There will be doomsday forecasts and predictions that the worst is over and despite the darkness, the dawn is nigh. In this scenario, it’s hard to imagine equity markets not retesting their March lows.

Conclusions

There is a crack in the clouds But only for a moment now Like an eye looking out The blue-sky spies The roads we will go down I wonder what they hold for us I hold my family to my breast I fear the worst and hope the best Will come to see us blessed

(Source: Audioslave, ibid)

With the S&P 500 (SPY) trading within 10% of its all-time high, and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) above its pre-covid-19 high, my belief is that the happy path (perhaps even something better than my suggested happy path) is priced in and the worst-case scenario has now been heavily discounted by Wall Street titans and mom-and-pop investors alike. There is little upside potential for the next 12 months, but there is significant downside risk if a careless re-opening leads to a second wave or a prolonged plateau in economic activity weighs more heavily on corporate profits than current forecasts suggest. It is beyond the scope of this article, but the uncertainly added by a too-close-to-call presidential election, in my view, primarily adds downside risk between now and November.

Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.