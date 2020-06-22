Overview

We maintain our bullish view on J2 Global (JCOM), the holding company of various digital media and cloud service businesses such as IGN, PC Mag, and MyFax. Since our first coverage last November, the shares price has been down by ~26%, mostly due to the COVID-19 impact on some of its businesses. J2 Global expects Q2 revenue to be slightly down YoY, as the cloud business sees slowdowns. The long-term prospect remains intact nonetheless, with J2 Global well-positioned to ride out the pandemic given its strong balance sheet and more resilient healthcare and gaming businesses.

Catalyst

J2 Global’s healthcare businesses, such as Everyday Health and Medpage, have been resilient and gained strong traction amid the pandemic. Everyday Health’s organic ad revenue growth reached 5% in April, while Medpage Today saw a 33% increase in physician promo revenues in Q1. Given that J2 Global generates 40% of its ad revenues from the health category, we believe that J2 Global should continue to benefit from its healthcare businesses in the near term as well as longer term.

(source: company’s 2019 presentation)

With ~$211 million of revenue, the healthcare business made up around ~15% of J2 Global’s business in 2019. The segment grew 11% on average over the last three years, and given the increase in traffic to some of its healthcare sites during the pandemic, we expect the outperformance in its advertising business to continue and accelerate growth. Furthermore, there are also opportunities in its e-detailing pharmacy offering, Everyday Health pro, as the pandemic may accelerate the online shift in medical sales reps’ behavior. The offering enables medical sales reps to approach doctors digitally using email or newsletter, instead of physically.

(source: J2 Global investor presentation 2019)

We also expect the tech and gaming businesses, which include Humble Bundle and IGN, to have a sooner rebound. The gaming business typically saw a surge in activities in Q4, and we think that the pandemic should accelerate online sales further. In Q1, J2 saw a spike in the consumption of Humble Publishing as it plans to launch 19 games this year, despite the increase in delayed subscription payment into Q2, as a result of the commonly used subscription pause feature. Both tech and gaming segments generated $396 million of revenue last year, which was approximately 30% of J2 Global’s business in 2019 alone.

Risk

Considering that J2 Global is an M&A-driven growth business, we accordingly expect to see much fewer deals this year due to the pandemic as well as a more modest growth outlook for the year. In addition, the segment that requires higher-touch sales efforts, such as its enterprise wireless design business Ekahau, should continue to see a slowdown that will offset the outperformance in gaming and healthcare segments.

Valuation

We remain optimistic in J2 Global, whose diversified portfolio of businesses should help offset the negative impact of the pandemic. J2 Global has a strong liquidity position and consistently generates $200-$300 million of FCF (free cash flow) on an annual basis. In Q1, J2 Global also ended the quarter with $625 million of cash, even after spending over $75 million in M&A and share repurchases, which demonstrate management’s continuing confidence in the business. Moreover, CEO Vivek Shah also personally bought $1 million worth of shares in March.

(source: Seeking Alpha)

Down ~23% over the last six months, the ~$74 per share price provides a good entry point. J2 Global trades fairly at ~19.8x P/E, considering its ~13% growth. From a P/S standpoint, we also believe that the current 2.5x P/S is attractive, and is the lowest level seen in a decade. Over the last year, net margin also saw an expansion followed by acceleration in growth, showing the management’s execution strength in driving profitable growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.