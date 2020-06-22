Cash Is Trash: The Fed's Printing Has Changed Everything

Low interest rates impact the CAPM, fair value on the broad market could be higher than many expect. Despite a high price to earnings multiple, SPY may not be overvalued.

Article Thesis

The Fed has made it clear that interest rates will remain extremely low for years, and due to the high government debt levels in the US, it seems possible that interest rates will remain at a low level for much more than a couple of years.

This has a range of implications for investors that buy equities, which we will take a closer look at in this article.

The Fed has decided that interest rates will remain at zero - for at least two and a half more years

The current pandemic, and the impact it has had on economies around the globe, is why many central banks have moved to ease over the last three months, including the Fed. The Fed made several emergency interest rate cuts in March that have brought the effective Fed funds rate down to 0% - .25% (.05% at the present time). With an interest rate this low, the US is now not the exception to the rule, but rather one of many countries where interest rates are very low. For comparison, the ECB's interest rate is 0%, Japan's interest rate is -0.1%, the British and Israeli interest rates are both at 0.1%, and Canada and Australia both have an interest rate of 0.25%. Some emerging countries, such as China and India, have higher interest rates, but near-zero interest rates are the norm in Western countries.

A little more than a week ago, the Fed has basically announced that interest rates will not only remain this low in the near term, but they also will remain at or near zero through at least 2022. This means that, for 2.5 more years, we will live in the current interest rate environment.

Once a central bank has kept interest rates this low for a longer period of time, it gets quite hard to get out of this and to raise again. This can be seen by the record of the ECB and the BOJ, where interest rates basically have been near-zero ever since the Great Recession began. Getting out of this will be very difficult for these central banks, and the same could hold true for the Fed. After all, the current pandemic will result in a massive expansion of government debt levels, and raising interest rates too much will come at a high cost for the government. Perpetually low interest rates as a means for governments to get rid of debt will likely be even more in fashion following the current crisis than before. Due to the above, I believe that it is very much possible that interest rates will remain at or close to zero for much longer than through 2022, although this is not guaranteed.

What does a zero interest rate environment mean for equity investors?

Since we know that interest rates will remain very low for at least a couple of years, it makes sense to ask what this could mean for investors thinking about putting money into equities. There is a range of things to consider here, including the following:

According to the CAPM, the fair valuation on stocks will be higher than in the past, higher valuations could thus become the norm.

Lower rates encourage more borrowing by companies and individuals than what would otherwise have occurred under the circumstances. This can encourage expansion and growth, including companies taking on more growth projects, and individuals buying more assets with debt (houses, stocks, etc.).

Investors looking for income-paying investments, especially retirees, will increasingly need to search for alternatives to fixed-rate investments that have negative real yields. This tends to encourage a switch from bonds to equities.

Rate-sensitive investments, such as banks, insurance companies, and real estate, will be additionally impacted.

How to find a fair valuation for a stock or the broad market

First, let's look at what very low interest rates mean for the valuations stocks trade at. In the following chart, we see how the S&P 500 (SPY) index was valued throughout the last 150 years:

Source: multpl.com

There were considerable ups and downs, but on average, the index was mostly valued at around 15 times its net earnings. Right now, the index is valued at roughly 1.5 times that amount, at more than 22 times its trailing earnings. At first sight, one could come to the conclusion that the index, and thereby broad equity markets, are severely overvalued right here. This is, however, not so clear when we look at the connection between interest rates and fair valuations for equity investments.

When interest rates drop, the so-called risk-free rate (US treasury yield) drops as well. Right now, the yield on 10-year treasuries is 0.71%, whereas the rate has mostly been between 2% and 3% throughout the last 10 years. When we go further into the past, the rate on 10-year treasuries was even higher than that.

Source: macrotrends

According to the Capital Asset Pricing Model or CAPM, investments require a certain surplus return over the return that can be received through risk-free investments to be worthwhile. As long as this surplus return, or equity risk premium, is fixed, a declining risk-free rate means that the required return on the asset declines. Let's look at an example:

If the equity risk premium is 5%, the beta of an investment is 1, and the risk-free rate is 3%, an investment would have to yield a return of 8% to be fairly priced. Assuming no growth in the investment's profits, this would mean that the investment would be fairly valued at an earnings multiple of 12.5 [1/0.08].

If, however, the risk-free rate is just 0.7%, while the equity risk premium and the beta remain unchanged, the required return would be just 5.7%, and the zero-growth investment would be fairly valued at an earnings multiple of 17.5 [1/0.057].

We see that a meaningful drop in longer-term interest rates does indeed impact fair valuations for stocks quite meaningfully - the lower the yield on treasuries, the higher the fair earnings multiple on the S&P 500 and individual stocks. With interest rates being below 1% for now, and likely for a long time, it is not reasonable any longer to expect the broad market to trade at a mid-teens earnings multiple. For now, and as long as interest rates remain this low, the fair earnings multiple on both the broad market and individual stocks has increased. The S&P 500 might even be more or less fairly valued right here, despite the fact that the earnings multiple is way higher than it used to be in the past.

Income investors will be forced to change their plans

The objectively fair earnings multiple being higher than it used to be is only one outcome of low interest rates, and especially for individual investors, another issue emerges. Many retirees used to hold some of their investments in fixed-rate assets such as treasuries, corporate bonds, munis, etc.

Data by YCharts

The income yields on these investments, however, have dropped for decades, however, and are now at extremely low levels. When it comes to government bonds or highly-rated corporate bonds, the real yields (accounting for inflation) have already dropped to a negative level.

This means that retirees and other income investors have to look elsewhere when they want to generate meaningful income from their assets. They could buy equities, as those currently provide much higher yields (via dividend payments) than government bonds. The S&P 500 index is yielding 1.9% right now, almost three times as much as 10-year treasuries. With fixed-rate investments barely generating any returns any longer, many retirees will be forced to move their funds to higher-yielding alternatives. The S&P 500 index may not be the best choice, however, as other equity investments are offering (much) higher dividend yields.

Data by YCharts

Possible beneficiaries include, but are not limited to, the Dow Jones Index (DJI) (DIA), industry ETFs such as the Utilities SPDR ETF (XLU), or real estate ETFs such as the large ones from Schwab (SCHH) and Vanguard (VNQ). The Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) could also be a relevant pick, as there is a high likelihood that these payments will continue to grow in the long run. These investments provide income yields ranging from 2.2% to 4.5%, or 3-7 times as much as what investors can get from government bonds right here.

Of course, individual stocks, including income investor favorites such as Coca-Cola (KO), AT&T (T), and many more could also benefit from rising demand over the coming months and years. Many retirees and other income-oriented investors will come to the conclusion that the likelihood of generating inflation-beating returns with these stocks is much higher than when they continue to hold their assets in low-yielding fixed-rate investments.

Where near-zero interest rates are having an especially large impact

For some companies, very low interest rates come with additional impacts on top of the two universal factors laid out above. Heavily indebted companies, such as AT&T, should benefit from the current interest rate environment, as they will be able to roll their old, expensive debt into new, lower-yielding, cheaper debt at maturity. Declining interest expenses should be expected by companies like these over the coming years, even before any net debt paydown.

On the other hand, some companies will see headwinds, this primarily will be true for banks and insurance companies. These make their money by borrowing money cheaply and by lending it out at higher rates, or by lending out the insurance float in the case of insurance companies. Lower interest rates will pressure the returns these companies will receive from lending money to consumers, to real estate investors, to businesses, and to the government. It thus has to be expected that net interest income (for banks) and net investment income (for insurers) will decline to some degree going forward. This will be somewhat of a structural headwind for both banks (XLE) and insurers (KIE). Valuations in these industries are very low right now, which is why stocks from these industries may not be bad investments, but the growth outlook for many players in these industries has diminished to some degree:

Data by YCharts

Long-term EPS growth estimates for companies such as Bank of America (BAC.PK), AIG (AIG), MetLife (MET), and Wells Fargo (WFC) are lower than where they were at the beginning of the year. This is not due to the impact of the pandemic in 2020 (EPS estimates for 2020 are down as well), but rather analysts are thinking that, in the long run, growth will be a bit worse than what they had forecasted at the beginning of the year.

Takeaway

Interest rates matter quite a lot - not only for those investing in bonds directly, but also for equity investors. The theoretical fair valuation on stocks has risen due to interest rates remaining near zero for the coming years, and it would not be surprising to see money flowing from bonds to investments such as Dividend Aristocrats and REITs.

On top of that, all investors should examine the impact that low rates will have on their individual holdings, as some companies are poised to benefit, while others will see some structural headwinds from a lower-for-longer rate environment.

We do not recommend the S&P 500 index right here, but we also do not necessarily think that it is overvalued. The Fed's printing of trillions of new dollars has changed the landscape, and maybe the broad market is more or less fairly valued here. However, we think it is preferable to invest in single stocks where the risk-reward is skewed in investors' favor.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

