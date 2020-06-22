Back in February I wrote that biofuels producer Gevo (GEVO) had turned an important corner in its quest to achieve commercial-scale production of advanced biofuels. I concluded that "I am more optimistic regarding Gevo's prospects than I have been in several years" (although not so optimistic as to assign anything better than a "neutral" rating to the stock outlook). Fears in the market over the COVID-19 pandemic took hold just a few weeks later, of course, and Gevo's share price promptly fell by as much as almost 70% YTD (see figure). Even following the major rally that has occurred in the energy sector since commodity prices bottomed in late March, the company's share price is still down 50% in 2020 to date.

Data by YCharts

Gevo has spent the last several years attempting to commercialize different processes for the production of advanced biofuels, beginning with fuel biobutanol before progressing to biobased hydrocarbons in the gasoline and jet fuel ranges. The company's strategy has been to finance, both directly and indirectly, its planned commercialization route by running a conventional corn ethanol facility in Luverne, MN. Ethanol was still a growth market when Gevo went public almost a decade ago, and early biobutanol commercialization missteps prompted it to remain reliant on corn ethanol production even as that sector fell into the extended low-margin environment that has prevailed in recent years.

This reliance has caused Gevo's future to look quite bleak on multiple occasions since energy prices collapsed in late 2014 (see figure), and shareholder losses have been almost absolute over the last six years (let alone since its IPO). The beginning of 2020 provided new reason for optimism, though. Corn ethanol production margins had moved to multi-quarter highs in late 2019, allowing Gevo to postpone an imminent loan maturity date to late 2020/early 2021 at a time when it had also been successfully demonstrating the technical feasibility of its advanced biofuels. More importantly, the improvement to its (admittedly parlous) balance sheet also increased the likelihood that Gevo would be able to obtain the financing necessary to achieve the capacity scale-up on which its entire future has been staked.

Data by YCharts

Then the coronavirus hit. The sharp decline to gasoline demand that occurred as lockdown orders took effect across the U.S. resulted in a severe disruption to ethanol demand (almost all U.S. ethanol consumption takes the form of a blend with gasoline). Ethanol production margins rapidly turned negative (see figure), prompting weekly U.S. ethanol production volumes to fall by up to 45% below their normal levels (see next figure). Gevo was unable to avoid this outcome and announced in late March that it had suspended operations at the facility that was its primary source of revenue.

Production margins at a hypothetical Iowa dry mill corn ethanol production facility. Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

Source: EIA (2020).

Ethanol margins have rebounded strongly in recent weeks as U.S. lockdown orders have eased and ethanol demand has increased from the earlier lows. These margins have remained high even as U.S. ethanol production has mostly (but not fully) rebounded to its usual June levels. Ominously, it was reported two weeks ago that Gevo's Luverne facility remained closed, even as corn ethanol production facilities in the rest of Minnesota were reopening. Not only did the shutdown cause Gevo to miss out on revenue in late Q1 and early Q2, in other words, but the company is now missing out on the strongest margins since Q4 2019 as well.

The Q1 earnings report that Gevo released last month shows just how dire its situation has become. While the headlines focused on the substantial diluted EPS miss ($0.19) against the consensus and low adj. diluted EPS result (-$0.59), the more important number to investors was the recorded QoQ decline of its cash reserve from $16.3 million to $9.3 million. With $14 million of high-interest debt maturing as early as December 2020, the repayment of which has already been postponed, this cash reserve leaves Gevo's balance sheet in a very precarious position. Moreover, Gevo was already incurring quarterly cash burn of approximately $5 million during the comparatively high-margin period of 2017-2019, and management expects the company to incur a quarterly burn of $3 million even with Luverne idled, so new financing will likely be needed just to keep Gevo operational until its late 2020/early 2021 maturity date.

The extended shutdown of its primary revenue source will greatly complicate Gevo's efforts to obtain the necessary financing. Showing just how difficult these efforts have become, the company announced in April that it is looking to finance its scale-up via "off-balance sheet, project financing structures." How successful the company will be in obtaining such limited- or no-recourse debt given its current financial situation is an open question. Management mentioned on the Q1 earnings call that the company only has offtake agreements on 17 million gallons per year [MGY] of the 65-70 MGY of capacity that it intends to build out, so its ability to obtain financing will depend heavily on its successful acquisition of additional offtake agreements for the balance.

There is no denying that Gevo has lived a charmed life. Most other companies would (and, in the case of advanced biofuels, did) permanently end their scale-up plans after encountering fewer setbacks than Gevo has managed to overcome. It is difficult to state conclusively that the company will fail to see next year as a result, not least because it has defied similar predictions on multiple occasions in recent years. That being said, its current operating environment and financial situation are about as dire as any that it has encountered as a publicly-traded company. Gevo's survival prospects look increasingly bleak so long as the COVID-19 pandemic persists in the U.S.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.