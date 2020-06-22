There are three reasons why I decided to write an article on the iShares US Utilities ETF (IDU). My first reason was that I was taught that utility stocks are used as a defensive position to market turmoil. Next were the assumptions that utilities are less volatile than most equities, and they have income higher than most bonds. These three assumptions on utilities caused me to seldom look at utilities until one week ago when I performed my first valuation on a utility company. I was shocked to see that American Water Works (AWK) had an average capital gain of 26% over the past three years, and its dividend yield was less than 2.5% over the past four years.

The goal of this article is to see if the three above assumptions still hold. To perform this study, I choose to analyze the ETF IDU (as the US utility sector) and the S&P 500 (as the market). I will use the responses to the three assumptions plus my estimates to make a recommendation on IDU. IDU is an iShares ETF that holds 52 utility companies in its portfolio.

Utilities Are A Defensive Position During Market Turmoil

To test to see if how utilities performed as a defensive position during market turmoil, I will analyze the percentage that IDU and the S&P 500 fell during the past three recessions. If the theory is true than IDU should have fallen less than the market. The start date for each recession is based upon the first day of the month that the recession began according to the table from Wikipedia. The end date is the month that had the highest percentage of unemployment, according to the same Wikipedia table.

Figure 1 - S&P 500 & IDU Returns During Recessions

S&P 500 IDU Start Date End Date Early 2000s Recession -26.8% -38.7% 12/31/2000 6/2/2003 Great Recession (2007-2009) -30.1% -32.9% 12/3/2007 10/1/2009 COVID Crisis -24.0% -24.8% 2/3/2020 4/1//2020

As seen in Figure 1, IDU underperformed the S&P 500 during market turmoil. Except for the early 2000s recession, the difference between the S&P 500 and IDU was less than 300 basis points. Never the less, IDU's drop in price was more than that of the S&P 500.

Utilities Are Less Volatile Than Most Equities

The next assumption is that utilities are less volatile than most equities. Again I compared IDU and the S&P 500 to test this assumption. I analyzed the daily closing price returns from 2000 until 06/17/2020.

Figure 2 - Utilities Vs. S&P 500 - Volatility

S&P 500 IDU Daily - ST DEV 1.24% 1.21% Yearly - ST DEV 17.70% 16.93% Companies 500 52 Top 10 25.78% 57.44%

The S&P 500's daily and yearly standard deviations were higher than IDU's. IDU has a more concentrated portfolio than the S&P 500, and due to this should have had a higher standard deviation, yet it did not. Figure 2 demonstrates that utilities are less volatile than the market index.

Utilities Have Higher Income Return Than Most Bonds

According to the IDU dividend yield page on Seeking Alpha, over the past ten years, IDU had an average dividend yield of 3%.

Figure 3 - Moody's Seasoned Aaa Corporate Bond Yield

Figure 3 demonstrates that the average Aaa corporate bond yield over the past ten years was 3.9%, significantly higher than IDU's dividend yield. Besides the period after August 2019, Aaa corporate bond yield was consistently higher than 3%.

My Outlook For IDU

Figure 4 - Base 100 Comparison Of The S&P 500 And IDU

Figure 4 demonstrates that the S&P 500 consistently outperformed IDU over the past twenty years. IDU returns are about 25% less than those of the S&P 500. The yearly average gain for the S&P 500 was 6.43%, and for IDU, it was 4.71%.

Conclusion

According to the data from figure 1, IDU would not have been a good defensive position during market turmoil. Daily and yearly volatility for IDU is less than the S&P 500, proving that utilities are less volatile than most equities. I spent two minutes on TD Ameritrade and found more than twenty Aaa corporate bonds with yields higher than 3%. The coupon payment for these bonds were also more than 3%. In my opinion, these bonds were from companies with less chance of bankruptcy than the average utility company (Microsoft, for example). Considering that utilities, as described by the performance of the ETF IDU, underperformed the market and provided less income than the average Aaa corporate bonds over the past ten years, I do not recommend purchasing IDU. There are individual utilities, like AWK, that may provide investors with alpha, but the industry as a whole should underperform the market, in my opinion.

