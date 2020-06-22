In particular, the company's financials, search for strategic alternatives and wanton stock issuance are not consistent with a company which will be taken over imminently.

MicroVision (MVIS), which had been all but given up for dead, has recently traded from the mid $0.60's into the $1.50's. As I review below, the move seems to be due only to speculation -- because on the company's own admission, its business fundamentals have only worsened recently.

Why the Stock is Up

There seems to be inordinate speculation/rumors that Microsoft (MSFT) will buy out the company because MVIS has components in MSFT's Hololens2.

Here's one of literally thousands of Stocktwit posts that summarizes the rationale:

Verdacomb Bullish 09:02 AM $MVIS Hello - you’re new here. Looks like you’re interested in trading MVIS because it spiked. You should know a few things: Microsoft HoloLens2 REQUIRES MicroVision technology. MicroVision owns patents through 2038. Microsoft will pay royalties to whoever buys $MVIS out if they don’t themselves. DOD has ordered 40K HaloLens units. Industry training is accelerating with the use of HoloLens2. MVIS Board of Directors added Dr. Spitzer who has patent and DARPA experience. He will help negotiate the maximum return for investors because he knows the value of this technology. A recent MVIS shareholder meeting discussed selling the company as the primary objective. Also, MVIS just completed a 10 day stretch above $1 for a NASDAQ compliance requirement. Buy as much as you can and hold to the end. I am not risking trading up and down. The buy out could happen any day. Or in a month. But I’ll still be holding because I know it will be worth it.

I will discuss counterpoints to this argument below, but before doing so, I want to point out an interesting trading dynamic that also suggests all is not what it seems with MVIS. Recently there's been a trend for cult favorite stocks (like GNUS for example) to have very strange and bullish trading occur during after-hours where liquidity is smaller and many professional traders have called it a day. Notice the two recent price spikes in MVIS after-hours trading on Thursday and Friday. I believe that these are tell-tales of speculation and market manipulation, not of fundamentals.

MVIS and the HoloLens2

Equanimity Investing does a thorough job of discussing this subject in its Jan 2020 article, but let me present my summary of the counterargument to MVIS bulls.

One of the earliest publications of an MVIS component probably being used in the MSFT HoloLens2 was in this blog post showing pictures of what looked like, but was not definitively identified as a MVIS logo on a PCB within the HoloLens2.

The blog post however was pessimistic that this would ultimately be of much value to MVIS, stating the following (with my emphasis):

As I wrote back in February, I don’t understand all the gamesmanship of Microsoft acting like they invented the laser scanning engine. It seems to be hiding in plain sight that they have some relationship with Microvision. My current best theory (no sources) is that Microsoft licensed the technology from Microvision and used Microvision’s electronics for the prototype, but then Microsoft redesigned all the electronics to get it to fit in the headset. Microsoft also has likely redesigned the laser scanning engine and has taken control over manufacturing the laser scanning engine. For those that don’t know, Microvision is a 26-year-old “startup” that at last look was trading a about $0.70/share with a market cap of about $80M having cumulative losses of over $500M. Since Microsoft has not bought Microvision, they likely found a way to be contractually insulated from Microvision failing or being bought out. It’s also hard to see how the HL2 could be a significant revenue source to Microvision anytime soon with the HL2 targeting low volume enterprise applications. Like Magic Leap, Microvision has a history having more success in selling stock than selling products. I should add I have a “colorful” history with Microvision having reported on them in this blog for nearly 8 years.

The blog author has two subsequent posts on the subject, one discussing the May 4th price spike on MVIS where his technical takeaway is (read the post to see the reasoning):

Do I think that Microvision’s Laser Beam Scanning is the AR Technology of the Future? – Heck No

And a second confirming that a HoloLens2 teardown proved that MVIS' technology was indeed included in the HoloLens2. That post includes this thought:

Most importantly, for whatever reason, Microsoft (M/S) of all companies never felt the need to buy Microvision. Microvision was trading for well below $50M just a few weeks ago and even paying a multiple would be chump change for a program that reportedly has cost M/S billions. Most likely M/S got a license where they were not worried about Microvision getting bought. M/S also did not think so much of Microvision’s technology and patents that they felt they needed to keep anyone else from buying Microvision.

His take duplicates mine. I have no specialized knowledge regarding the HoloLens2, but it does seem to me that if MVIS' technology were key, then MSFT would have already partnered with, or bought out MVIS. After all MSFT has known what's required for quite a while now and MVIS stock had been trading much lower than where it is now, and the market cap (as discussed below) was even lower due to the company having had many fewer shares outstanding. So if MSFT was really interested in MVIS, it would have acted by now.

That's my take, but the best evidence that no buyout or partnership is forthcoming is MVIS' own recent statements and actions. I break these down into three sections: MicroVision's financials, search for strategic alternatives and stock issuance.

Financials

Let's begin by looking at the trends of MVIS' revenues, operating cash flows and owner's cash profits over the company's existence.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Nothing in its recent history suggests anything different than what's occurred over the past twenty years. The company all but admits as much when it began investigating strategic alternatives.

Strategic Alternatives

On April 6, 2020, MVIS announced that it "it has retained investment banking firm Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC to serve as its financial advisor as it explores various licensing and other strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger of the company."

The company said further:

“As we reported on March 11, we are actively engaged with multiple interested parties to evaluate various opportunities to license our IP as well as other strategic alternatives. We have retained Craig-Hallum to advise us as we continue these efforts to maximize shareholder value,” said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision Chief Executive Officer. There can be no assurance regarding the timing or outcome of the strategic alternatives review process. The company does not intend to comment further unless and until the company’s board of directors has approved a specific course of action or the company has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

Now I suppose this could be spun to say that Craig-Hallum is being hired to help negotiate a best deal, but if MSFT were truly beating on MVIS' door, would such an engagement be necessary? After all, Craig-Hallum will be getting its cut from the deal(s) should there ever be one and that money could have gone to shareholders instead. So my take is that MVIS has hired someone to beat the bushes hoping for some kind of deal. In other words, this hiring is needed precisely because there is no current deal in the works.

Stock Issuance and Dilution

To me, however, the strongest evidence that there is no imminent deal, is how wantonly MVIS has been issuing stock. The excerpt below (with my emphasis) is from the company's most recent 10-Q, and note that all of the stock issuance occurred after Oct 2019, i.e. after MVIS product was spotted in a version of the HoloLens2. Since insiders own stock, would they be diluting in such massive amounts if they thought a buyout was forthcoming? Note in particular that the first Lincoln Park sales during the first quarter of 2020 were made at an average net price of $0.34 and even shares sold as recently as April 2020 netted only an average of $0.54. I ask again: Would a company with a game-changing deal so close be selling tens of millions of its shares at such low prices?

10. COMMON STOCK In December 2019, we entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Lincoln Park granting us the right to sell shares of our common stock having an aggregate value of up to $16.0 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Lincoln Park made an initial purchase of 1.5 million shares of common stock for $1.0 million at a purchase price of $0.6531 per share. Subject to various limitations and conditions set forth in the agreement, we may sell up to an additional $15.0 million in shares of common stock, from time to time, at our sole discretion to Lincoln Park over a 24-month period beginning December 2019. In consideration for entering into the agreement, we issued 375,000 shares of our common stock, having a value of $277,000, based on the closing stock price at the date of grant, to Lincoln Park as a commitment fee. We incurred an additional $90,000 in issuance costs. As of March 31, 2020, we have issued 7.0 million shares and raised a total of $2.4 million under this agreement. In January 2019, we raised $1.2 million before issuance costs of approximately $26,000 through a registered direct offering of 2.0 million shares of our common stock to a private investor. 11. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS In April 2020, we received funds in the amount of $1,570,881 pursuant to a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program of the 2020 CARES Act ("PPP") administered by the Small Business Association. The loan has an interest rate of 0.98% and a term of 24 months. No payments are due for the first 6 months, although interest accrues, and monthly payments are due over the next 18 months to retire the loan plus accrued interest. Funds from the loan may only be used for certain purposes, including payroll, benefits, rent and utilities, and a portion of the loan used to pay certain costs may be forgivable, all as provided by the terms of the PPP. The loan is evidenced by a promissory note, which contains customary events of default relating to, among other things, payment defaults and breaches of representations and warranties. We may prepay the loan at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. Subsequent to March 31, 2020 and through May 6, 2020, we have issued 11.5 million shares and raised a total of $6.2 million under the Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Lincoln Park.

The Effects of Dilution

MVIS' long history of profitless existence has required substantial shareholder cash inflows, as best portrayed by the constantly increasing shares outstanding.

Data by YCharts

The effect is that although MVIS share price is orders of magnitude lower than its peak in the early 2000's, its market cap is still a third of the peak value. As share issuances continue, expect the stock price to fall, while possibly the market cap remains where it is.

Data by YCharts

Trading Plan

I believe that MVIS' recent stock price run-up is unwarranted and that the stock will eventually return back to the $0.50 to $0.60 range. However, the seemingly crazy price action on story stocks recently has me much more cautious than usual. I am currently short a token amount of MVIS shares and, based on the info presented herein, I hope to trade any future spikes opportunistically from the short side. I hope that the information collected here helps others do the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MVIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.