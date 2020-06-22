One of the best performing stocks of 2020 is also one that benefits most from extended stay at home.

A very large segment of the population had not even heard of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) before March 2020. Then Covid-19 happened and suddenly it was everywhere. Since then it has slowly and steadily become a battleground stock as contributors have started to weigh in on the merits of this Company.

Covido, Ergo Zoom

When we had the germ of the idea of writing on Zoom, our web conferencing universe started and ended with this brand name. It looked like it was on its way to become the "Xerox" or "Kodak" of our times. There were some passing whispers of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) releasing its own web conferencing software that was "free" with "much better security features", but people in our circle spoke of it and then sent invites for the next Zoom meeting. Some even signed up for the paid versions to have the pleasures of droning on for more than 40 minutes uninterrupted. Security concerns were raised about Zoom, but the work around to that was "let's not record the meeting until Zoom beefs up its security". Appeared that everyone was "zoomed" in on Zoom. Period. Awareness of this platform went from about 30% to close to 100%. In saying I think, therefore I am (Cogito Ergo Sum), the act of thinking defined Descartes' existence. Today we can summarize it as Covido, Ergo Zoom. We have a pandemic, ergo I go long Zoom.

A Little About The Market And Competition

While Zoom appeared to be the beginning and the ending of video conferencing, imagine our surprise, when a simple web search [yes, google assisted], we discovered that Zoom had not one, not 10, but around 100 competitors.

It held majority of the market share at almost 35%, so we were not completely wrong about its massive presence in the world of web conferencing. Although it has a free version, most businesses and other organizations move on to the next level at $20/mo, which is called the "Pro" plan. We decided to see how Zoom's Pro features compare with three of its competitors, one of which commands the third largest market share, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Webex. We compared packages provided by the three which come close to Zoom's Pro plan pricing, making an effort to stay under the $20/mo, except for GoToMeeting, as its Business plan provided a lot of features for a small premium to the Zoom Pro plan.

The features compared below are to just provide an idea of what is out there and help us in reaching a conclusion today on whether Zoom will enjoy a monopoly in years to come or have some stiff competition. We have left our security as that is incredibly hard to compare. Zoom has had the worst publicity in that regard, but that likely has to do with the fact that it has the largest market share

Zoom Cisco Webex GoToMeeting Bluejeans Market share 34.81% 14.06% 2.46% 0.35% Plan name Pro Starter Business Pro Plan cost [paid annually] $20/mo per host $17.95/mo per host $21.67/mo per host $13.99/mo per host Cloud storage 1 GB 5 GB Unlimited 25 hrs Screen sharing Yes Yes Yes Yes Max participants 100 100 250 75 Remote control Yes Yes Yes Yes VoIP Dynamic presentation features Yes Yes Yes Yes Customer service Online support 24/7 phone & chat 24/7 - phone & web 24/7 phone & chat

Source: Author compiled data

The data so far looks like it is extremely hard to make a decision based on pure features. All competitors seem to offer pricing around the same point and maximum users are likely to be more than sufficient. But ultimately it will be the user experience that dictates things. Our take here is that there is a big opportunity for growth but there are some very heavily muscled competitors that can compete here. CSCO already has a very large market share but Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is one where its 365 suite integration of video conferencing might create significant headaches for Zoom down the line. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has also shown an ability to make a sticky product and has a top 5 market share already.

Source: Datanyze

Both these companies are able to bundle their software with existing products and will likely also be credible threats. We have also started seeing increasing pop-ups from GOOG attempting to convince us to try Google Meet, a free product.

The One Question That Matters - Total Addressable Market

In 2019 the expectations were that global video conferencing would grow at rate of about 10% and reach $6.7 billion in size by 2025.

The global video conferencing market size is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018 to 2025, according to a new report conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing deployment and use of video conferencing solutions in startups, educational institutes, corporates, and healthcare verticals in developing countries, especially in Asia Pacific, is expected to drive the market.

Source: Bloomberg

Those numbers have been revised upwards at such a rapid clip that it has rendered the past predictions beyond useless.

Video Conferencing Market size surpassed USD 14 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at over 19% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. The advent of several technologies, such as cloud computing, IoT, AI, VR, and advanced video compression, will drive the market growth.

Source: GM Insights

We would not be surprised if even these estimates proved conservative. Zoom itself has surpassed estimates and sales grew at 169%. In short, what is aiding the bulls is that there currently appears to be no ceiling to Zoom's profits and Zoom's key competitors have not even been able to maintain market share.

Valuation

Zoom completed its IPO about a year back in April 2019 and immediately delivered 80% returns on day 1. It was one of those rare IPOs these days that actually came through in the black and that no doubt helped the buyers. Even then, Zoom was trading at 50 times sales at the end of day 1. That was before this happened.

Data by YCharts

Yes the bears have a case that valuation is incredibly high but that by itself means nothing in this market. Zoom could grow into this market as analysts realize that the potential size is much larger and the trajectory to that point is far quicker. While we started writing this trying to make a bear case, the facts here suggest that there are just too many bullish surprises on the way and bears will have their hands full trying to make a case. One of the biggest negative catalysts for the market would be some sort of an increased lockdown mode and that would, in all likelihood add more bullish fuel here. We are also reminded of another bubble stock called Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) that more than doubled after practically everyone was "aware" that is was a bubble.

Data by YCharts

Don't Put Descartes Before The Horse

In other words don't put valuation fundamentals ahead of just mind blowing trends. Please do not short this stock. The fundamentals are improving too swiftly and even if everyone goes back to offices eventually, "Zoom like" services will be part of every company's regular and backup plans. If you do, and we emphasize that this is not our preference, want to short, we suggest you do it using this method.

The Trade

We would use a ratio put spread to attempt to capture some downside here, without worrying too much about the stock going higher. While the exact strikes and expirations may vary with individual choices, our favorite for this would be to buy 1X the $160 puts for November and short 2X as many $130 puts for about a net costless entry.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This trade has maximum profits if Zoom ends at $130 at November expiration. There is zero cost on the upside. If Zoom travels to the moon and ends at November expiration in the 4 digits, you would still be sitting pretty with a breakeven trade. There is a cost on a massive downswing though. As you have sold two puts for every one you have bought, you do go long 100 shares (for every spread entered) at $100. While that may seem really out of sight currently, it is a risk and a margin requirement.

Conclusion

Zoom is beyond expensive but there just are too many bullish developments possible in the near future for us to take a stab on the short side. That might change as trends evolve. One true characteristic at the end of bubble is that the market ignores bad news and if we see such catalysts, such as the stock rampaging higher in the face of slower growth or loss of market share, we would be interested in a direct short. For now, we are full of doubt and hence we stay out.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

