However, it does seem at least like the easy money has been made.

I've been bullish on CHWY since the IPO, and still see some long-term value.

As both a consumer and an investor, I've been a big fan of Chewy (CHWY). My wife and I are regular (and heavy) customers of the site, and have recommended it to many of our friends and family. As for Chewy stock, I bought it not long after last year's IPO, and added to my position late last year.

But I sold my shares last week, if somewhat reluctantly. The fiscal Q1 report earlier this month looked disappointing to my eye, even if the market apparently disagreed. I don't share some of the bears' knee-jerk concerns about valuation, but the fundamentals are aggressive at the highs.

I'm far from turning bearish, but at the least the rally since March has incorporated a reasonable chunk of the long-term upside I saw in the stock. As a result, it seems like the easy money has been made.

Were Earnings Good?

The market has basically shrugged at Q1 earnings earlier this month. CHWY touched an all-time high the day of the release, and has slipped a little over 2% since.

Personally, I'm surprised by that reaction. The stock had roared into the report, rallying 23% in two weeks, a move which would seem to raise expectations. And though the headline numbers beat consensus estimates, I saw the release as somewhat disappointing.

To be sure, Chewy still is growing at an impressive clip, with revenue up 46% year-over-year. There was good news on the margin front as well. Gross margins expanded 50 bps year-over-year, even with an estimated 120 bps headwind from freight and logistics expense driven by the coronavirus, per the Q1 call. For the first time, Chewy posted positive Adjusted EBITDA, if barely ($3.4 million).

But given the potential tailwind from stuck-at-home customers and potential customers, I honestly expected more. The company estimated a six-point tailwind to revenue growth from "pantry stocking", which suggests an underlying growth rate of 40%. (Our own household behavior suggests that phenomenon was very real.) Excluding the benefit of an extra week in Q4, sales increased nearly 35% year-over-year.

To be fair, incremental revenue growth from new customers is not necessarily going to have a huge impact on the top line. Per-customer spend takes some time to build, as Chewy's history shows:

source: Chewy prospectus

But new customer acquisition figures, too, look a bit light. Chewy did pick up 1.56 million new customers in Q1. That's a little more than double the Q4 figure of 736,000.

In the context of a literal nationwide pandemic, however, that number doesn't seem that impressive. And Chewy should have received some seasonal help from flea & tick medication demand, given many veterinary offices were closed or operating at reduced hours for the second half of Chewy's fiscal quarter. (CEO Sumit Singh cited exactly that benefit on the Q1 call.) The pandemic also drove record-high levels of pet adoption and fostering, another tailwind.

Chewy didn't necessarily have to post a quarter like Zoom Video (ZM), another pandemic play which posted a literally historic beat relative to consensus. But the revenue growth rate accelerated 11 points quarter-over-quarter, and half of that came from stocking, which essentially is just pulled-forward sales. Full-year revenue guidance suggests 35-37% growth for the full year, a modest deceleration from last year (excluding the extra week in FY19). CHWY stock has traded like a "stay at home" winner, but I don't see the evidence in Q1 to support a significant boost in valuation over the past few months.

Valuation Concerns

Indeed, so far in 2020 Chewy has added about $8.5 billion in market capitalization. Nearly half of that has come just in the last month.

Admittedly, I thought the stock was cheap coming into the year. The Q4 report in early April certainly helped the cause, particularly with a sharp expansion in gross margin. Still, the market is pricing in a material boost from the pandemic in terms of customer acquisition that I'm not convinced is quite there.

Meanwhile, it's not as if CHWY was cheap even before the rally, as I've admitted in the past. At this point, it's downright expensive. EV/revenue multiples look attractive, but are much more justified considering gross margins that were still below 25% in Q1 normalized for short-term impacts. EV/gross profit, based on FY20 guidance, is in the 12x range, roughly in line with Wayfair (W), one of the market's most heavily-shorted names.

The rally also goes to a broad discomfort I have with some of the pandemic plays like CHWY, ZM, DocuSign (DOCU), and others (though my Zoom bearishness admittedly proved disastrous). There's a logic in arguing that these companies will see a net long-term benefit from acquiring new customers now that will provide profits going forward. But the valuations in those names — including CHWY — already assumed to at least some degree that those customers were going to be acquired at some point.

Put another way, for CHWY in particular I'm skeptical accelerated customer acquisition moves valuation to the degree suggested by the move in the stock. That's true even given cheaper near-term acquisition cost, thanks to both unaided behavior and lower advertising costs online and offline.

After all, CHYW was pricing in significant customer acquisition regardless. Acquiring those customers in 2020 instead of, say, 2024 certainly helps the bull case. I'm not sure it helps the case to the level suggested by the 73% YTD rally in CHWY, even if that rally lags the 118% bounce in DOCU and the 258% (!) gain for ZM.

The Case for CHWY Stock

When I bought CHWY last year, I argued the stock had a reasonable path to double within 4-5 years. Given the defensive nature of pet spending (which increased even during the financial crisis), double-digit annualized returns seemed more than acceptable.

Assuming some benefit from consumer behavior in the first half of 2020, that rough model still suggests reasonable gains ahead. I had thought $1 billion-plus in fiscal 2024 EBITDA could get the stock to the mid-60s. With FY20 revenue already at ~$6.6 billion, investors can maybe model ~$14 billion in FY24 sales (~21% CAGR). Something closer to $1.2-$1.4 billion in EBITDA and a mid-20s multiple (given a still-intact runway for growth) suggests CHWY rallies into the $70s. That suggests high-single-digit annualized returns.

That's still not bad in this market and with recent performance supporting the downside protection for the business. But there are two other, related, factors worth considering in addition to that (admittedly rough) fundamental model.

The first is that Chewy has the potential to expand beyond being a pure-play retailer. Luxembourg's acquisitive JAB is targeting the veterinary space in the U.S., and Chewy could move into services itself, as Singh has hinted in the past. Chewy likely will become more integrated with vet offices, with its a prescription management platform potentially just a first step.

The second is that selling a good business over valuation has, for years now, simply been the wrong move. Investors have done well to buy the business and not the stock. "I love the business but don't like the price" has been a good way to miss out on profits (in a best-case scenario). "I love the price, and the business is OK" generally is a bull case that has not worked out.

And Chewy's expansion possibilities, however fuzzy they are at the moment, give shareholders (and analysts) a reason to stay bullish even if valuation seems stretched. We've seen a good example of this with Shopify (SHOP), whose multiples kept expanding once the company announced its plans to move into fulfillment and expand its addressable market.

It's that broad trend that gives me the most pause about exiting CHWY at this point. I'm on record as arguing that this is a good business. My own experience suggests fears about competition from Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN) are somewhat overblown; I see some level of differentiation here. The underlying industry is defensive during a period when investors are paying dearly for that characteristic. Management has done an outstanding job in growing the business from $200 million in revenue in 2014 to the guided ~$6.6 billion this year.

But it's not a perfect business. Bears have a qualitative case to make. Amazon and Walmart are going to target the vertical. Margins are a key point of debate as well. Near-term profitability, in my view, is being obscured by upfront marketing costs and discounting, and I still think Chewy can get to the low double-digit EBITDA margins that Amazon and Walmart get in their U.S. e-commerce businesses. Zooplus AG (OTC:ZOPLY), however, which runs basically the same business in Europe, has been stuck at 1% or worse for the last three years. If Chewy's margins stall out, the stock is going to get punished.

There are risks here in a way that isn't necessarily true for other high-multiple market darlings. Shopify's business, for instance, seems highly unlikely to hit a growth wall; the argument over SHOP boils down mostly to valuation. As bullish as I've been on CHWY, I'm not sure its model gets into that top tier of quality businesses.

And after this rally, that's probably enough for at least some caution, and some profit-taking. Q1 simply needed to be stronger, given the external environment, to materially move up potential fair value. From here, the quarter didn't clear that bar — and that's enough to exit for now and hope for a better re-entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.