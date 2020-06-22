Central Bank Week In Review For 6/15-6/19

The Bank of England kept rates at .1% while also commenting the COVID data is extreme.

The latest meeting minutes from Australia show that the economy -- like others -- is in a deep contraction.

In the last 2-3 months, central banks have transitioned to their most dovish stances on record. Gone is the muted central bank language; instead, they are using strong language to communicate the depth of the damage caused by lockdowns. Inflation is a non-issue; banks are instead flooding the markets with currency while also supporting credit markets. Don't expect this to change anytime soon.

There were several key central bank announcements this week, which I'll take in chronological order.

The RBA released the latest meeting minutes. They reported a very sharp contraction in economic activity. Like the Fed, the RBA places a great deal of emphasis on the labor market, which is in terrible shape (emphasis added):

The contraction in spending in late March and April had been accompanied by significant job losses, with total hours worked falling by 9 per cent in April. Timelier payroll data suggested that the pace of job losses had slowed towards the end of April. In some of the industries that had been most affected by the restrictions on activity, the number of jobs had stabilised or increased a little, suggesting that the total decline in hours worked may be less than had previously been feared. Nevertheless, members noted that, while this was a welcome development, it still constituted a very significant deterioration. Job losses had continued in other industries, which pointed to the possibility of a more persistent reduction in overall demand than had previously been expected.

Here's a chart from the Australian Bureau of Statistics that shows the extent of the decline:

That is a very steep and sudden drop that will negatively impact consumer spending for the foreseeable future.

The Bank of Japan maintained negative rates and its yield curve control program. Here is how it described the Japanese economy (emphasis added):

Japan's economy has been in an extremely severe situation due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at home and abroad. Overseas economies have been depressed significantly, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this situation, exports and industrial production have declined substantially. Corporate profits and business sentiment have deteriorated, and the deceleration in the pace of increase in business fixed investment has become evident. With the continuing impact of COVID-19, the employment and income situation has shown some weakness, and private consumption has decreased significantly, mainly in services such as eating and drinking as well as accommodations. Housing investment has declined moderately. Meanwhile, public investment has increased moderately.

Like other central banks, the BOJ typically shies away from using any language that could be considered bullish or bearish. But not how; industrial activity and exports are down "substantially;" consumer spending is off "significantly." This is probably the bank's way of encouraging fiscal action.

The Bank of England maintained rates at .1% while also keeping its bond buying program in place.

Here is how they described the UK economy (emphasis added):

UK GDP contracted by around 20% in April, following a 6% fall in March. Evidence from more timely indicators suggests that GDP started to recover thereafter. Payments data are consistent with a recovery in consumer spending in May and June, and housing activity has started to pick up recently. The LFS unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.9% in the three months to April. But other and more timely indications from the claimant count, HMRC payrolls data and job vacancies suggest that the labour market has weakened materially. Following stronger than expected take-up of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, a greater number of workers are likely to be furloughed in the second quarter. Evidence from business surveys and the Bank's Agents is consistent with a weak outlook for employment in coming quarters. Some households are also worried about their job security.

The UK reports GDP monthly and then uses a rolling, 3-month moving average in its reports. It appears the UK has a data pattern similar to what is occurring in the US - a sharp contraction in March and April followed by a recovery. It also appears the labor market data is about to become worse in a potentially pronounced way. Remember - the UK government essentially supplemented employee wages for a period of time during the COVID lockdown. I'm assuming that the program will expire soon, leading to layoffs.

Expect this trend of dovishness to continue through at least the year end.

