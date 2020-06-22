For example, on June 14, South Plains Mall in Texas experienced 93.5% of YoY traffic while Vintage Faire Mall in California's Central Valley reported 97.1% of YoY traffic.

Many of Macerich's centers are demonstrating a strong return to business, with traffic numbers approaching near normal levels.

Macerich (MAC), along with most retail REITs, is going through a very rough time. You don't have to look much further than the share price performance, down almost 65% on a YTD basis, versus declines for the Dow and S&P 500 of ~8.6% and ~3.6%, respectively.

Data by YCharts

To understand the magnitude of the damage from the so-called "retail apocalypse" as well as the blow from the coronavirus, MAC is down almost 90% from its 2016 high:

Data by YCharts

Compared to peers, on a YTD basis, MAC's share price performance is closer to the bottom of the pack, along with lower quality mall owners, namely Washington Prime Group (WPG) and CBL Properties (CBL).

Data by YCharts

However, unlike WPG and CBL, MAC owns a trophy portfolio that will stand the test of time. Quality matters. The good news is that people stuck at home are showing a willingness to get out and shop. This is fueling optimism about a recovery for spending at brick-and-mortar stores. On June 18th, MAC provided us with an encouraging update indicating several positive trends, including:

several centers are demonstrating a strong return to business, with traffic numbers approaching near normal levels

MAC gave us a few property-specific examples:

South Plains Mall in Texas, one of the earliest Macerich centers to open on May 1, experienced 93.5% of YoY traffic on June 14 (Sunday).

Vintage Faire Mall in California's Central Valley reported 97.1% of YoY traffic on the same day, after being fully open since May 22.

FlatIron Crossing in Colorado, which just reopened on June 16 (Tuesday), reported strong initial traffic of 33% on its first day, with evidence of sizable shopper intent; many stores reported better-than-expected conversion rates.

Beyond increasingly strong shopper traffic, MAC also mentioned:

some key retail partners including Macy's and Nordstrom are describing better-than-expected sales at their reopened physical stores

All this is very encouraging and is consistent with reports from other retail REITs, indicating that shoppers are coming back quickly. For example, as Tanger (SKT) noted on its June 15 update:

At centers where in-store retail has been allowed for 30 days or more, weekly traffic exceeds 90% of prior year levels and open stores as a percentage of total occupied stores are approaching 90%.

To weather the storm, MAC has taken proactive steps to preserve liquidity including:

Reducing the quarterly dividend to $0.50 (payable 20% in cash and 80% in common stock). The dividend reduction preserves ~$150M of cash annually. For each quarter that the board chooses to pay the dividend in stock, an additional $60M in cash will be preserved.

Drawing the majority of the remaining capacity on its $1.5Bn revolving line of credit. As of March 31, 2020, MAC had $735M of cash on its balance sheet.

Reducing the redevelopment pipeline for the remainder of 2020, anticipating to spend $60M in the last three quarters of 2020 on redevelopment (representing a 60% reduction in previously estimated 2020 redevelopment expenditures).

Reducing its controllable shopping center expenses by ~45% during the period that its properties were substantially closed.

It is important to take a step back from the coronavirus and emphasize MAC's solid operating performance prior to the coronavirus. Contrary to what many think about malls, MAC's properties were been performing quite well. This is evidenced by various operating metrics, as outlined in my previous MAC article dated 9 January 2020:

MAC's centers produce average sales PSF of $800, up from $407 in 2009. MAC's iconic assets are deep into A-Mall territory. In other words, MAC's tenants are selling record amounts. Sales don't lie, even though it is important to acknowledge that Tesla is somewhat responsible

Average base rent PSF stands at $61.16 in Q3 2019, up from $40.67 in 2009. Like with sales, rent cheques don't lie and I doubt that MAC is meaningfully benefiting from variable-rent structures linked to Tesla sales.

Releasing spreads are trending up

Occupancy rates are resilient, around historical high levels, around the 95% zone, with little volatility despite all bankruptcies

For the period 2013-2018, MAC's average NOI growth was 3.9% versus 3.8% for Simon Property ( SPG ), 3.2% for Taubman ( TCO ), and 3.7% for GGP, part of Brookfield ( BPR

Coronavirus aside, by looking at these metrics, one would think that MAC's share price would be been hovering around an all-time high, not an all-time low. Let's not lose sight that MAC is a landlord (i.e. not a retailer), owning prime retail properties in urban locations. In fact, MAC is the most 'urban' of the mall owners, as designated by Green Street Advisors. What else could one ask from landlord?

Prior to the coronavirus, MAC's guidance for FY 2020 was FFO of $3.45 per share (midpoint of the guidance).

Source: 8-K, SEC filing

Essentially, 2020 FFO was expected to be similar to FY 2019 FFO. In other words, FFO was not falling off a cliff, as suggested by the share price prior to the coronavirus. Not only that, FFO per share, as adjusted, has remained fairly stable over the past decade:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In fact, FY 2012 FFO was quite lower than that of 2019/2020, yet the 2012 share price was 5 times higher compared to today! MAC's price-to-FFO is currently less than 3 times, which is in distressed territory, to say the least. To be fair, FFO must also be looked on a debt-adjusted basis and FFO will take a hit from the coronavirus. That said, besides the revolver that has some restrictive covenants, MAC's debt is comprised of non-recourse property-level mortgages. This is similar to Brookfield Property's (BPY) strategy and helps protect the company in case certain properties are underperforming. In other words, if MAC doesn't want to invest further in the underperforming properties, they can pass on the keys to lenders without affecting the overall company. At the moment, pessimism is at the highest level possible, with lots of retailer bankruptcies anticipated. That said, I believe that MAC's trophy properties will be highly sought-after. Quality matters and quality retailers will seek to have a presence in MAC's properties.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.