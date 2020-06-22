Image source

While most companies have struggled at least in some way with COVID-19-related economic disruptions, there are a select few that have seen their business models not only survive, but thrive during these unprecedented times.

One such business is Americold Realty Trust (COLD), a REIT that offers warehousing and other services to food businesses that need temperature-controlled supply chain solutions. The trust has performed extremely well since coming public a couple of years ago. While there is certainly a lot to like today, I think the stock is so expensive that despite Americold's outstanding fundamentals, it is a sell.

Strength is easy to find

When we look at Americold, what you see is a very strong business with impeccable fundamentals. The trust is the world's largest publicly-traded REIT that is focused on the niche of temperature-controlled warehousing.

It has significant scale in this space with operations in nearly 200 warehouses globally, and about 80% of its warehouses being owned by the trust. Americold is global but is very much leveraged to the US, where it enjoys 27% market share, second only to Lineage Logistics.

Most of Americold's revenue and substantially all of its profits come from warehousing, so this is very much a US food business story. However, it has worked tremendously well, and importantly, Americold's customers are thriving through this crisis.

The trust's customer list reads like a who's who of the food business in this country, with giants in the grocery and foodservice businesses, as well as distributors. This is the bread and butter of Americold's business and with refrigerated food not only weathering this crisis, but thriving due to increased eating at home among consumers, Americold is more than well positioned for 2020 and beyond.

These characteristics have translated into steady revenue growth in recent years.

The trust is slated to hit $2 billion in revenue for the first time this year, up from $1.78 billion last year. Growth should be somewhat muted in 2021, with ~5% expansion expected to $2.11 billion. The point stands, however, that Americold is firmly on a growth trajectory, even if the magnitude of the growth isn't particularly huge.

Americold has been able to post very strong same store sales growth in recent years, with the lowest constant currency growth value coming in at 3.5%. Currency translation has reduced those numbers somewhat on a reported basis, but for the things Americold can control, it is doing a wonderful job. That revenue growth has translated into even larger net operating income expansion, as you can see above. The point is that Americold ticks all the boxes when it comes to reliable growth, and investors love that sort of thing.

Here's the bad news

The bad news is that all this goodness comes at a very steep price. FFO-per-share grew only very slightly in 2019, rising from $1.15 to $1.19 year-over-year. This year, estimates are for $1.24, another rather diminutive gain.

Growth is supposed to pick up slightly into next year, but still, we're talking about mid-single-digit FFO expansion on a per-share basis at best. These are hardly huge growth numbers, to say the least, and I think Americold is being priced for much more.

Americold has managed to expand its asset base and boost same store NOI, among other things. However, what it has also expanded - enormously - is its share count.

The trust has issued huge amounts of shares in the past two years, partially because of its IPO, and partially because REITs often issue common shares as a way to raise capital for acquisitions, etc. Americold's share count is now right at 200 million, having risen substantially again for Q1 of this year. The point being that when a company issues so many shares, it can be very difficult to overcome the dilution on a dollar basis.

That is what is happening to Americold as it is growing on a dollar basis, but with so many new shares, those dollars are spread over an ever-greater number of shares. This is a huge headwind for FFO-per-share in the coming years, and with a lower growth rate, I simply cannot justify the valuation.

Another thing I cannot justify is the stock's current yield, which we can see below.

The world of REITs is littered with 6%, 7% or even 8%+ yields. The industry is one that - in a way - exists simply to pay large amounts of income to owners. Americold's yield is only slightly above that of the broader market and is therefore, completely unattractive when compared to other REITs.

Americold is superior in many ways to most other REITs, so you'd expect the yield to be lower as more investors want to own it, and bid it up as a result. However, this is far too low to make the stock attractive from an income perspective.

In addition, the valuation is reaching nosebleed levels, as shares currently trade for an eye-watering 29 times this year's FFO-per-share estimate, and 26.5 times next year's estimate, using the numbers above and a $36 share price. This is a huge valuation for a stock that is seeing mid-single-digit FFO-per-share growth over the long-term due to enormous numbers of new shares being issued.

Even with its outstanding fundamentals, Americold is way overpriced. I'd have a hard time paying 20 times FFO for this stock, let alone 29. It is very difficult to bet against a market leader, which Americold certainly is, so I won't be shorting it. However, I cannot help but be bearish with this outlandish valuation, so if you own Americold, I think you should sell it.

