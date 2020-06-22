I'm less bullish at this valuation than I've been in the past, but I still see a long-term case for CNNE.

When Cannae Holdings (CNNE) was split off from Fidelity National Financial (FNF) in late 2017, the bull case for CNNE stock had two components. The first was that on a sum of the parts basis, CNNE looked far too cheap. Net of the after-tax value of a significant stake in Ceridian (CDAY), which went public in April 2018, CNNE was valued on occasion as low as just $200 million. But as I wrote in July 2018, even conservative valuation estimates suggested the non-Ceridian assets were worth at least $500 million, and likely more.

The second pillar of the case was that investors were getting that SOTP discount to ride alongside a management team that had created enormous shareholder returns. Cannae is chaired by Bill Foley, who has turned Fidelity into an engine of value creation:

source: Cannae 2018 presentation

CNNE, in other words, was a sum of the parts play without the catalyst problem usually endemic to those plays. Cannae was going to, over time, liquidate its stake in Ceridian and invest the proceeds. And though it wasn't clear in 2018 where exactly those proceeds were going to go, shareholders had a reasonable expectation that they would be invested wisely, amplifying the paper discount.

That case has mostly played out. CNNE stock nearly doubled in the last two years, though a rising CDAY stock price (+112% over that stretch) has obviously helped. In fact, at this point the fundamental case seems far less attractive; CNNE's price now appears to exceed the value of its assets.

But the management pillar of the case remains intact — and Cannae has been exceedingly busy of late. If management still has the same touch Foley-led teams have had for the last few decades, that's good news. But with a much weaker fundamental case, I'm not sure betting on management is quite enough.

Cannae's Assets

The Cannae story now is more complex than it was two years ago. Back then, the core assets were the Ceridian stake; hospital coding software provider T-System; and a group of restaurants.

Cannae did, and still does, own some other assets, including real estate and corporate debt. But for the most part the SOTP story was relatively simple to understand and evaluate.

That's not quite the case anymore. There are more assets — most of which are more difficult to value:

Ceridian

Cannae still has a significant stake in Ceridian, with 16.1 million shares pro forma for a sale last month. Net of taxes and a 10% incentive payment with a hurdle price of $29.58, that stake is worth about $1.13 billion at the moment.

Net Cash

Cash at the end of Q1 was $396 million net of a small amount of debt. But the company since has sold more Ceridian shares (net haul of $228 million); agreed to invest $150 million in SPAC Foley Trasimene Acquisition (FTAC); committed another $75 million to another SPAC, Trebia Acquisition (TREB); and invested an incremental $50 million in capital in an equity fund. That leaves pro forma net cash of $349 million.

AmeriLife

In December, Cannae invested $125 million in a consortium that acquired a majority stake in insurance seller AmeriLife. Cannae owns 20.3% of the equity, and at the end of Q1 using the equity method carried the investment at the same $125 million valuation.

Dun & Bradstreet

Last February, Cannae made a similar deal in joining a group (also led by Thomas H. Lee Partners) to take Dun & Bradstreet private. D&B filed a confidential registration statement in late January, less than a year after the acquisition closed. After a pause due to the coronavirus and the associated market volatility, D&B filed its S-1 this month. Cannae's 24.3% stake was carried at $396.5 million at Mar. 31.

Equity Fund

Perhaps the oddest asset in the portfolio is the investment in an unnamed equity fund. The fund is a limited partnership "designed to opportunistically trade in marketable securities", according to filings. Cannae contributed $91 million in December, another $101 million in Q1, and $50 million more subsequent to quarter-end.

The investment got off to a terrible start. According to the 10-Q, Cannae lost $59 million on its investment just in Q1. It's possible the fund bounced back as did the market in Q2, but the short-term nature of the fund suggests that might not necessarily be the case. The manager well could have missed the plunge, and then pivoted to a more cautious/bearish posture at or near the bottom.

Nor is it clear why a fund ostensibly designed for trading, not investing in the market, performed so poorly. Cannae lost ~30% of its total investment based on its carrying value — but more than half of that investment presumably wasn't in the fund's hands for the entire quarter. Yet the fund still badly underperformed any reasonable benchmark (even the Russell 2000 was only down 21% for the quarter). The investment here seems strange and obviously was poorly-timed.

Coding Solutions JV

Cannae appears to have taken a hit on its T-System investment as well. Last year, Cannae contributed T-System to a joint venture headed by The Carlyle Group (CG). In return, Cannae received $75 million in cash (mostly for debt loaned to T-system) and a 22.7% interest in the JV, carried at $60 million.

That suggests a reasonable discount to the more than $200 million Cannae paid in 2017. Cannae initially planned to use the business as a base for a roll-up of medical/healthcare software providers. But revenue growth decelerated, and a new CEO brought on in August 2018 doesn't appear to have sparked a reversal.

Restaurants

The restaurant business was Cannae's biggest miss even before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Cannae has been trying to get out of the business for some time, trying at one point to merge its 99 Restaurants business with J. Alexander's (JAX) before JAX shareholders voted down the deal.

Cannae instead restructured its ownership of the four concepts (which also include O'Charley's, Village Inn, and Bakers Square). In January, it put American Blue Ribbon Holdings, of which it owns almost two-thirds, into a restructuring in order to break leases for Village Inn and Bakers Square. That process has been upended by the pandemic, which obviously has hit the stronger 99 and O'Charley's brands as well.

QOMPLX and Other Assets

Cannae invested $22.5 million in analytics startup QOMPLX as part of its Series A round last year. It also owns a golf course and other real estate in the Northwest via what is now called Cannae RE, along with a roughly one-fourth share in investment banking firm Triple Tree.

The Fundamental Case

Again, in the past CNNE seemed to trade at a discount. At the moment, that's a tougher case to make:

Asset Valuation Notes Ceridian Stake $1,130M after-tax and incentives at CDAY 6/19/20 close of $77.53 Cash $349M pro forma AmeriLife $125M carrying value at end of Q1 / investment D&B $396.5M carrying value at end of Q1 Equity Fund $242.1M assumes losses recovered Other Assets $103.4M carrying value at end of Q1 FTAC $150M funds to be invested TREB $75M funds to be invested Restaurants $90M 6x 2019 segment Adjusted EBITDA of $15M Total $2,661M Per Share $33.56 based on 79.3M diluted shares

That said, fair value is probably higher than this rough SOTP model suggests. The "other assets" figure looks light given $22.5 million invested in QOMPLX, $60 million in T-system, $26 million in corporate debt, the real estate and Triple Tree.

The Dun & Bradstreet stake may have some upside. According to the company's S-1/A, Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter increased 25% year-over-year. The company took out $200 million in costs last year, which should benefit 2020 results, and 18 of 19 senior executives were replaced. The fact that the consortium is pushing an IPO in a still-nervous market suggests it sees material upside.

AmeriLife might be a winner if the investor group applies the same strategy that appears to have succeeded at D&B. The SPAC investments, too, could show returns, given torrid performance in that group of late. (It's fair to wonder, however, if Cannae might prove late to that proverbial party.)

Still, from a broad standpoint, it's tough to make the case on that CNNE is significantly undervalued on a fundamental basis. There's a roughly $370 million gap between paper value in the model and market value (by my numbers), which seems in the range of reasonable assuming some upside in D&B and the SPAC investments. The fundamental case in the past was much clearer and more compelling on paper than the case now.

Betting on Management

That said, the management pillar of the case still seems to hold. Cannae has been exceedingly active of late, with movement on basically every single asset (including the legacy investments in T-System and the restaurants). And management will have plenty of dry powder to keep making moves, given pro forma gross cash of ~$400 million and another $1 billion-plus in proceeds from Ceridian.

Investors can ride along with Foley and Cannae executives (who have been in the Fidelity ecosystem for years) as they deploy that cash. Again, decades of Fidelity's history suggest that's an attractive proposition.

But it's fair to wonder if some of the magic has worn off. The restaurant investment was an error, and Cannae hasn't been able to get out of it. (Per the Q1 call, it's still trying to exit the investment.) The equity fund move seems somewhat strange, and may have cost shareholders (if in an admittedly minimal way relative to overall valuation). T-System did not work out.

It's certainly not the worst idea to own CNNE roughly around the value of its assets, betting that management will be able to create some sort of alpha. But it's hard to see at this point how it's one of the best ideas in the market. Put another way, CNNE isn't quite what it was — and that's probably not a good thing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.