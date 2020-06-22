The management of JD.com made several discreet and overt moves during its Hong Kong listing that offered great insights into its leadership transformation.

Two healthcare stocks, Alibaba Health and Ping An Healthcare, entered the KWEB ETF portfolio with a splash, at the expense of the existing holdings.

By ALT Perspective

A resurgence in new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., Beijing, and Japan? The first deadly clash in the China/India border area in at least 45 years? A tweet from President Trump stating that a 'complete decouple' from China remains an option, ratcheting the tensions between the two economically largest countries? No fear, says investors (or traders on Robinhood?)!

The stock markets appeared impervious to adverse developments throughout the week. Equity indices of Chinese companies (FXI)(MCHI) were flat to up, in line with their U.S. counterparts (SPY)(DIA). Technology stocks in both China (CQQQ) and the U.S. (QTEC) outperformed the broader stock markets.

Data by YCharts

Sure, the week was not devoid of good news. The Federal Reserve provided the first layer of support by declaring Monday it will start buying corporate bonds directly, rather than solely via exchange-traded funds ('ETFs'). In a one-two punch to bears, the Trump administration was reportedly considering to launch a $1 trillion infrastructure stimulus plan.

Later in the week, the confirmation of Secretary of State Pompeo meeting with China's foreign policy chief, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii and the subsequent positive comments on China reiterating their intentions to fulfill their Phase One obligations boosted market players' confidence and cemented the buoyant sentiment.

The positive developments aided the Chinese Internet sector but not that it needed much help. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), a representative ETF for the sector, soared high above the broader market ETFs, closing up 8.2 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of e-commerce players, Pinduoduo (PDD), Bilibili (BILI), and Vipshop (VIPS) led the leader board of gains by far. Their share prices jumped 20-25 percent, more than double the ETF itself.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd (OTCPK:ALBHF)(OTC:ALBBY), the health unit of Alibaba Group (BABA) did well, rising nearly 10 percent. It was first added to the KWEB ETF in the week of June 12, 2020. KraneShares subsequently increased the weightage of Alibaba Health in the ETF substantially, making it a major holding with its value in the ETF surpassing that of internet stalwart Baidu (BIDU).

Perhaps, the purchase by KraneShares of the Hong Kong-listed shares (ticker code 241:HK) contributed to the price climb. In just one week, the KWEB ETF raised its holding of Alibaba Health from 7.81 million shares to 32.0 million shares. I will cover more on this topic in the later sections.

The irony is that the star of the week, JD.com (JD), while closing in positive territory, gained a mere 1.1 percent. This is despite the e-commerce company being in the limelight last week for all the right reasons. JD.com's Hong Kong listing (9618:HK) ended its debut day with a gain of 3.5 percent after having soared 5.7 percent at the open.

The secondary offering which raised $3.9 billion enjoyed robust demand with the retail segment oversubscribed by an impressive 179 times. The funds raised would be deployed in "key supply chain-based technology initiatives to further enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiency." The Hong Kong listing also happened on the 22nd anniversary of the company's founding and the conclusion of the highly successful 6.18 mid-year shopping extravaganza.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I will update on the sales data from JD.com's 6.18 shopping festival and the major changes in the KWEB ETF compared to just a week earlier. I will also offer some commentary regarding the insights garnered from JD.com's Hong Kong listing.

Significant changes to the KWEB ETF

As of June 19, 2020, the top eight holdings of the KWEB ETF made up 51 percent of its net assets. Within these eight stocks, Alibaba Health is a relatively fresh face. In fact, it first appeared in the KWEB ETF in the week ending June 12, 2020, when it represented just 1.01 percent of the ETF's net assets. A week later, its share quadrupled to 4.06 percent.

Source: Chart generated by ALT Perspective with data from KraneShares

Source: Chart generated by ALT Perspective with data from KraneShares

Source: Chart generated by ALT Perspective with data from KraneShares

Looking deeper down, another healthcare stock, Ping An Healthcare (OTC:PIAHY), made its debut in the KWEB ETF last week. It didn't appear with a splash but at 2.4 percent of the net assets as initial entry, that's already more than double the amount for Alibaba Health when the latter first entered the ETF.

To make space for the duo, KraneShares reduced its ownership of Meituan Dianping (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGY)(OTCPK:MPNGF) substantially. It also trimmed its shareholdings in Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), JD.com, and Baidu (BIDU), among other components. Ostensibly, healthcare is being prioritized following the heightened awareness in the sector amid the pandemic.

Source: Table generated by ALT Perspective with data from KraneShares

Insights garnered from JD.com's Hong Kong listing

Sometimes, the greatest insights are derived from subtle cues transmitted by the company executives. From what had transpired during JD.com's secondary offering in Hong Kong, I noticed three signals that the company either discreetly or overtly let out.

First, the heavy dose of symbolism related to the Hong Kong listing all sought to remind investors and consumers alike that JD.com is not just another Alibaba and is unique in its own right. It deftly leveraged its founding date, June 18, for the climax of its mid-year sales event which other e-commerce players have sought to piggyback upon. Similarly, the company chose to debut on its anniversary.

A debut is only a one-day event you say and while savvy, the publicity would only last so long. Fair enough. However, the company had another trick up its sleeves. It secured the ticker code 9618 which has the meaning of 'a lasting 6.18' in Chinese, implying many more anniversaries for JD.com.

In comparison, Alibaba and NetEase which preceded JD.com in its secondary offering on the stock exchange of Hong Kong chose ticker codes that are auspicious sounding but have no association with their backgrounds. Alibaba's 9988 is homophonous with the Chinese phrase for an 'extended period of prosperity'. NetEase's 9999 implies the company would last a very long time.

Second, JD.com invited six employees and representatives to join Xu Lei, the chief executive officer of JD Retail, in striking the gong marking the Hong Kong debut. They were namely:

Zhang Jin, a young bemedalled fleet captain of JD Logistics, who "committed to fulfilling his duties" in Wuhan, the city which experienced the worst of the outbreak; Li Huabin, the courier who "insisted on delivering" to Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, the venue where the treatment of COVID-19 cases was the most intense at the heights of the epidemic; Xiao Xingxing, a full-time doctor of JD Health who has "conducted over 30,000 consultations since the epidemic"; Wang Ke, a JD.com merchant and philanthropist, whose business has "enjoyed counter-trend growth" on JD.com; Chen Zhuoyue, a leading merchant on Jingxi, JD.com's answer to group-buying champion Pinduoduo (PDD), who has "swiftly and successfully transitioned" from an export-oriented sales model to a domestic one as export orders evaporated amidst the pandemic; Gu Luhong, the Party Secretary of Pingshitou Village, Fuping County, Hebei Province, who "worked closely with JD.com" to lift villagers out of poverty and achieve prosperity.

Source: JD.com

These seemingly "commoners" are anything but random. Each of the representatives embodies the characteristics that JD.com wants to portray in terms of its strategic directions (e.g. riding on government policies such as poverty alleviation and export-to-domestic transition) or company values (e.g. serving the customers is a priority and responsibility). It's an absolute PR coup that others can only dream of achieving and JD.com could pull it off thanks to its unique business model.

Third, throughout the entire fanfare, Richard Liu Qiangdong, the founder and chief executive officer of JD.com, was missing in action. Longtime shareholders could guess why this was likely to be intentional. Two years ago, he was embroiled in a rape allegation and reports suggested he could be jailed if found guilty, creating a turbid air of uncertainty for the company and shareholders.

Although Richard Liu was eventually exonerated by law enforcement officials in the U.S., the Chinese court of society had promptly condemned his act of infidelity. The formerly "healthy image" of Richard Liu as the poster boy for the rags-to-riches story was forever shattered. He could never garner the same level of respect at local talk shows in the manner he used to command.

In the early days following the release of Richard Liu’s mugshot, it was speculated the incident could ignite the #MeToo movement in China. Nothing came close to it and the Chinese lost interest in the case quickly. However, more than a year after the scandal erupted, it was reported that Richard Liu resigned as a member of China's top political consultative body.

Serving on the parliamentary advisory committee enables one to hobnob with the who's who in China and could possibly sway governmental decisions to one's benefit. Richard Liu's departure from the high profile position was a significant loss for JD.com and a reminder that his tainted reputation could be a liability for the company.

Consequently, in public events since 2019, Richard Liu's deputies such as Xu Lei have been the faces of JD.com. Besides avoiding being in the limelight, Richard Liu or the other influential shareholders could have deliberately sent the message to the public that there is a succession plan in place.

The fears that first surfaced following the imprisonment scare in 2018 should abate knowing there are leaders who could step up if Richard Liu is unable to assume his current role for whatsoever reason. I believe JD.com is hoping shareholders, suppliers, and other stakeholders are able to be assured of business continuity with this arrangement.

The theory seems to play out at the listing ceremony. Members of the JD.com Strategic Executive Committee ('SEC') made their first collective debut and were introduced as forming the core management of JD.com. You saw it right, Richard Liu was still absent. Instead, Xu Lei was at the center of attention and portrayed as the de facto leader of the company, even if Richard Liu was still pulling the strings behind the scene.

Source: JD.com

Yet another successful 6.18 shopping extravaganza

JD.com reported that transactions across its online platforms during the 18-day shopping event (June 1-18) jumped 34 percent to 269.2 billion yuan ($38 billion). The feat was achieved amidst a gloomy macro environment in China and around the world with global economies ravaged by the pandemic.

It also wasn't a case whereby China was in lockdown, necessitating that shopping be conducted online. The entire country has reopened and malls have been seeing the return of shoppers.

There was a myriad seemingly incredulous statistics. I highlight some of the key ones where some provided insights into the latest Chinese consumer behavior.

On June 18, the first order in Urumqi took only 8 minutes and 21 seconds to complete door-to-door delivery. The delivery for the first orders in 22 cities were completed within 20 minutes.

In spite of a significant increase in order volume during the 6.18 shopping festival, JD.com retained the ability to deliver all orders within 24 hours to around 90 percent of China at the county-level.

187 brands achieved an order value of over 100 million yuan.

More than 3 million brick-and-mortar retail stores collaborated with JD.com to advance the C2M model.

JD.com's partnership with live-streaming operator Kuaishou saw as much as 1.42 billion yuan of sales in a single day in that mode. JD.com claimed that some brands achieved higher sales from the live broadcast during this 18-day sales festival compared with the entire prior six-month period. 31 brands achieved sales surpassing 100 million yuan and 167 brands surpassed 10 million yuan.

The lower-tier cities remain a key source of new user growth. During this year's 618 event, over 71 percent of the new users came from lower tier cities.

While there are vocal calls for Americans to buy local, Chinese remain keen for imports. On June 18, the sales of JD Worldwide, JD.com's platform for imported products, increased by over 110 percent.

The cumulative transactions on JD.com for air conditioners doubled year-on-year, and the cumulative turnover of refrigerators and washing machines increased by 130 percent year-on-year. Despite the notion of reduced income of the Chinese given the pandemic impact, heightened hygiene awareness led consumers to turn to appliances with antimicrobial features.

The sale of antimicrobial refrigerators and washing machines leaped six times year-on-year, and the sale of washing machines with features targeting "mothers and children" jumped 10 folds year-on-year.

The upsizing trend among the Chinese also remained alive. The sale of large-screen televisions (larger than 75 inches) increased by more than three times year-on-year. Overall, the sale of televisions larger than 55 inches accounted for more than 80 percent of the total number of televisions sold.

The sale of furniture from Herman Miller (MLHR) leaped 17 times year-on-year. It's not known if the base comparison was meaningful. If there was indeed a substantial increase, investors might wish to check out the furniture retailer since its share price hasn't jumped on the news, apparently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, JD, BABA, TCEHY, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.