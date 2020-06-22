Investment Thesis

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is a debt-free company, which is attempting to grow its diversified revenue stream, and get its marketplace to a sufficiently large scale so that it can benefit from positive operating leverage.

Management has been incredibly aggressive in early 2020 and bought large swaths of its stock in the open market, with its co-Founders alone buying up 5% of its total stock over the past six months.

Meanwhile, other insiders have also put their cash to work here.

Saying that, for now, Liquidity's financials still don't look all that enticing, so I will remain on the sidelines and contend that investors do the same, for now.

Liquidity Attempts to Regain Its Footing

It feels like a different life when Liquidity Services used to be a stock-market darling. It is now a mere shadow of its former self.

To put its financials into perspective, it's important to consider that although its stock is right now bouncing around all-time lows, its poor investor enthusiasm is a reflection of its multi-year negative revenue growth rate trajectory, rather than anything COVID related.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings, fiscal years shown above

Indeed, we can see above that fiscal 2016-2017, Liquidity's revenue growth rates were negative 15% and 17%, respectively. It did temporarily bounce back in fiscal 2018 only to once again return negative single digits over both Q1 and Q2 2020.

Typically, given its consistent underperformance, I would not have given this investment a second look. However, two criteria forced to look further:

Source: 2019 Proxy Statement

Firstly, we can see that co-Founder and CEO William Angrick holds a significant amount of Liquidity's stock. This is in and of itself would not be enough to merit further analysis from me.

However, CEO Angrick and Liquidity's other co-Founder, Jaime Mateus-Tique have both being buying more stock in the company.

Specifically, in 2020, these two founders have deployed close to $10 million towards open market stock purchases.

Further, Chief Commercial Officer John Daunt and Director Edward Kolodzieski have also put down approximately $22K towards open market repurchases.

Consequently, if it was just the CEO putting down capital, I would possibly have put this stock aside and paid no more attention.

But when four insiders put down hard capital, in a year when executives are seeing a 50% salary cut -- this can mean one thing only; these insiders think the stock is going higher, there's no other reason to put these sums to work.

Given that the stock trades at close to all-time lows, together with the fact that they already have such significant ownership of Liquidity, this made me pause for thought. So let's take a step back:

Fiscal Position Remains Strong

Liquidity's balance sheet is definitely one of its strongest aspects. Liquidity remains debt-free, with close to $52 million in cash and equivalents.

Hence even though Liquidity continues to be cash flow negative, burning through $12 million over H1 2020, its balance sheet is strong enough to afford it plenty of maneuverability. So what should investors consider?

Valuation -- There are Interesting Prospects Here

Close followers of the company will know that Liquidity lost its government Department of Defense Scrap Contract in March 2019.

This contract was not only highly profitable for Liquidity, but it also provided the company with meaningful revenue. To illustrate, this amounted to approximately 8% of total revenue over H1 2019, but given the contract's high margins this amounted to substantially higher gross profits. This contract's revenues used to be reported under its CAG segment.

It's worthwhile noting that starting Q3 2020 Liquidity will have its first 'clean' result without this high gross margin contract. This is a very strong signal and warrants investors taking a closer look.

On the other hand, although its CAG segment's year-over-year performance was substantially negative, and down approximately 50% compared with the same period a year ago, the remainder of Liquidity's segments haven't performed too badly.

GovDeal's gross profits were up 4%, RSCG's gross profits were flat, while Machinio was up 24%, although Machinio is coming off a very small base of just $1.3 million.

The Bottom Line

Liquidity Services is likely to struggle in the near-term, as severe restrictions in commerce continue to weigh on its results.

Meanwhile, the stock already trades at close to all-time lows, with investors' sentiment towards this investment opportunity being particularly low, with its P/Sales multiple already close to 0.9x.

In the event that Liquidity stabilizes its revenues, and starts to report even a little bit of revenue growth, investors could be rewarded for revisiting this investment opportunity.

However, for now, I remain watching this stock from the sidelines.