This article on Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCPK:AMNF) is going to be short, sweet, and to the point. AMNF announced on June 19th that the company would be reducing its dividends by 36%. After the announcement, the stock price went up by 5%. The 5% price increase tells me that investors expected that the company would either not pay a dividend this quarter or pay a dividend of $0.01 or less (which was my estimate for 2Q20 until 4Q20).

Highlights From The Dividend Announcement

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $ 0.0175 per share. For 2020, my new dividend estimate as follows: 0.0275 (declared) + 0.0175 (declared) + 0.0175 x 2 (estimated) = 0.0800

The company reaffirmed that they expect 2Q20 to close with a net loss.

Sales are continuing to improve throughout this quarter.

Confident that their balance sheet is strong enough to withstand a possible second wave of the coronavirus. My sales estimates during 2020 account for a U-shaped recovery, which would be the scenario if the second wave of outbreaks occurs.

As soon as operations return to normal, the board of directors plans to reinstate the $ 0.0275 dividend.

Changes In Valuation

The increase in target price from $ 3.18 to $ 3.66 is the result of three factors.

By paying a dividend while expecting a net loss, the company decided to decrease its retention rate. In 2020, I estimate that the company's retention rate will be around 30%. From 2021 until 2024, the company's retention rate will increase from 40% to 42%.

The result of the decision to pay off an equipment loan, an approximate value of $335 million, should decrease the amount of its interest payment. The net financial result should be negative this year due to the low-interest-rate environment.

In subsequent years (2021 to 2024), the net financial result should return to being net positive as a result of slowly increasing interest rates as the economy recovers.

Figure 1 - Updated Valuation

Source: Company's financials and analyst's estimates

Conclusion

I reiterate my buy recommendation for AMNF. The company is taking decisions that will add value to the shareholder, while at the same time reduce its business risks in the event of a second wave of outbreaks. I believe that by the end of 2021, the company's stock price will be around $3.66. Based on this information and the belief that the S&P 500 will increase by 6% from its current 52 week high, I estimate that AMNF will provide investors with an alpha of almost 40%.

