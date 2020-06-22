Merchant refiner and ethanol producer Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) saw its share price more than double between late March and early June (see figure) as the lifting of U.S. lockdown orders resulted in the easing of the market's earlier COVID-19 fears. While the company had seen its share price collapse by roughly 70% in March as coronavirus-related lockdown orders caused demand for gasoline and ethanol to both fall by almost 50%, investors responded very positively to the subsequent lifting of those same lockdown orders in April and May. Despite the recent rally, though, Valero's share price remains 33% lower now than it was at the start of the year.

Data by YCharts

The rally that began in late March lost ground in early June, and its share price has fallen by more than 16% over the last two weeks. A pullback was reasonable as investors who had taken advantage of March's fear exited positions for a hefty gain (I personally did the same last month). More concerning to investors, though, is the fact that the rally by Valero's share price had recently overtaken and ultimately outstripped conditions in the refining and ethanol sectors. Whereas excessive pessimism prevailed in late March, by early June, it had been replaced by excessive optimism.

The optimism was driven by the relaxation of the lockdown orders that had caused gasoline and ethanol demand to be severely disrupted in late Q1. There was a widespread expectation in the market shortly before the lockdown orders went into effect that fuel demand would collapse as the coronavirus swept through the U.S., but then rapidly rebound as now-immune Americans resumed their normal lives. This initially appeared to be what was happening: gasoline demand bottomed in early April and then began to retrace its steps, increasing by 50% in the span of just a few weeks (see figure). A "V-shaped" recovery appeared to be in the works, in which case investors could expect refiners' share prices to return to their pre-pandemic levels. Or higher still, given that the Saudi-Russian crude price war in early March had caused supply to increase in a development that would normally result in the expansion of refining margins.

Source: EIA (2020)

The weekly gasoline demand rebound has sputtered in recent weeks, however. Whereas it increased by 2,300 Mbpd over a span of just four weeks in April and May, the subsequent five weeks have seen a further increase of less than 500 Mbpd. More importantly, the demand recovery has slowed at a time when overall demand is normally increasing due to the onset of the summer driving season. Weekly demand is currently 19% lower than the four-year average for the same time of the year. At the rebound's current pace, weekly gasoline demand will still be well below its historical average when the usual peak occurs in August.

From Valero's perspective, the gasoline demand situation is only slightly mitigated by the fact that ethanol demand is rebounding at a modestly faster pace. Valero's ethanol production capacity makes it unique among merchant refiners, most of which have historically focused exclusively on refining (and sometimes retail) operations. The company has even expanded its capacity in recent years, buying 280 million gallons from ethanol producer Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in late 2018. Valero has therefore benefited from the fact that weekly ethanol demand is only 15% lower now than the four-year average, and the demand rebound's current trajectory would see a full recovery by August were it to hold.

Source: EIA (2020)

The primary concern for Valero's investors then is the state of the refining sector's margins. Crude input volumes have, rather surprisingly, only increased by 9% from the low that was set during the peak lockdown period (see figure). While this is in part due to the fact that refiners overproduced even as gasoline demand collapsed in March and April, weekly input volumes remain more than 20% lower compared to the four-year average for this time of the year. The demand weakness that gasoline is continuing to experience is constraining refining margins and, by extension, refinery utilization rates.

Source: EIA (2020)

Even demand for distillates, which are the second-most important fuel in most refineries' product slates, has failed to have much of an offsetting impact. Distillates demand has held up well relative to that of gasoline and demand, only being 10% lower on a weekly basis now than the four-year average (see figure). Weekly distillate production volumes, on the other hand, have been as much as 15% lower over the same period (even as stocks have approached multi-decade highs). At issue is the collapse of jet fuel demand, which is currently more than 60% lower over the same period. Refiners have responded by substituting jet fuel for distillates, shifting supply of the former to the latter but hampering distillate margins in the process.

Valero has not been able to avoid these combined effects. The company reported last week that one of its refineries is running at a lower rate now than it did in May, and that some of its other refineries have recorded only modest increases to their utilization rates over the same period. Its utilization rates are expected to remain low until a "sustained increase in product demand" occurs, reflecting the fact that the refined fuels demand rebound has only been partial to date despite the lifting of lockdown orders across the U.S.

The company's share price has faltered as the incomplete demand recovery has hampered Valero's earnings estimates. The analyst consensus 2020 EBITDA estimate began to rebound in April and May, but has since declined by 14% from the Q3 high as its utilization rate has remained lower than expected (see figure). The earnings impact from its refineries has been partially offset by improved margins at its ethanol production facilities, although these had collapsed in late Q1 and will need to rise further before becoming a major earnings contributor.

Data by YCharts

The evolution of fuel demand this summer will be an important driver of Valero's earnings through the rest of 2020. One cause of concern is the rapidly-rising coronavirus infection rates in Gulf Coast states such as Texas. Valero's refineries are heavily concentrated in those states, increasing the company's exposure to the risk of weak demand in that region if its population responds by reducing travel; the local government of Austin, TX, recently extended its stay-at-home order through August 15, for example. It is difficult to envision a scenario in which Valero's share price rally resumes this summer absent a full demand recovery, especially given the recent increase to the price of crude relative to those of gasoline and diesel fuel (see figure).

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.