With one week to go until the newly reconstituted Russell 2000 takes effect, my top priorities for June are three R2K candidates.

I mentioned this last year, but just as a refresher, if you love finding and exploiting advantages in the capital markets, then you may want to consider the Russell 2000’s clumsy and exploitable system for adding members. According to research from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, trading volume spikes forty-five times above average when companies are added and dropped. This rather chaotic initiation can be great for new members – bought up by index funds and ETFs, often picked up by sell-side analysts, and added to the mandates of more institutional investors. If you can buy shares of R2K candidates before their membership gets priced in, you can profit from the spike in buying, especially in shares with low trading volume. Illiquidity can often be a negative, but for R2K candidates, the illiquidity is what can turn buying spikes into price spikes.

Gan (GAN)

I asked,

What is this year’s best R2K addition candidate? The Russell 2000 rank day is Friday May 8, 2020. Preliminary lists of stocks that will make it into the R2K will be updated on June 12, 19, and 26. My favorite R2K candidate between now and June 26th? GAN PLC, currently trading in the UK and getting re-listed in the US later this month.

It almost doubled after their successful IPO.

As of Friday, June 19, 2020, it is on track to get added in one week. Even after the post-IPO pop, shares are cheap compared with FanDuel (DUEL) or DraftKings (DKNG). Additionally, states, especially the brokest states, will move quickly to legalize sports betting in an effort to get revenue by any means necessary. For one example, legislators in both of California’s legislative chambers advocate state constitutional amendments to legalize sports betting.

Security National (SNFCA)

Another I mentioned is this,

My second favorite R2K candidate is Security National (SNFCA). This year’s cutoff will be very low, probably slightly beneath $90 million. SNFCA trades at 50% of its tangible book value. It will probably make the cutoff on Friday, May 8, 2020, but the market may not be tracking it too carefully. This will create index demand of over 800,000 shares. They offer mortgage, cemetery and mortuary services, and pre-death insurance for burial costs. The current interest rate environment is good for the mortgage business. In addition to their service businesses, they own land that they can use for development including the land around their headquarters in the Salt Lake Valley.

It is up over 20% since then but is still attractive today.

As of Friday, June 19, 2020, it too is on track to get added in one week. I maintain the view that it is worth at least $10 per share.

Franchise Group (FRG)

To recap,

2020’s best dividend growth opportunity is also one of 2020’s best R2K reconstitution candidates. Franchise Group (FRG), previously Liberty Tax (TAXA), narrowly missed the cutoff in either 2018 or 2019 but is well positioned for inclusion in 2020. While its market cap is well over the cutoff, it has only recently made it. While its float is adequate for inclusion, most shares are owned by insiders and many of those shares are restricted, so the ratio of index bid to its average daily trading volume will be extremely high. In short, indexers will have to buy shares but there won’t be many shares available for them to buy. They will need to pay dearly. Based on how many shares need to get bought and how few are available, they will probably spike by at least $5 per share from today’s price.

It is my final example on track to get added in one week as of Friday, June 19, 2020.

It is up 80% since first disclosed on StW. It is reasonable to expect it to get added in one week. It is worth closer to $30 per share as of today, but with a strong management team and attractive deal prospects, it could be worth a multiple of that value over time.

Conclusion

I offered these ideas on Sifting the World because of the opportunity that lies ahead over the next week. It is not too late for anyone else who wants to participate in this opportunity to step ahead of a wall of demand for Gan, Security National, and Franchise Group.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

