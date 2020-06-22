In the past few weeks, I analyzed several companies, which were more or less undercovered here on Seeking Alpha but were great long-term investments and had a durable business model due to an economic moat. Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) would also be fitting all the premises for this series, but as it seems more widely known, I didn't include it.

Nevertheless, Henkel is a solid business and interesting for every long-term investor. Similar to Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFF), which I covered recently, Henkel also has a wide economic moat around its business due to its valuable brand names but is struggling a little bit to grow right now, which does not mean that Henkel can't grow at all. It is still outperforming the market, but, in the past few years, growth slowed down a little bit. In the following article, I will show why Henkel can be a good investment despite the not so impressive growth rates.

Business Description

Henkel is a German chemical and consumer goods company that was founded in 1876 in Aachen and has its headquarter in Düsseldorf. In 2019, Henkel generated €20.1 billion in sales compared to €19.9 billion the previous year. The organic sales growth was 0.0% while the reported sales growth was at least 1.1%. Due to margin pressures, the net income declined about 10% compared to 2018 and was about €2.1 billion.

Although Henkel is a German company, its business is very international with about 80% of employees working outside Germany and only 30% of revenue being generated in Western Europe. The company is active both in the consumer sector as well as in the industrial sector and is famous for several brands like Persil in the laundry segment or Schwarzkopf and Syoss in the beauty care segment.

When looking at the different markets, we can see that Henkel is still generating more than half of its revenue in Western Europe and North America, but these markets had to report negative organic sales growth in 2019. And although growth already slowed down in 2019, organic sales growth was especially high in Africa/Middle East (+13.3%) and in Eastern Europe (+6.5%).

Henkel's business is split up in three segments:

Adhesive Technologies : This segment generated almost half of Henkel's sales and reported €9,461 million in sales in 2019. While reported growth was 0.6%, organic sales growth was -1.5% with price still increasing 1.8%, but volume declining 3.3%. In this business segment, Henkel is producing adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings that are used in the packaging and consumer goods industry, in transport and metal (like automotive or aerospace) or in the consumer and building business. Most famous brands are Loctite, TechnoMelt, and Teroson.

: This segment generated almost half of Henkel's sales and reported €9,461 million in sales in 2019. While reported growth was 0.6%, organic sales growth was -1.5% with price still increasing 1.8%, but volume declining 3.3%. In this business segment, Henkel is producing adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings that are used in the packaging and consumer goods industry, in transport and metal (like automotive or aerospace) or in the consumer and building business. Most famous brands are Loctite, TechnoMelt, and Teroson. Beauty Care : The business develops, produces, and sells numerous high-quality products for hair, body, skin, and oral. Beauty Care is active in the branded consumer goods as well as the professional hair salon business. In 2019, the segment generated €3,877 million in sales and sales declined 1.8%. Organic sales declined 2.1% with both price (-0.6%) and volume (-1.5%) contributing to the decline. The top brands are Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss.

: The business develops, produces, and sells numerous high-quality products for hair, body, skin, and oral. Beauty Care is active in the branded consumer goods as well as the professional hair salon business. In 2019, the segment generated €3,877 million in sales and sales declined 1.8%. Organic sales declined 2.1% with both price (-0.6%) and volume (-1.5%) contributing to the decline. The top brands are Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss. Laundry & Home Care: The laundry and home care business segments are the cornerstone of Henkel's success story as the company's first product was a laundry detergent based on sodium silicate. In 2019, the segment reported €6,656 million in sales, and compared to the other two segments, laundry & home care was the only segment that could report 3.7% organic sales growth with price (+3.2%) and volume (+0.5%) both contributing to growth. The most famous brand is Persil, which is still playing an important role when talking about growth.

Economic Moat

Although Henkel recently was faced with headwinds and not able to increase its revenue, the company still has an economic moat. We can identify two different aspects that can lead to a competitive advantage: the wide portfolio of brands as well as switching costs and stickiness of the products.

Especially, the adhesives are rather sticky products for the consumers and are the type of products that usually create high switching costs. Adhesives are used, for example, in the aerospace industry and the vehicle industry and when considering the overall costs for an airplane, the costs for the adhesives are only a small fraction of the total costs and switching to a cheaper competitor would make the end product (the airplane) not really cheaper. And while the potential savings from switching are very low, the economic risks associated with the switching process are immense. As long as using the same products, the airplane manufacturer can be pretty sure to get the same quality as always. By trying out a new (and maybe cheaper) product, the producer is facing high risks and a high level of uncertainty if the new product is just as good. And as we are also dealing with products where security plays an important role (especially for airplanes), a company can't really risk failure and probably won't risk to switch to a cheaper product for saving just a few bucks when quality issues could have dramatic consequences. Of course, adhesives are also used in other industries where the combination of cheap product and need for the safety of the end product is not so extreme, but the mismatch between the low costs on the one side and the high effect on the output (end product) remains.

Aside from the switching costs, which arise mostly for the Adhesive Technology segment, the company also has several strong brand names - especially in the Beauty Care segment as well as the Laundry & Home Care segment. Especially, in the consumer goods market, Henkel can rely on its strong brand names that will reduce search costs for the customers as these brands convey trust, and many customers are convinced that Henkel's products are superior to those of cheaper competitors and customers will continue to keep buying what they already bought in the past. It is also important that Henkel has several different brands in its portfolio because potential trouble with one brand name (which could happen) won't have such a dramatic effect on overall revenue.

Both competitive advantages - switching costs and brand names - will lead to pricing power for Henkel and enable management to raise prices in the low single digits annually without losing customers.

Competition

A wide moat is good for Henkel because the company is naturally facing competition and is up against several well-known companies that also have powerful brand names in their portfolio. In the consumer goods market, Henkel is competing with Procter & Gamble (PG); in its beauty division, it is also competing with P&G and additionally with companies like Unilever (UL) and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF); and in the cleaning division, the main competitors are once again Unilever and Procter & Gamble and also Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF). In the adhesive technologies segment, Henkel is a market leader in the world and way ahead of its competitors, but it is also competing with such giants as 3M Company (MMM).

What is also speaking for Henkel (at least in June 2020) is the valuation of the company compared to its competitors. It is true that Henkel isn't able to grow its revenue or free cash flow with double-digit percentage rates, but its main competitors also have troubles to grow revenue or the generated free cash flow. And when considering the rather low growth rates, P&G, for example, is valued rather high.

Ownership

When looking at some of the companies I covered recently in my "Hidden Stock Market Gems" series, there seemed to be one pattern that many of these stable and successful companies have in common. The business is often controlled by just a few people (in many cases, the founder's family and the successors). This is true for the German companies Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK:FUPEF) and Beiersdorf, and it is also true for the Danish companies Coloplast (OTCPK:CLPBF) and Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMF). And Henkel is also controlled by the Henkel family (with the fifth generation being in charge right now) and about 130 family members are basically controlling Henkel that has to be seen as a positive aspect when thinking about aspects like stability and consistency of the business.

We also have to point out that there are two different kinds of Henkel shares (or ADRs for investors in the United States): the preferred ADRs (OTCPK:HENOY) and the ordinary ADRs (OTCPK:HENKY). The difference between the two are voting rights and the dividend. While the ordinary shareholders have voting rights, they will get a dividend that usually has been €0.02 lower in the past. The preferred shares are listed in the DAX and are, therefore, much more liquid (and 61% of the ordinary shares are held by members of the Henkel family), but for long-term investors that don't plan on buying and selling shares frequently, this shouldn't be a problem. And although the dividend for the preferred shares is only two cents higher, the shares trade usually with a premium of 10% (sometimes even 15%), but, in my opinion, that premium is not really justified.

Dividend

Henkel, like many other German companies, is also paying a dividend - at least since 1999 (the oldest data I could find). In 2019, Henkel kept its dividend only stable and is paying out €1.85 per preferred share and €1.83 per ordinary share, which is resulting in a payout ratio of 34.2% for 2019 and a current dividend yield of 2.4%. But, in the past, Henkel increased its dividend in most years and since 1999, the dividend grew about 7.8% annually on average.

In the past years, Henkel paid out about 25-35% of its net income as a dividend, but from 2019 going forward, Henkel changed its dividend policy and is now paying out between 30% and 40% of net income.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Henkel is currently trading with a price earnings ratio of 15, which seems rather cheap for a high-quality business, but as always, we will use a discount cash flow analysis to determine the intrinsic value of the company.

When looking at the performance during the recession following the Dotcom bubble, we see a more or less stable performance. Sales decreased only in one year. In 2003, sales decreased from €9.66 billion the previous year to €9.44 billion - reflecting a decline of 2.3%. Net income dropped a little steeper and actually two years in a row. In 2000, Henkel reported a net income of €505 million, in 2001, it was €476 million, and in 2002, net income declined to €431 million. In total, this reflects a decline of 14.7%. During the financial crisis, the business was hit harder. Sales once again decreased only in one single year. Between 2008 and 2009, sales declined from €14.1 billion to €13.6 billion reflecting a decline of 3.9%. Net income, however, was cut in half and declined from €1.22 billion in 2008 to only €602 million in 2009.

When looking at the long-term performance of Henkel, I could find data on revenue and net income going back as far as 1980. And while revenue increased with a CAGR of 6.08% over the last four decades, net income could grow with a CAGR of 10.38% in the same time frame. However, when looking at the performance during the last decade, we see a slowdown of growth rates. Revenue increased only with a CAGR of 4.01% and for net income, it depends on what time frame we are looking at. During the last ten years (since 2009), net income increased with a CAGR of 13.25%, but as net income was extremely low in 2009, it makes more sense to look at net income since 2008 and we get a CAGR of 5.02%.

In 2019, Henkel had a free cash flow of €2,471 million and when looking at the performance during past recessions, we assume a worst-case scenario and a decline of 50% (similar to the Financial Crisis) for free cash flow in 2020. After the last two recessions, Henkel came out pretty strong and usually could return quickly to similar numbers as before the recession. In this case, we assume that Henkel can grow its free cash flow only 50% in 2021 and that the recovery will take longer.

When looking at the past performance and managements' target, an annual growth rate for earnings per share and free cash flow of at least 5-6% seems realistic. Management has the ambition to deliver mid-to-high single-digit adjusted earnings per share growth at constant currencies. And also considering our rather low free cash flow assumption for 2020 and 2021, 6% growth from that low basis seems to be realistic till the end of the first decade. For perpetuity, we assume 5% annual growth. Using these numbers leads to an intrinsic value of €84.48 for Henkel making the stock already a little bit undervalued. Additionally, we include a 20% margin of safety to reflect the high levels of uncertainty right now and get a preferred entry point of €67.58.

Technical Analysis

And finally, we are also looking at the chart of Henkel and some technical analysis to determine potential entry points and strong support levels for the stock. Compared to several other companies, Henkel has already been underperforming for quite some time and is trading more than 30% below its all-time high.

When looking at the chart, there would be a strong support level around €76 with the 61% Fibonacci retracement at €76.90 and several highs and lows from past years. But as we already dropped lower, the former support level is now becoming a strong resistance level, which Henkel is testing right now. We have to see in the coming weeks, if the stock will drop lower again or if it is able to surpass the resistance level.

The decisive question right now is: Are we dropping to the lows of March 2020 again? At this level, we find not only the previous temporary low but also the 38% Fibonacci retracement at €53.51 as well as the 200 months simple moving average (currently at €54.84) leading to a strong support level. And if that support level should not hold, we could drop to the 23% Fibonacci retracement at €39.20. In that price range are also the highs of 2006 and 2007 (at €36 to €37) forming a strong support level. Considering the calculated intrinsic value from above, a drop below €40 would make the stock extremely undervalued and such a steep drop rather unlikely. But we never know what might happen and from a technical perspective, a pullback to the former highs is not an uncommon pattern.

We can also look at the performance of the stock during past recessions. Between 1998 and 2000 (before the recession), the share price of Henkel declined from €27.78 to €14.63, reflecting a decline of 47.3% and during the Financial Crisis, the stock declined from €37.71 to €15.91 - a decline of almost 58%. When assuming the decline this time is similar steep, it would lead to stock prices between €60.39 (reflecting a similar decline as during the Dotcom bubble) and €48.36 (reflecting a similar decline as during the Financial Crisis). The March 2020 low is in the middle of that range, making it more likely, that the March low could also have been the cycle bottom and the stock might not drop lower - but we never know.

Conclusion

If you are searching for high, (double-digit) growth rates, Henkel might not be the right pick for you. However, if you are searching for a company that can report solid growth rates and is demonstrating a high level of consistency over time and is already a little bit undervalued, the German company might be a good long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.