Bullish Long-Term Outlook On Silver

Relative to gold, silver has only been as undervalued three times in the last century. An excellent technical justification to buy silver.

The state of US politics is reason to doubt the strength of the US dollar and US creditworthiness in the far future. Silver is a flight-to-safety asset.

In this article, I'll explore all of these, with heavy emphasis on the inflation options. Long story short: don't expect any inflation soon.

Inflation Is Correlated To Silver & Gold Returns

It's commonly known that gold and silver tend to perform well during periods of high inflation. The two charts below summarize 60 years of silver & gold price history. The solid dots joined by lines represent commonly accepted bull market periods for each metal.

Source: Macrotrends

Source: Macrotrends

The big question is: given our current situation of money printing by the Fed, will inflation happen again? If it will, and I buy gold or silver now, I might catch the beginning of an epic bull market! If it won't, then I'll have bought a damp squib. So which one is the case today?

I'll first discuss two well-known periods of inflation (1970s USA and the Weimar Germany hyperinflation), and see if their causes are present in today's economy. I'll also discuss the strength of the US Dollar, and compare the US Treasury market to that of Japan, another country that is deep in public debt. Then I'll briefly examine the gold/silver ratio, and discuss why I'm more bullish on silver (SLV) than I am on gold (GLD), (IAU).

Can The Great Inflation Of The 1970s Happen Again?

The 1970s are remembered in older American collective memories as marked by high inflation - namely, sharp rises in the CPI. So, is the situation today comparable to the run-up of the 1970s? Not really. Alan Blinder, an American economist who subsequently won the Economics "Nobel" prize, wrote a chapter in 1980 detailing the causes of this inflation. The main insight: the immediate causes of this inflation were food, energy, and housing cost shocks, and not just loose monetary policy.

Source: NPR

In 1973-1974 and 1979-1980, the US was almost simultaneously hit with two supply shocks: food and energy. Major purchases of grains & oilseeds by the Soviet Union & other communist countries drove up food prices, and the 1973 Arab oil embargo drove up fuel prices. Since food and energy are major components of overall CPI, this caused the overall CPI to spike. In response to the higher CPI, the Federal Reserve raised rates, and the effective Fed Funds rate increased from 6.50% in January 1973 to 13.31% in June 1974.

Most economists would believe that this move was a mistake: the Fed funds rate should only be used to control inflation due to increasing money supply. The immediate effect of this rate hike was to, ironically, increase the cost of housing by increasing the interest rates on mortgages, and worsen CPI growth.

However, the initial drivers of inflation were not to last: The Arab oil embargo in 1973 lasted until March 1974, and the second oil shock of 1979 lasted until the end of the Iranian Revolution. The inflationary effects of the food price rises lasted only when the grain markets were adjusting to purchases by the Soviet Union; once equilibrium prevailed, the price remained relatively stable.

As inflation made news headlines, the population became aware of the issue, and bargaining for wages began to include inflation adjustments, which helped to prolong the inflation.

The end of the 1970s inflation can be attributed to the actions of Paul Volcker, who increased the effective Fed Funds rate to 22.00% in December 1980. The dramatic interest rate increase caused a widespread recession that killed the inflation expectation, causing the wage/price spiral to end.

What about today's economy?

We are not undergoing a food price shock. We are not in an energy shock - we are in quite the opposite, excess supply. Mortgage rates are at historic lows, and the Fed has lowered rates to zero. Inflation expectations are mixed, rather than confident about future inflation. Stories about the fact of inflation have not filled the news & media for the past few years. Today, unions are nearly nonexistent. Collective bargaining for inflation-indexed wages is far less likely to happen, even if inflation were happening.

All five hallmarks of the 1970s inflation simply are not happening. So I believe that we will not see a repeat of the inflation of the 1970s. Silver and gold bulls should not hope for economic forces to align in this way again.

Difference Between Modern Quantitative Easing and Weimar Germany

First of all, how does quantitative easing work? The Fed buys Treasuries, mortgage bonds, and now more recently, corporate bonds with newly created cash from banks. This allows banks to make new loans, and drives down interest rates by driving up asset prices.

What is so important about the Fed holding on to those assets on its balance sheet? They allow the Fed to remove currency from the economy, by selling those financial assets later on. Owning a balance sheet of financial assets gives the Fed access to an "undo" button on its money printing activities.

Incidentally, we could use this logic to argue that the Fed should not buy extremely risky corporate debt or junk bonds. For instance, if the Fed prints $100 to buy a $100 bond that later becomes worth $40 after default, the Fed can only withdraw $40 from the money in circulation, leaving $60 behind. Owning risky assets weakens the Fed's ability to press the "undo" button.

What is the biggest difference between Weimar Germany and the modern USA? When Germany printed more currency, it used the currency in a way that did not allow them to later on remove those printed banknotes from the money supply. That is, Weimar Germany lacked an "undo" button for its money printing.

Consider the run-up to the Weimar German hyperinflation - for this I will refer to the excellent book "When Money Dies, The Nightmare of Deficit Spending, Devaluation, and Hyperinflation in Weimar Germany" by Adam Fergusson. In it, Mr. Fergusson explains that Germany funded three enormous expenditures with literal money printing:

The First World War. Germany funded WWI largely without raising taxes, and by large-scale borrowing, and suspending convertibility of marks into gold. Germany set up loan banks (whose funding was entirely printed) to give credits to businesses and local governments, as well as to make advances for war bonds. This caused the German mark to decrease in value by about 20% annually during the war. (This alone would make German bonds nearly worthless by the end of the war.)

Financial support for striking workers in occupied regions: After WWI, France occupied the Saar region of Germany to ensure that its reparations could be paid in kind. In response, the German government encouraged a general strike in the region to deny France said goods (mostly coal), but had to financially support the striking workers for that duration. The funds were created by printing money.

Reparations after the Treaty of Versailles: German war reparations were assessed to be equal to value to the entire revenue of the German government. Since reparations had to be paid in foreign currencies or in gold, and the government could not possibly raise enough revenue from its impoverished population to pay such a big bill - so it resorted to printing money to buy foreign currency.

Source: Financial Times

The money printed had a specific purpose in mind, and had to reach specific people, so that money had to be directly handed over, without the bond market acting as an intermediary. This meant that German money printing did not lead to its central bank accumulating bonds, and so they did not have an "undo" button.

Contrast this with how quantitative easing works - stimulating the whole economy by printing money and buying bonds and more recently, mortgage & corporate bonds, to lower interest rates, boost liquidity, and encourage lending. By retaining the bought securities on its balance sheet, the Fed retained the ability to "undo" the money printing by selling those securities later.

Weimar German money printing was on an order of magnitude unmatched by QE: While Germany had to print the equivalent of its entire annual budget after having funded WWI for 4 years with money printing that had already destroyed the value of its currency, the US's economic response to coronavirus so far has been to issue about $3 Trillion in new debt (about 15% of GDP), which amounts to about 60% of its total 2019 spending.

In theory, the US could do this spending for as long as there is demand for its bonds, where the Treasury issues treasury bonds, the banks buy them up, and the Fed buys them from the banks. This is as close to simply using the printing press as the US has gotten for decades.

In practice, such extravagant fiscal policy should not be needed. For the US to be comparable to Weimar Germany in the scale of money creation, it would need to issue annual stimulus packages of this scale for 6 years in a row, a ridiculous possibility. And even then, the Fed would have an "undo" button - it could sell its balance sheet to reduce dollars outstanding.

So massive hyperinflation is probably out of the question for silver bulls too.

The US Dollar Is A Questionable Future Flight To Safety Asset

The credibility of the US Dollar as a reserve currency rests on the US's perceived ability and competence in managing the supply of US dollars internationally as well as having the ability to service and honor its debts. However...

Data from Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has suggested that the US federal budget is on an unsustainable path in the very long run. Here I present a figure summarizing its January 2020 projection:

Source: CBO Jan. 2020 Long-Term Budget Projection

The CBO's long-term budget project assumes that current law will be in effect indefinitely for the future, which gives us a glimpse of the sustainability of the current fiscal policy. The most recent projection suggests that by 2050, the public will hold 180% of GDP worth of US government debt! What's the case for gold & silver here?

The USD and Treasury securities represent the largest & most liquid flight-to-safety asset in the world's markets. Popular portfolio construction strategies have been built with that assumption: most notably the 60/40 and risk-parity. If the world were to ever lose confidence in the US dollar and in the creditworthiness of the US government, that would be a truly catastrophic event. Only holdings of physical gold and silver could possibly provide any mattress to land on from that fall, if that remote possibility could come to pass.

The Japanese case is the closest we can get to an example of a major economy grappling with exorbitant amounts of debt. Fortunately for the world, its creditworthiness has not been doubted yet. Long story short, Japan amassed this mountain of debt by maintaining a large budget deficit ever since the Japanese asset price bubble burst in 1990: resulting in 30 years of economic stagnation and fiscal imbalance.

The Japanese national debt has become truly stupendous in size, at around 250% of the size of its GDP. But how has Japan coped with this in the long run? Two factors: low interest rates, and domestic / central bank ownership of the debt. Let's start with interest rates:

Source: TradingEconomics Japan Government Bond 10Y

The yield on Japanese 10-year bonds is effectively zero. This means that except for very old bonds, the Japanese government is paying just a nominal fee for its debt service. Who owns this debt?

Source: Japanese Ministry Of Finance

As of Dec. 2019, the biggest holder of Japanese debt was the Bank of Japan, at 43.7%. The next largest holders are insurance companies, at 21.1%, and banks, at 14.9%. All of the above says that almost half of Japanese debt is owned by the Bank of Japan, and of the remainder, the publicly owned portion, another half is owned by Japanese institutions. Foreign holdings account for only 7.6% of ownership on long-term debt.

This overwhelmingly institutional and domestic ownership of Japanese bonds is stabilizing force on its market. How did Japan reach this state? Nearly 20 years of quantitative easing has resulted in the Bank of Japan's huge share of ownership in Japanese debt.

While Japan's quantitative easing has allowed it to maintain Japanese bond yields near zero, the sheer size of its debt has caused its credit rating to fall. At the same time, the sheer quantity of debt caused its credit rating to fall over the last two decades, reflecting the market's gradually diminishing regard for the sustainability of Japan's public debt. Let's track Standard & Poor's rating history of Japanese government credit:

Feb 28, 1975: AAA

Feb 22, 2001: AA+

Nov 27, 2001: AA

Apr 15, 2002: AA-

Apr 22, 2007: AA

Jan 27, 2011: AA-

Sep 16, 2015: A+

If Japanese creditworthiness is ever in doubt in the future, the Japanese yen would lose some of its reserve status. But since it's not the biggest reserve currency, there would be a flight to US dollars, the biggest reserve currency. Silver might capture a small fraction of those flows.

How does US debt compare? Currently it's sitting at just over 100% of GDP. Since the US dollar is the leading reserve currency, by definition foreign holdings of US dollars and USD-denominated assets must be substantial. Let's see the breakdown:

Notice that for US debt, foreign holdings represent a much larger fraction of ownership. Because almost 30% of federal debt is held by foreign countries, the market for US treasuries is subject to more forces & participants. Foreign loss of confidence in the US debt would have a much larger influence on Treasury yields than would foreign loss of confidence in Japanese debt have on Japanese bond yields.

If this weren't bad enough, consider the history of Congress using the US debt limit as a political hostage, and the increasing amount of political partisanship. Let's list them out with Wikipedia links (no need to go into detail for now):

These debt-ceiling crises and shutdowns caused some major credit rating agencies to downgrade US debt from AAA to AA+ several years ago.

As the US political system becomes ever more brittle, and as its public finances become ever more unsustainable, the credibility of US debt and the strength of the US dollar may be in jeopardy. But if it happens, it won't happen in an instant - most likely over the span of one or more decades, just like with the Japanese case.

Buying & holding gold or silver bullion for this sort of event is not an investment: it's a hedge against potential dollar devaluation.

The Silver vs. Gold Ratio, Supply & Demand

Why am I more bullish on silver than I am on gold? The first reason is simple: the gold/silver ratio, or how many ounces of silver are worth an ounce of gold. Let's start with a chart:

Relative to gold, silver has only been this undervalued two other times this century: once during the Second World War, and then in the start of the 1990s! So for those who think silver will revert to the mean, this is a great time to buy it.

For a more in-depth outlook on the supply/demand balance on silver, a good resource is the Silver Institute's World Silver Survey, 2020. It's an 80+ page document, but here are my highlights from Chapter 2:

Supply: World mine output will grow in the medium term, as operational improvements and expansions outweigh reserve depletion. Future world recycling outlook is mixed.

Demand: Increased production of hybrid & battery electric vehicles, which have a higher silver loading than internal combustion engines, will increase silver demand. While per-unit silver loading in photovoltaic cells will decrease, the volume of PV cells overall should increase. Other areas that require conductors such as 5G are promising. Use of silver for jewelry, silverware, coins & bars will be stagnant, while photographic demand will continue to fall, but from an already diminished base amount.

Overall, it appears that raw supply/demand will be balanced over the next few years. So let's sum up our somewhat bullish attitude towards silver:

In the short term, there is room for the gold/silver ratio to fall, which would mean that either gold should fall, or silver should rise, or a combination of the two.

In the medium term, as reserves become depleted, and base metal mining decreases due to a world slowdown & deleveraging (silver is a byproduct of base metal mining), I would expect that supply should become restricted in the future.

In the long term, the increasing brittleness & partisanship in the US government should make fiscal missteps such as extended government shutdowns and loss of confidence in the US dollar more likely.

What are your thoughts? I'd like to hear them in the comments!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.