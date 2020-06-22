Weekly Note June 22, 2020: Mixed Signals Are Just As Bad In Markets As In Dating

Good morning and welcome to the last full week of the 2nd quarter. New virus cases are emerging in select states that never saw much contagion during peak-quarantine, and that is starting to show up in put/call ratios. It is becoming a question of the virus reemerging versus simply continuing to make its way through the rest of the country as testing ramps up and people start returning to "normal". Perhaps the best characterization I've heard recently of the current state of affairs is "it's choppy. No one's right." I'm not sure if he was talking about politics or the markets, but it works pretty well for summing up investor anxiety at the moment.

Airlines, Hotels, Retail doing slightly better than banks '09

During the financial crisis there was, in hindsight, plenty of evidence of deteriorating economic data ahead of the equity market collapse. Although there were also small signs of weakness this time around, the rapid nature of the health contagion makes it difficult to rely on traditional economic indicators that are published with weeks (if not months) delay. Market-based indicators may be only reliable leading indicators. Watching the hardest hit sectors at ground zero of quarantine seems to make the most sense if we are trying to spot a potential relapse in shutdowns.

The financial sector's performance between the financial crisis and the 2011 correction provides a fair precedent. The banks were essentially the cause of the financial crisis and the worst performing sector. But while the market bottomed in 2009, the world was still dealing with a longer, bumpier recovery that led to a 20% drawdown.

Chart created on FactSet

Within that 2009-2012 period, the financial sector's poor relative performance was indicative of another underlying issue needing to be worked out. This time around we should still look at the sectors most exposed to the virus-hotels, airlines, and retail-as a gauge on the recovery but also any issues beneath the surface.

Chart created on FactSet.

Each of the three industries above is acting only slightly better than the banks coming out of the financial crisis as their relative performance is in-line with the broader market since March. More noteworthy is they have underperformed since the first week of June when virus cases began accelerating again in some states. So far, each of these industries' high yield spreads are stable and in-line with the rest of the junk bond market, though any further deterioration would be a cause for concern.

Copper vs. Gold rebounding

Commodities markets are showing a slightly rosier picture. "Dr. Copper" is outperforming gold as a result of the pickup in economic activity and is more of a coincident than leading indicator. The copper / gold ratio has an 82% correlation to long-term treasury yields over the last decade. In the 52-week chart below, it rises to 96%. The recent divergence is noteworthy as the commodity is reacting to a pickup in activity, but the interest rate market is expecting the status quo of rather benign inflation and a demand for safety assets. We should expect the two lines to converge in the coming weeks and the direction will be telling of how the recovery is coming along.

Chart created on FactSet.

Mixed signals leading to bearish sentiment

Last week's economic data confirmed the May rebound many already knew. That being said, June is seeing a pickup in volatility and there was a notable shift in sentiment last week. Forex markets saw a flight to safety in the dollar, though emerging market bond spreads are continuing to fall. $27bn flowed into equity ETF's, yet the number of shorts on the S&P 500 continues to increase. The point is the only consistent thing investors can rely on in this market is the Fed's "do whatever it takes" attitude. And so far that is enough. For contrarians, the AAII bull-bear survey, a measure of average investor sentiment, saw the number of bears rise and bulls fall. This is a contrarian indicator as the average investor often remains bearish near tactical bottoms. Over the last 15 years, when the percent of bears exceeds bulls by at least 20%, the market has shown strong returns the following month. The bears are dominating that survey at the moment, which seems to be a positive short term indicator.

Data sourced from FactSet.

Excesses in private markets

There is great irony in the founder of the 2nd largest private equity fund taking an interview to opine on public equity market valuations. While a sales pitch for his fund at best, confirmation bias is the classic diagnosis for one mired in their own industry's speculative bubble. Equity market valuations are high, but valuation is relative and the fact that there are bulls and bears is what makes a marketplace. At the same time, it is hard to find an investor who questions the speculative excesses in the private markets. Even the most well-known mutual fund families have embraced private investments in recent years. Only two funds held private investments in 1995. 92 funds did by 2016. The justification is that private markets assign lower valuations to account for illiquidity. But if 55 different mutual funds already bought Uber while it was still private, are we all that surprised the magical liquidity premium disappeared once the stock IPO'd?

Now that private equity is breaking into passive vehicles and 401(k) accounts, it is difficult to call the industry's historically high returns anything other than marketing material. Every Ivy League endowment embracing the David Swensen model of allocating 1/3 of the portfolio in private investments is the high-brow-equivalent to cab drivers recommending internet stocks during the tech bubble. Yes, private markets are inefficient. But what if they can be inefficiently high?

The Chicago Fed Index kicks off a week filled with Federal Reserve Bank surveys. It is one of the most comprehensive and effective leading indicators. We will also get PMI data that is forecast to come in at 45. Although that is an improvement from last month, readings below 50 signal a monthly decline in activity. This just implies there is less bad news, but that would indicate the average firm is still not participating in the recovery. The week will conclude with the final part of the Michigan Sentiment surveys that have stabilized though are yet to begin moving higher. Now that businesses are allowed to operate again the second part of the equation relies on how willing consumers are to return to "normal".

This week's economic data releases

6/22 Chicago Fed Index, Existing Home Sales SAAR, Japan Markit PMI, UK Rightmove House Price Index 6/23 US Markit PMI, New Home Sales, German Markit PMI 6/24 FHFA Home Price Index, German Ifo Business Climate Survey, Japan Leading Index, Japan Coincident Index 6/25 KC Fed Manufacturing Index, Durable Goods Orders, Q1 GDP (Final), Japan CPI, German Consumer Confidence, Japan Import/Export, Continuing Jobless Claims, China Tuen Ng Festival 6/26 Michigan Consumer Sentiment, US Personal Consumption Expenditures, UK Home Price Index, China Tuen Ng Festival.

