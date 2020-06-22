The $8 Billion Brokerage

Robinhood is getting big. Just last month, it raised $280 million at an $8.3 billion valuation. How has it come so far so fast? It is a combination of free time during the lockdown to gamble on the stock market, free trades, and free stock. With the influx of cash, Robinhood can afford to keep paying out shares to new clients, including a 1 in 60 shot of GE (GE), KeyCorp (KEY), or Hewlett Packard (HPE) and a 1 in 100 chance of Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). That’s how they entice customers, but how do they make money? They upsell a $5 per month investing service, “Robinhood Gold”, get rebates from market makers, make income off of customers’ cash balances, get interchange fees from their debit card, and earn income from lending stocks purchased on margin to counterparties. Many of the stocks most popular among Robinhood customers have extremely expensive borrowing cost, so their lending business is particularly lucrative.

Who Are Those Guys?

Mostly guys. Compared with other brokerages, Robinhood customers skew male, young, and inexperienced. Half are new to investing. Robinhood tailors its approach to such customers with educational material answering such questions as “what is the stock market?” A majority started trading after the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Culturally, many appear to be highly connected on social media, which can correlate their views of which stocks are worth owning. These views are rarely based upon fundamental analysis. They tend to trade using market orders, which can accentuate their herding behavior. Correlated market orders then can be exploited by high frequency traders, which can further move stocks and thus further enthuse Robinhood day traders.

Crushing Hedge Funds

Don't mock 'em. According to research compiled by Goldman Sachs (GS.PK), Robinhood traders are soundly beating hedge funds. They are up over 60% since the worst of March’s drawdown, compared with less than 50% for the average hedge fund. For serious people who treat their hedge fund jobs seriously this is… off putting. Everything about Robinhood feels like a game – even its look, from its bright colors to confetti graphics. And many of its newest traders are playing with “house money” in the form of stimulus checks. Data aggregation firm Envestnet Yodlee found that securities trading was the third biggest use among people making $35-50k, behind savings and ATM/cash withdrawals. It was the second biggest use among people making $100-150k, behind only savings. The stimulus checks mostly stimulated the stock market.

Top Picks

What do Robinhood traders buy? Over past month, according to Robintrack, their biggest increase in popularity include GNUS, NKLA, HTZ, AAL, TOPS, AMZN, AAPL, TSLA, DAL, and IVR. Their top positions tend to be skewed towards large cap, growth, and tech and away from small cap, value, and sectors such as finance and energy. This has been a great way to be exposed so far. Ironically, the biggest increase in popularity, Genius Brands (GNUS) is about the furthest thing from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) in terms of value, but it owns the rights to Secret Millionaire’s Club featuring Warren Buffett.

Danger

This is a dangerous game. Everything about Robinhood traders is dangerous. Their top picks appear to be particularly insensitive to capital structure and solvency (HTZ) or frauds (LK), two topics that are hard to avoid for older, stodgier investors. A few such picks can destroy performance. On the other hand, it can be at least as dangerous to short their favorite picks. Many are quite volatile and have doubled or more, even after declaring bankruptcy. If it is dangerous to trade with them or against them, how can you both safely and profitably exploit Robinhood traders’ price-insensitive enthusiasm?

Nikola (NKLA)

To answer that question, I want to focus on their second biggest popularity change in the past thirty days, Nikola (NKLA). The stock (pink in the chart below) has been strong and that strength has been quite correlated with Robinhood buying (green).

I want one of each

And especially

Whatever happens, we have got The Maxim gun, and they have not.

- Hilaire Belloc

Nikola Warrants (NASDAQ:NKLAW)

Sell your Nikoloa. As much as you should buy a Nikola, if you’re a Robinhood trader or any other shareholder you should definitely sell your Nikola (NKLA) stock. Today they cost over $60 per share. Sell them. If you want exposure, simply buy their warrants (NKLAW) instead. They cost under $30 for the right to buy shares at $11.50. This allows you to replace your exposure for about 60% of the price while taking out over $35 in cash to invest elsewhere. Do it. Here is where I normally say things like, “think for yourself, do your own work and buyer beware”. But in this case, don’t think for yourself, skip the work, and throw care to the wind. There is no reason to own the equity over the warrants. None. The warrants can convert as soon as July 6th. They are better (not good, necessarily, just better – I’m stipulating your thesis that one should otherwise own Nikola equity). Why does a Robinhood trader pay over $60 for something that is readily available for under $40? Part of the answer is that Robinhood does not support trading in the warrants (and the ticker isn't even available on Seeking Alpha), so they would need access to another brokerage. Flipping out NKLA into NKLAW offers a 39% return. But why not bother? I asked a bunch of NKLA owners and the best answer was,

Speculation-just like other equities, bro. Trust me I understand the logic behind it all but everyone is still making money (the only ones that are losing money is individuals that don't have any idea what they are doing.) I made a ton with this stock already. If this goes up or down- I'm ok with that.

SPACs

Even better? Participate in the SPAC IPO. In this case, you could have simply bought units consisting of one common share and one redeemable warrant to purchase one common share at $11.50. A Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (“SPAC”) raises capital through an IPO, but it has no operating business at the time. The capital is placed in trust and invested in cash and US Treasuries while the management team has approximately two years to merge with a private company, thus taking it public. This is an alternative to a traditional IPO for private businesses looking to enter the public markets.

Principal Protection

Protect your downside and your backside. Unlike an equity investment, the SPAC structure is quite unique. One’s assets remain in trust until the management can complete a deal. After two years, if a deal cannot be completed, investors have the right to redeem their capital plus interest. If a deal is announced, the investor still has the right to redeem their shares for the cash held in the trust or they can sell the shares in the public market (if they do not wish to own the business being acquired). While this is technically a fully tradeable share of equity and a warrant, because one can redeem their shares for cash, the underlying risk exposure is to the US Treasury portfolio that sits with the trustee. This makes the structure far more like a 2-year zero coupon bond than a traditional share of equity where one is economically exposed to the ups and downs of a business’ earnings. Unlike a bond, however, an investment in a SPAC has the upside of equity ownership in the business if management is able to find an attractive target.

Equity Update / Treasury Downside

These are better than bonds. Since SPACs are structured as equities, they can be a bit deceiving. The SPAC structure, because of its underlying US Treasury exposure, is actually more relevant for investors as a diversifier to a more traditional fixed income portfolio than as an equity portfolio. In a global low interest rate environment, holding cash is very challenging and one must take on a substantial level of risk to earn any return from a bond portfolio. Whether investors are adding credit risk or duration risk to a bond portfolio to increase returns, neither seem terribly appealing today.

Capture Deal Premium

Pop! Most days, these just sit there clipping Treasury yields then every once in a while go "pop" when a deal hits. We view SPACs as an additional tool for investors to add a third diversifying return factor to a bond portfolio. SPAC returns are generated by earning the small yield from the treasury portfolio in the trust account and adding to that the return potential when management announces a merger. When a SPAC announces a deal, the market price of the equity and warrant may increase beyond the value of the assets in the trust account as the market values the new business. SPAC returns can be traced to the premium a company gets from the public market over its private market valuation.

Increased Quantity and Quality

There are more SPACs than ever before and they are getting better deals than ever before. In 2019 there were 59 SPAC IPOs which raised about $13 billion, an increase of 30% from the prior year. Though we first began following SPACs prior to the financial crisis, we have seen a significant increase in the quality of the sponsors behind the SPAC listings over the past two years (the sponsor is the company or individuals that fund the SPAC and are responsible for identifying a private company to acquire).

Market-based IPOs

We need more companies to invest our money in. The number of publicly listed companies has declined 50% over the past 20 years. SPACs serve as one tool for private companies to enter the public markets as an alternative to a traditional IPO. This may be especially relevant in this era as private equity and venture capital look for liquidity as funds mature. Covid-19 also creates some interesting opportunities for SPACs where they can use their cash to recapitalize private companies that entered this period with too much debt.

Conclusion

When I see mob hysteria, I am more sure that it will end badly than I am that I want to stand in front of it. Long before Robinhood, John Maynard Keynes said that,

The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.

That note of caution has never been truer. You might agree that Robinhood traders are a hysterical mob and you might be right. But they might stay that way longer than you or I can stay solvent (and sane). Every once in a while, one of their enthusiasms goes down and stays down but the volatility that you have to stomach in the interim is too much to bear for even the hardiest souls (especially if they have to report back monthly profits and losses to their limited partners). The best way that I have found to safely and profitably invest alongside them is via SPAC IPOs. Pay $10 per unit of a combination of equity and warrants. You are fully protected by the trust value and you can hang onto warrants such as NKLAW that from time to time get enthusiastically swept up in a frothy market. You get a free peek. If you don’t like the business that the SPAC buys, then sell or redeem for trust value without losing any original invested capital. If you like it, keep whatever combination of the equity or warrant is a good value. Heads you make a little money; tails you potentially make a lot.

Please contact me with questions on NKLAW or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger





Disclosure: I am/we are long NKLAW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

