Apache Corporation has brought its US land rig count down to zero and is now focusing on producing oil and gas from its high-margin assets in Egypt and North Sea.

Apache Corporation (APA) might deliver better returns in the downturn than other oil producers as the company, which benefits from having a diversified asset base, increases focus on its high-margin international assets. The Houston, Texas-based oil producer, however, has a poor history of delivering on its promises and has a weak balance sheet. There's reason to be optimistic about the company's outlook but investors should think carefully before betting on Apache Corporation.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The massive decline in oil prices has forced US oil producers to hunker down and wait for the downturn to clear. Virtually all independent exploration and production companies have slashed capital budgets, reduced drilling activity, and are now focusing on conserving cash flows and protecting the balance sheet. Apache Corporation has also taken several steps in response to the weakness in oil prices. The company, like its peers, is prioritizing living within cash flows and preserving its financial health. The company reduced this year's upstream investments by $650 million. Its capital expenditure (D&C investments) is now forecasted to drop by 55% from last year to $1.1 billion in 2020. It also slashed dividends by 90% to save $340 million of cash. Apache is also revamping the organization and expects to extract more than $300 million of annualized cost savings from this initiative.

Apache has reduced drilling activity in all regions and has taken the unprecedented step of suspending all drilling and completion work in the onshore US. The company worked with an average of seven rigs in the US in 2019 and Q1-2020, all of which were deployed in the Permian Basin. But it brought the rig count to zero by mid-May. The company will now be focusing on producing oil and gas from the international assets in Egypt and the North Sea which have the advantage of more favorable Brent-linked pricing and a low-cost profile.

In my view, what's great about Apache is that it is a highly diversified oil producer with operations in the US onshore, offshore, and international markets, which is in contrast to a vast majority of its peers who primarily produce oil from onshore shale oil plays in the US. The company's portfolio includes long-cycle, conventional oil and gas projects in the international markets. These projects aren't as flexible as some of the unconventional projects in onshore shale oil plays on which E&P work can be quickly scaled up or down in response to changes in oil prices. But the international assets can deliver superior returns and higher levels of free cash flows than many shale developments at low oil prices.

We've seen this frequently in the previous quarters. In Q1-2020, for instance, Apache booked an operating cash margin of $26 per boe for Egypt and $32 per boe for North Sea which exceeded the US margin of $12 per boe by a wide margin. Moreover, the company's Egyptian business not only has significant potential for long-term growth but the company also works through a production-sharing contract mechanism that minimizes risks associated with low oil prices. I think this exposure to high-return international assets makes Apache more resilient to downturns than other US-focused E&Ps.

During the downturn, Apache will focus on carrying exploration and production work on its high-margin international assets, which is in contrast to its original guidance in which it earmarked a major portion of capital for its US onshore plays. Apache will now invest 60% of the revised capital in international markets, up from 45% forecasted previously. This shift in concentration from the onshore shale to international assets might hurt the company's production growth profile, but it could enable the company to generate decent returns during the downturn.

Apache has exited from some regions in the last few years, such as the Western Anadarko Basin and Canada. As a result, its operations aren't as diversified as before but by selling its high-cost assets, the company has been successful in improving its cost profile. Still, however, with a significant footprint in Egypt, where it's the biggest oil producer and acreage holder, North Sea, and some operations in the offshore Gulf of Mexico, Apache remains as one of the most diversified US-based independent oil producers.

Apache also holds a 50% interest in a major offshore block located in Suriname which could turn into a critical asset that might drive the company's high-margin oil growth for decades. Block 58 spreads over 1.4 million acres in water depths ranging from less than 100 to more than 2,100 meters. The area is in the early stages of development and Apache hasn't released any reserves estimate. But it has announced two "significant" discoveries which confirm the presence of hydrocarbons. Apache has identified at least seven distinct play types and more than 50 prospects. Besides, the Suriname block is located right next to Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Hess Corp.'s (HES) highly-coveted Stabroek Block in offshore Guyana that holds multi-billion barrels exploration potential. So there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Apache's offshore Suriname asset.

That being said, I think there are two reasons why investors should also exercise a bit of caution. Firstly, Apache's management has a poor track record of over-promising and under-delivering in regard to high-profile assets. The company handled the Alpine High discovery poorly. It called Alpine High, which is located within the Permian Basin, one of the lowest-cost wet gas plays in the country and a major growth driver but it couldn't bring the production costs down to a point where it could profitably grow production. By late-2019, after spending substantial cash on developing Alpine High virtually from scratch, the company decided to reduce drilling activity and suspended work this year as commodity prices crashed.

I believe Apache's management may have learned critical lessons from the Alpine High episode and won't repeat the same mistakes with offshore Suriname. It's good to see the company exercising caution with the Suriname block since it hasn't made any ambitious announcements yet. Also, unlike Alpine High, Apache is now sharing the development risk by partnering with the French oil major Total SA (TOT), which holds the remaining 50% interest in Block 58 and has a rich history of successfully managing offshore assets. Block 58 is rated highly by analysts and industry experts and is quickly becoming an integral part of Apache's investment thesis. This means any missteps from the company at this point could cost it dearly. The risk of Block 58's potential failure may not be high but it is still worth considering. Block 58 is in the early stages of development and it will take several years before production starts flowing.

Secondly, Apache doesn't have a strong balance sheet. By the end of March, the company had $8.4 billion of debt on its books (ex. $468Mn of debt related to Altus Midstream (OTC:ALTM)). That debt was so large that after reducing the value of assets due to write-downs, the company ended the first quarter with shareholder equity of negative $1.25 billion. The total debt is greater than the company's market cap of $5.31 billion.

I don't think the company is facing any significant bankruptcy risk. Apache Corp. doesn't have any significant near-term debt maturities. It is facing a total of $937 million of bond maturities through early-2023 which it can either refinance or repay using its $3.36 billion of liquidity. This liquidity includes $409 million of cash reserves (ex. Altus) and $2.95 billion available under the revolver by April, as per my estimate which accounts for more than $1 billion borrowed from the $4 billion revolver. In my view, investors should adopt a defensive approach during the downturn and only invest in companies that have both a high-quality asset base and a rock-solid balance sheet. Apache has the former but not the latter.

For these reasons, I think defensive investors should avoid Apache stock, even though it owns high-quality assets. Also, note that Apache stock isn't cheap. The company's shares are trading 9.02x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, higher than the large-cap peer average of 8.45x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I believe those investors who can tolerate risks associated with a weak balance sheet should wait for a dip before loading up on Apache stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.