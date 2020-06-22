ACWV is an ETF investing in a lower-volatility portfolio of global equities, both U.S. and international, and seems tailor-made for investors looking to diversify their equity holdings.

Focusing on lower-risk equities can create portfolios with minimum levels of volatility, further minimizing risk and shareholder losses.

In theory, international diversification reduces portfolio risk and volatility, ultimately boosting shareholder returns.

In practice, international equities have underperformed for so long that investing in these securities or funds has only served to magnify volatility and losses alike.

The iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility Global ETF (ACWV) is one of the few global equity funds that has managed to post reasonably strong risk-adjusted returns, by constructing a lower-volatility portfolio of global equities. Although the fund's dividend yield of 2.66% is not particularly high, the fund's risk-return profile is attractive enough as is.

ACWV is a strong investment opportunity, and a particular attractive fund for more risk-averse investors wishing to diversify their equity holdings.

As a final point, as the article was originally published close to a month ago, I decided to see how ACWV has performed since. The fund has underperformed most global equity indexes since I last covered the fund, partly due to the fact that it suffered fewer losses earlier in the year.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: BlackRock

Dividend Yield: 2.66%

Expense Ratio: 0.20%

Total Returns CAGR Inception: 8.23%

Fund Overview

ACWV is a global equity index ETF administered by BlackRock, the largest investment managers and providers of ETFs in the world. The fund tracks the MSCI World Minimum Volatility (USD) Index (USD), an index meant to provide investors with global, meaning U.S. and international, equity exposure while minimizing portfolio variance and avoiding unintended bets or deviations over the underlying index. It is a bit of a complicated index, but I'll try to keep the explanation simple.

The fund first selects a parent index, the MSCI World (URTH), which includes all global equities that meet some minimum trading, liquidity, and size criteria. The fund then estimates the portfolio, constructed from these securities, with the lowest level of variance, using returns, risk, and covariance data. The portfolio is subject to certain country, sector, factor, security, and turnover constraints, which ensure that it doesn't deviate too much from its parent index.

Although the above process seems vague, this type of portfolio optimization is actually well-specified and quite common. I've personally done a few of these optimizations myself, although probably not to the level of rigor expected by MSCI, and find them to be reasonably straight-forward, albeit the results are somewhat of a black box. Investors can't really check MSCI's work, nor can they completely understand why some equities are overweighed and others are not.

Interested readers can learn more about the fund's methodology here, here, and here, or from the following infographic:

(Source: MSCI Global Minimum Volatility Index Factsheet)

Three things stand out about the fund and its underlying index methodology.

First, is the fact that the fund's parent index, the MSCI World, is an incredibly broad equity index fund. Investors could very easily get all their local and international equity exposure just from this index, which means they can basically do the same by investing in ACWV.

Second, is the fact that the fund invests in equities from all around the globe, not just the United States. International diversification has been proven to reduce portfolio risk and volatility, ultimately boosting shareholder returns. Investing in international stocks should be of particular importance to U.S. investors, as local equities seem very richly valued, although the ongoing coronavirus outbreak complicates this analysis.

Third, is the fact that the fund's portfolio itself is optimized to minimize risk and volatility. This should, intuitively, serve to maximize the benefits from international diversification, and lead to an even greater reduction in portfolio risk and volatility, minimizing shareholder losses during downturns.

Combine these three points, and it seems to me that ACWV provides all the international diversification that investors need, while minimizing risk and volatility. As such, ACWV is particularly well-suited for more risk-averse investors looking for international equity diversification.

Finally, let's take a quick look at the fund's holdings. ACWV's investments are concentrated in the U.S., as are those of most other global equity funds, due to the country's large economy and mature financial markets. The fund is also overweight lower-risk industry sectors, including Financials and Consumers Staples, which makes sense for a lower-volatility fund/portfolio:

(Source: ACWV Fact Sheet)

Performance Analysis

ACWV's performance has been reasonably good, with the fund moderately outperforming its parent index since inception, and at a lower level of risk: (Source: ACWV Fact Sheet)

ACWV performs particularly well during downturns. Compare the fund's performance with that of its parent index for the first three months of the year, during which equity prices collapsed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:

Data by YCharts

Although ACWV suffered fewer losses during the downturn, it also experienced fewer gains once equity markets stabilized. As such, both the fund and its parent index have performed about the same for the year:

Data by YCharts

ACWV has also posted significantly fewer losses during previous downturns, so the above is not a coincidence nor specific occurrence:

(Source: ACWV Fact Sheet)

ACWV performs a bit better than average, at least for a global equity fund, but some of its peers have offered comparable returns in the past:

Data by YCharts

ACWV also generally posts fewer losses during downturns than its peers, although some of these also offer comparable returns during downturns:

Data by YCharts

ACWV seems to be a lower-risk higher-return investment opportunity when compared to its peers, but the difference seems quite marginal.

The fund has, however, consistently underperformed relative to U.S. markets, including the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

The above has almost certainly being due to the fact that international equities have underperformed U.S. equities for the past decade or so. ACWV's index construction and low-volatility holdings help, but they have not been enough to counteract serial international underperformance:

(Source: Vanguard)

In-line with the above, ACWV slightly outperformed the S&P 500 during the first three months of the year, the worst period of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:

Data by YCharts

It is important to remember that the S&P 500 is not an appropriate benchmark for the fund, as ACWV also invests in international equities. Still, the information is probably of interest to readers.

Moving forward, I expect international equities to outperform U.S. equities, as the latter are very richly valued, although the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, combined with the fact that the larger tech companies are located in the U.S., complicate matters.

ETO Comparison

Finally, a quick comparison between ACWV and the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO), which I've previously covered here. ETO is broadly similar to ACWV, hence the comparison, but there are several key differences between the funds.

Both funds focus on global equities, with ETO having some smaller holdings in other asset classes as well. ACWV is an index ETF and creates a lowest-risk portfolio subject to certain constraints. ETO is a leveraged CEF and has performed quite a bit better than most of its CEF peers.

It should be obvious that ACWV outperforms during bear markets, such as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, due to its lower-risk portfolio:

Data by YCharts

But due to the fund's lack of leverage it underperforms during bull markets and in the very long run:

Data by YCharts

ACWV is the lower-risk lower-reward fund and is more suitable for risk-averse investors who wish to minimize their losses during downturns.

Conclusion

ACWV's diversified lower-risk global equity holdings create a lower-risk higher-return fund, and one that provides investors with sufficient equity international diversification.

ACWV avoids some of the risks and losses associated with investing in higher-risk leveraged funds, including ETO, but will undoubtedly underperform these in the very long-term.

As such, ACWV is a particularly compelling investment opportunity for more risk-averse investors looking to diversify their equity holdings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.