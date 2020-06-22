The windows of golden "no-brainer" buying opportunities may have been closed now but these stocks are still providing promising long-term opportunities.

Dividend stocks are the cornerstone of my portfolio and the Canadian banks are an important contributor. Canadian banks with their century-long dividend track records have been acting as a pillar of stability and reliable dividend growth.

Amid the pandemic stock prices have retreated sharply and recovered roughly 50% of the drop so far. The windows of golden "no-brainer" buying opportunities may have been closed now but these stocks are still providing promising long-term opportunities.

Two of Canada's illustrious Big Five banks (Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), namely TD Bank and the Bank of Nova Scotia, currently command the biggest share in my portfolio and thus I want to examine which stock is the better buy right now.

Source: Designed by author; image source: Wikipedia; The Journal Pioneer

I have exported all kind of financial data into Excel and order to be able to build some compelling visualizations for this comparison. What's more, in the future I am planning to extend this to all of Canada's Big Five and regularly update these once a quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank VS Bank of Nova Scotia

We'll compare these two stocks along three dimensions: financials, dividend strength and safety and COVID-19 impact and response.

Financials

For the most recent Q2/2020 BNS beat expectations on the top and bottom line and posted a surprising 2.1% Y/Y revenue growth.

TD Bank missed on earnings and beat on revenue with a healthy 2.9% Y/Y revenue growth.

Earnings from both banks, which basically applies to every bank in the market, were heavily impacted by a record buildup of loan loss provisions (NYSE:PCL) as well as to a lesser degree potential litigation provisions but the magnitude differs quite significantly.

The dashboard below depicts various metrics for the two banks by segment: Net Interest Margin (NYSE:NIM) as well as Q/Q and Y/Y change, Net Income and PCL.

Source: Earnings Presentations; author's illustration

Overall, net income has been slashed at both banks, dropping 48% at TD and 42% at BNS sequentially and by 51% at TD and 39% and BNS on Y/Y basis. Thus, TD's earnings have been impacted to a higher degree and that is also what the dashboard revealed.

TD Bank is bigger than BNS and is generating higher NIM in all its segments. However, while NIM dropped by 7bps to 34bps at BNS it dropped between 16bps to 45bps at TD. The sharp drop in U.S. Retail at TD is due to the fact that the Fed slashed interest rates.

In the lower part of the dashboard we can see that PCLs have been skyrocketing at both banks. The current level of PCL exceeds TD's net income level of previous quarters but is somewhere in the middle between the current adjusted net income level and that of previous quarters for BNS. We will dive deeper into these developments subsequently when assessing COVID-19 impact.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 business impact can be assessed along several dimensions such as capital & liquidity, credit, revenue, expenses and digital. For this analysis we'll focus on the first two.

Capital & Liquidity

By the end of Q2/2020 the all-important common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio dropped at both banks and currently stands at 11% for TD and 10.9% for BNS. It dropped by 70bps for TD and by 50bps for BNS. For both banks the ratio remains comfortably above the OSFI minimum capital standard of 9%.

The liquidity coverage ratio is almost identical for both banks (132% for BNS; 135% for TD) and has hardly changed on a sequential basis.

Both banks are seeing steady growth in deposits and loans with the overall deposits balance substantially higher at TD Bank whereas the volume of total outstanding loans is almost identical.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provisions for Credit Losses have seen a staggering rose in Q2/2020 and have reached very high levels at both banks in record time. TD Bank reported a quarterly increase of PCL by a whopping $2,299M reaching a level of $3,218M by end of quarter. This sharp increase applied to all segments and major asset classes and is largely related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At BNS PCLs jumped from $771MM to $1,846MM, an increase of $1,075MM or 139%. The major drivers are performing PCLs which increased by roughly $1B throughout the quarter driven by unfavorable macroeconomic outlook due to COVID-19 as well as challenging market conditions in oil & gas. Overall though the exposure of the bank's loans to COVID-19 is rather limited.

We are also highly diversified by product, by sector and by geography. Our exposure to sectors most impacted by COVID-19 is limited at 4.7% of total loans reflecting substantial de-risking efforts in prior years.

Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Q2/2020 Earnings Call

Source: Earnings Presentations; author's illustration

While absolute levels of PCL are interesting they do not allow for useful comparison across two banks. PCL ratios which consider loan balances and the volume of PCL are more telling in that respect.

For BNS that ratio has been around 50bps (+/-2bps) over the last 4 quarters (excluding Q2/2020) whereas for TD Bank it ranged between 38bps to 52bps. The sudden and massive increase in PCL has now pushed the all bank PCL ratio at TD to a whopping 176bps (a more than threefold increase!) and still staggering 119bps at BNS.

While it is straightforward now to say that TD's loans are more risky in terms of COVID-19 impact we should also keep in mind that given the prevalent uncertainty with respect to duration and severity of the pandemic, it is totally unclear whether PCLs will have to be increased even further or will come down rather sharply in subsequent quarters.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stated that its exposure to sectors most impacted by COVID-19 is limited at 4.7% of total loans but for TD Bank we do not have a similar statement. All we know is that the particularly vulnerable Oil and Gas sector represents less than 1% of total gross loans at TD and around 1.7% at BNS. TD's exposure to other COVID-19 sensitive sectors such as office real estate, hospitality & leisure and transportation is unknown. I do hope that TD Bank will come up with more informative slides during its next earnings call so that we can better judge what these extremely high PCL ratios currently are based on. Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Q2/2020 Earnings Slides

So far it looks like BNS is the clear winner on that dimension but essentially we cannot make a statement at this stage. We have to wait and see how these PCL levels will develop over the next quarters and how many of these provisions will actually be realized and how many will still need to be build.

Particularly BNS's heavy exposure to South and Latin American countries which is currently the COVID-19 hotspot could require substantial additional PCL over the next quarters. Already in Q2 provisions have jumped sharply in many key markets but that was before that part of the world became the new hotspot spearheaded by the whopping increase of cases in Brazil. Fortunately, Brazil is not a core market for BNS but other countries like Mexico, Chile and Peru also rank highly on the COVID-19 country dashboard. All these countries have seen the peak of the curve yet and with government restrictions and lockdown measures costing billions I assume that BNS will have to increase its provisions.

As far as TD is concerned it looks as if it has frontloaded its expected PCL but given that after an initial flattening the curve in the U.S. the pandemic has accelerated again in the U.S. it remains to be seen how that will impact PCL in Q3/2020 in beyond. Although nobody is expecting the U.S. to shut down large parts of its economy again, stay-at-home orders and challenging macroeconomic conditions can easily lead to rising levels of PCL as well.

Dividend Focus

Source: SeekingAlpha

Both banks boast century-long dividend track records ranking among the longest in the world. The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend in 43 years out of the past 45 years and boasts a 10-year dividend growth rate of round 6%. The current dividend yield is 6.4%. Source: Investor Presentation Q2/2020

TD Bank has been growing its dividend even stronger with 11% annualized growth over the past 25 years with the latest raise coming in Q1/2020 - prior to coronavirus - at 6.8%. The current dividend yield is 5%.

Source: Investor Presentation Q2/2020

Both banks are targeting a dividend payout ratio between 40% to 50% and unsurprisingly the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted EPS-based payout ratios.

Source: Author's illustration

Prior to COVID-19 TD Bank was sporting the lower payout ratio despite higher dividend growth but following a record buildup in provisions things have changed. Interestingly, despite the heavy impact on earnings both dividends are still covered (barely!) and unless the rest of the year will feature similarly disastrous quarters I consider both dividends to be safe for now. In my view, a lot more than just one or two bad quarters need to occur before these Canadian banks lower their dividend.

The Canadian banks are a solid and sizable component of my dividend portfolio (>4% of dividend portfolio weight), as their rather boring business is producing steadily rising and reliable dividend income. Over the long term, I intend to further add to my existing holdings, as when it comes to long-term dividend growth, Canada's banks have one of the most impeccable track records.

Both banks have already declared their next dividend with TD going ex-dividend on July 9 and BNS a few days earlier on July 6. The snapshots below are taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show the next ex-dividend dates and payouts for the Bank of Nova Scotia and TD Bank.

Source: My Dividend Calendar

Investor Takeaway

Both stocks have seen their stock price drop sharply and recover substantially since mid-March. Despite that recovery YTD total return is still down between 17% to 23%.

Source: SeekingAlpha

In my view based on the analysis above both stocks are solid picks for a long-term dividend growth portfolio. Elevated payout ratios in the past quarter will likely come down towards the end of the year and both dividends appear safe. Investors should not expect any further growth this year though and possibly slower growth in 2021 for TD Bank in order to build some buffer.

Based on the last quarter alone BNS looks to be the better pick as its earnings were less impacted, its PCL levels are lower on absolute and relative terms and its dividend yield is higher. On the other hand BNS's exposure to the Latin American markets is overall more risky than TD's heavy exposure to the U.S. and with the epicenter of the pandemic moving to South and Latin America since May 2020 it is prudent to expect more provisions to be built for these loans.

Despite a massive hit in Q2/2020 I prefer TD over BNS due to the former's large presence in the U.S. and its stronger dividend growth. That's why I am adding to my position monthly via an automated investment plan whereas BNS is only bought on an adhoc-basis.

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, BNS, RY, CM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.