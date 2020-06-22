TPR's fair value according to Dividend Discount Model is at $16.8 per share and offers 20% upside to the current share price.

The company will post a net loss for the fiscal year ending on June 27, 2020, however, is expected to return to profit in 2021 and respectively resume paying dividends.

Tapestry Inc. (formerly Coach) posted sluggish growth over the years, however, it was a great dividend stock, paying $1.35 in dividends every year for the past 7 years.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) with its brands Coach, Kate Spade and Stewart Weitzman is not your high-growth fashion stock. The company's sales growth has been in single digits for the past 10 years, despite acquisitions.

However, Tapestry has been paying the same, stable dividend of $1.35 for the past seven years, including the last quarterly dividend of 33.75 cents paid on May 3, 2020. Unfortunately, the company's management announced on April 20 the suspension of dividends and share buybacks due to COVID-19.

After the crisis, the dividends are sure to return to its pre-crisis level of $1.35 per share, which at the current share price of $14 will result in a future 9.6% dividend yield and will make Tapestry your favorite dividend stock.

Flashback To 2009 Financials

For the fun of it, I looked up the company's (called Coach at that time) annual report for the year ending in June 2009 (the year of the financial crisis), and noticed a couple of interesting points.

First, despite 6% 10y CAGR growth in revenues, the company did not have any net profit growth in 10 years and net profit in 2019 pretty much equals its net profit in 2009.

Source: Tapestry's financials, analyst's calculations

Second, over the 10 years, the company's SG&A grew at 9% CAGR, faster than revenues. They currently constitute 54% of sales compared to 42% back in 2009. Tapestry's management has already announced its commitment to cutting costs this year. Should these initiatives succeed, the company will emerge leaner after COVID-19.

Last but not least, despite the financial crisis in 2008-2009, Coach was able to deliver 19% net profit margin, compared to 25% in 2008 (pre-crisis). Meaning, there was a 6 percentage-point margin drop due to the financial crisis. Compared to that, 2019 results with an 11% net profit margin look rather bleak. Now, let's look at the forecast for this year.

COVID-19 Impact And Balance Sheet

Tapestry's revenues for the year ending on June 29, 2020 are expected at $4,9bn, which is a 19% drop compared to the year before. Already for the revenue alone, the impact of COVID-19 is much more pronounced than the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

Tapestry was one of the first companies to announce sales and reduce inventory, launching ads on social networks. It was a good move to attract the customers to Coach's online sales channels, as the stores remained closed through Q3 and Q4 2020.

In Q3 ending on March 28, 2020, Tapestry has already posted $78m in net loss ($677m including goodwill and other impairments), and is expected to post a loss of around $180m for Q4 2020, as most of its stores remained closed through the quarter. For the fiscal year 2020, excluding one-off items, it would mean a small profit of around $60m (net profit margin of 1%), however, taking into consideration all impairments and write-downs made by the company, in accordance with GAAP, Tapestry will post a significant $540m loss for the year.

Looking one year ahead into 2021, the company is expected to produce $5bn in sales and around $500m in net income, restoring its profitability and, respectively, resuming the payment of dividends. TPR shares are currently trading at 7.6x forward P/E.

Historically, Tapestry has paid $3.8bn in dividends over the past 10 years, resulting in a payout ratio close to 60%. The company made a point in returning the money to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

Risks: Debt Covenants

Even though the financial situation is stable, since the company has 900m in cash and can draw on a revolving credit facility, there's a risk of Debt-to-EBITDA covenant breach at the end of FY2020.

The company's debt stood at $1.6bn at the end of Q3 2020 with maturity dates in 2022 till 2027 and $700m were drawn from the revolving credit facility. As the company's profitability deteriorated due to COVID-19, there's a risk of breaching the covenants. Should those be breached, it will result in the event of default, which might accelerate the repayment of the revolver and trigger the repayment of the notes. The company's management is currently working on a solution, but the situation might cause some volatility in the share price.

Dividend Discount Model To Calculate Value Per Share

Tapestry's stock is ideally suited to be valued using the Dividend Discount Model (DDM). In order to calculate the share price, we will need the future dividends, long-term growth rate and required rate of return. The company has been paying stable dividends of $1.35 per share over the past seven years and is expected to return to paying them after the crisis. As for the growth, the company had virtually no growth in the past 10 years, and we can use this assumption also going forward.

Dear reader, you can pick your own required rate return (r) for the stock and using DDM to determine the fair share price for TPR stock.

Assumptions:

D1 = $1.35 (dividends next year)

g = 0 (long-term growth rate)

r = 8% (required rate of return - Author's pick)

Result: P = $16.8 per share, 20% upside to the current price.

Should you use 10% as the required rate of return, the fair value of TPR's share will be reduced to $13.5/share (2.5%).

Conclusion

Tapestry has been extremely disciplined when it came to paying dividends in the past. The company has returned over $3.8bn in dividends to shareholders in the past 10 years, with an average payout ratio of almost 60% and additionally return cash to shareholders in the form of share buybacks.

There's nothing wrong with the company's business model. Tapestry is expected to return to profitability in 2021. The company is currently trading at 7.6 forward P/E. It is expected that the company will resume the payment of dividends in 2021.

There are some short-term risks, like the breach of Debt-to-EBITDA covenants in August 2020. Should it happen, it will have a negative effect on the share price.

Long term, using DDM with the required rate of return of 8% and assuming zero growth, we come up with a fair value of $16.8 per TPR share.

To watch: TPR FY2020 results around August 13, 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.