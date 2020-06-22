Often the trick to set yourself up for retirement, or your kids for college, is finding that new sector that no one really knows a ton about, with a lot of growth potential. The plant-based meat business is one that is slowly growing traction and is continuing to steal market share from conventional meat. One of the flagship companies in the space is Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). The company launched on NASDAQ in May of 2019 and soared almost 500% in just under 3 months, and quickly gave almost 70% back. The company is very overvalued as it sits today, but extremely attractive, given the growth the entire sector is going to see over the next 20 years.

What Is Going To Drive Beyond Meat?

It does not take a rocket scientist to look at the share price of Beyond Meat and decide that the stock is overvalued. Looking below, we can see that it is over 300% overvalued on a fair value basis. The question is, do we care? Some investors may, but as far as I'm concerned, a new company like this is likely to become extremely overvalued, and the valuation will slowly catch up over time. The stock has only been trading for just over a year. Is it possible this blows up and rockets down to ~$35? Yes, but we did slip down to $48 with the COVID-19 crash, and the stock has rebounded over 220% off the lows. This is the market saying that it does not give a hoot about the current valuation.

What is driving the market to push the stock to these levels? Look towards projected revenue. For good "growth" stocks, we like to see at least 20% year-over-year growth. Looking below, we can see what's expected out of Beyond Meat for the next couple of years. I don't need a calculator to tell you that they are above and beyond the 20% year-over-year growth target. For those who don't trust my math, in 2019, the company grew revenues by 239%; expectations for 2020 and 2021 are sitting at 58% and 53%, respectively.

The revenue growth is going to come from a change in consumer demand. This shouldn't be shocking to anyone at this point, but the consumption of vegan products is increasing, and that trend isn't slowing down. Just like when it comes to technicals... the trend is your friend. Looking below, we can see that both meat made in the lab and vegan made products are going to gain massive market share over the next 20 years. An important note here is that the demand for meat in itself isn't going down, it's actually increasing. The only change is how it is produced. Change is a big topic in the world right now, and this is one that's going to start to become more and more prevalent every year.

Concerning COVID-19, a lot of conventional meat companies are seeing some major supply chain issues due to shutdowns and other health protections. This is benefiting companies like Beyond Meat as the price of conventional meat climbs higher, more people are making the shift. Maintaining their business will be the challenge, as we all know this is a short-term issue in the grand scheme of things.

What Challenges Does Beyond Meat Face?

The largest challenge is getting more meat consumers on board. Most people that I talk to think that their burgers will taste terrible, without even trying it. Just because it's "not real meat." This is a massive hurdle the company and its competitors have to overcome. Getting more people to try their burgers is going to be a challenge. Check out this YouTube video by Mark Rober as he explores Beyond Meat, along with a couple of its competitors. (He even feeds Bill Gates!!)

On that note, because of the big year Beyond Meat has had, we are seeing a lot more of these companies' surface. Some of them have something to offer to the market, and some are just looking for that really small piece of market share to stay on trend. In order to maintain 50%+ revenue growth, they are going to have to either buy some of these other players or squash them by making a better product and getting into more restaurants and stores. The bottom line is they have to bring more people away from conventional meat and towards Beyond Meat.

What Does The Price Say?

Being a new stock, we only have about a year's worth of history to look back on for potential support and resistance. Moving averages have just recently started showing up as well. This makes technical analysis a little more difficult, but there is still lots to look at here.

Without a doubt, Beyond Meat is currently sitting at an inflection point. Looking below, we can see the crucial price level that we are currently flirting around. This has been a point of turbulence twice before in the stock's young history. Off the initial IPO, this was the resistance that eventually sent the stock to all-time highs of $240. As we fell from there and dipped below $160, that level quickly became resistance again as the stock bounced off the $160 level indicated below three times before finally caving to the $80 where it stayed for just over 2 months.

Fast forward to today and we are bumping and grinding against this support level again. A close above this mark and a follow-through day would be extremely bullish right now. I do not expect it to be as aggressively headed to new highs as we saw off the IPO, but a steady grind higher would be healthy. On the counter, if we cannot break through, we may fall back ~16% to the $129 level, which has also been a strong point of support/resistance.

Looking below, you can see that this level has been on both sides of the coin in the last six months. This was the cap on the rally we saw in early 2020, which turned into support in May 2020 as the stock looked to make the move that has put it where we sit today. A break below this level would be extremely bearish, and this is where I would place my stop if I was currently invested.

I do not want to spend too much time on the moving averages, because the 200-day moving average is hardly even on the chart due to the stock being so new, but we did see the 50-day moving average cross it, and both are currently trending up, and when all else fails, the trend is your friend!

From a technical perspective, I would not be a buyer until we saw the breakout and follow through the next day. But this is one where I believe the company will get a lift more so due to what they do and the current trends in the world. I bought Beyond Meat at $134.15 in early May on the breakout of what I now hope is resistance. I would look to potentially add to my position if we can get a breakout above $160.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is plenty of groundwork for Beyond Meat to do to grow its market share and revenues at the rate that investors are expecting. If they can do that, then the current valuation will catch up. This is a stock that will remain "overvalued" as long as the revenue growth keeps up. In the short term, it appears we are at an inflection point. I remain long Beyond Meat, and I look to add on a solid break above $160. The trend is always your friend. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.