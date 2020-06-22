The Challenge And Opportunity In Valuing Precious Metals Royalty Streaming Companies

A royalty streaming company's growth life cycle follows a general path from a small-cap royalty company to a large-cap royalty company creating an opportunity for those that are aware of it.

These key factors are the reason that royalty streaming companies are rarely valued close to their net asset value by the market.

Valuing a precious metals royalty streaming company can be challenging. Although most people would prefer to look at a company's projected cash flows and discount those back to the present value, there's much more going on under the surface (pun intended) than the present value of future cash flows can tell us.

Many people in the gold and precious metals industry talk about "Net Asset Value" when determining the value of a gold or silver mining company. This term can be confusing as net asset value is a term that gets used in various places throughout the investing world. When discussed in the gold and silver mining industry, it refers to a company's Net Present Value.

According to the Corporate Finance Institute:

the Net Asset Value is "the net present value (NPV) or discounted cash flow (DCF) value of all the future cash flow of the mining asset less any debt plus any cash. The model can be forecast to the end of the mine life and discounted back today because the technical reports have a very detailed Life of Mine plan (LOM).

The formula for Net Asset Value can be seen as below:

NAV = [NPV of all mining assets - net debt]

If I can add my definition for net present value in my own words, the net present value is the net cash flows of a company, which then gets discounted back to a present value using the discount rate or "hurdle rate" of your choosing. To get net asset value, just subtract debt from the net present value and add cash.

This concept seems pretty simple and straightforward. So simple that one would think that a gold and silver royalty company should trade at or close to its Net Asset Value. And yet, as a royalty company grows, its valuation begins to grow as a multiple of its Net Asset Value. How is this possible, and what is the rationale behind it?

The rationale behind it isn't entirely known, but one can reasonably expect this is due to a combination of factors.

In a paper fiat system, gold only goes up in price. Sure, some years it goes down, but over a long enough time horizon, it goes up. This upward trajectory is because a fiat paper monetary system, by its very nature, won't survive without inflation. This means monetary authorities must print money, which until math stops working, will increase the value of gold relative to the currency being printed. Since this is almost as sure as gravity, the value of all gold and silver will increase in price in the future. Therefore, this must be priced into the company's stock assigning the company a higher value than its current NAV. As it is with most mineral mining companies, over time, they make new and extended discoveries on their already occupied mining claims. As a royalty company grows the number of their royalty streams, the likelihood that at least some of the companies that operate their royalty streams find additional gold and silver reserves goes up. Furthermore, a rising gold price makes the more-expensive-to-mine precious metals, economically feasible, increasing future cash flows. Similar to point number 2, most royalty streaming companies purchase royalty streams before they are producing. Therefore, the NAV may be estimated, but it isn't entirely known. In these instances, the ability to achieve higher NAV can be likely. Again, very similar to point number 2.

This is where the challenge in valuing a royalty streaming company begins. How much will gold prices increase? How much additional gold will be discovered on a gold producing royalty stream? Practically, who has time to invest in understanding each royalty stream and the exact potential for resource expansion from each one?

That's why there's a rule of thumb. Large-cap royalty streaming companies such as Franco-Nevada (FNV) trade for three times net asset value. Medium-cap royalty companies such as Sandstorm Gold (SAND) trade for two times net asset value and small-cap stocks such as Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF) trade for one-time net asset value. One of the takeaways from this is that there are PE multiple expansion opportunities in small-cap precious metals royalty streaming stocks (more on that later).

Let me be the first to say that NAV is not simple to calculate, and you'd be better off using a third-party service to find NAV. Still, if you want to substitute NAV with some other metric or combination of metrics, you can quickly see that relative values favor the large-cap companies.

Royalty Stream Example - Fenelon Project

As an example, let's look at Ely Gold Royalties and its potential crown jewel royalty stream, the Fenelon Project owned by Wallbridge Mining (OTCPK:WLBMF). Wallbridge Mining acquired the Fenelon Project in late 2016 from Balmoral Resources. Ely Gold Royalties gets a 2% Net Smelter Royalty from all gold produced from the Fenelon. Trey Wasser, the CEO of Ely, estimates that in 2021, the Fenelon project will generate $2,000,000 in revenue per year. Still, over time, he thinks it could generate closer to $8,000,000 of revenue per year as more gold gets discovered and the ore body expands.

Let's look at the Fenelon timeline since Wallbridge acquired the project in 2016 as an example of project expansion. Before we do, it's essential to understand what an "indicated and measured resource" means. In the mining industry, an indicated and measured resource means that they have a high degree of confidence that is reasonably close to what is in the ground. This doesn't mean that it is or isn't economical. It merely means a reasonable estimate with a high degree of confidence that is what is in the ground.

In 2017, Wallbridge did a pre-feasibility study on the Gabbro Zone. They found 38,000 oz of indicated and measured. According to the pre-feasibility study, it predicted a pre-tax IRR of 92%. In addition, they identified two other gold deposits they called the Cayenne and Tabasco corridors (separate from the Gabbro Zone).

In 2018, they discovered a new gold deposit they called Area 51 (separate from the Gabbro Zone), although they didn't test Area 51 until 2019 (more on that below). In addition, they found high-grade deposits in the Naga Viper zone and the Chipotle Zones (part of the larger Main Gabbro zones).

In 2019, it was realized that the previously discovered Tabasco Zone extended much deeper than formerly known. Also, as the Tabasco Zone goes deeper, the host rock is more favorable. They also tested the Area 51 zone and discovered this zone is extensive, although it doesn't have an as high grade as some of the other smaller sections such as the Tabasco Zone.

And, in 2020, this image displays some of the test drill results from the Main Gabbro Zones. They are aggressively continuing to explore with 70k to 80k meters of drilling while at the same time gearing up for production.

The third-party technical report for the Fenelon prepared by InnovExlpo summarizes the point I'm trying to make quite well:

The Property's strong gold potential is supported by exploration drilling and bulk sampling. Drill intersections suggest an exploration potential for resource expansion. There is excellent continuity of various zones in widely spaced holes, and there are multiple zones/gold-hosting environments, all of which indicate the large size of the mineralized system.

The Royalty Streaming Opportunity

If someone is looking for an opportunity in the gold and silver mining space, a small-cap royalty company may not be a bad place to start. Why focus on a small-cap royalty company? The market cap of a royalty company naturally expands over time as they acquire a broader portfolio of royalties. Therefore, a large-cap royalty streaming company is likely already trading at or above 3x net asset value. In contrast, a small-cap royalty streaming company is likely trading closer to 1x net asset value. This is due to the reasons mentioned above. This means that a royalty streaming company will simply be rewarded for growing their portfolio. And this growth is rewarded above and beyond the expected net asset value of the royalty streams. Here's a slide from Ely Gold Royalties that demonstrates the advantages of buying a royalty company early in their growth life cycle.

Why should someone invest in a royalty streaming company instead of a gold producing company? The primary reason is risk. A royalty streaming company spreads its risk among various income streams while a gold producing company doesn't have this luxury. Furthermore, a royalty company has very low overhead, whereas a gold miner will often employ hundreds to thousands of people causing overhead to be relatively high. In addition, when royalties are purchased from a company, it is usually early on in their growth life cycle, and selling royalties is a method of creative financing without further share dilution.

In other words, the gold mining company needs the royalty streaming company more than the royalty streaming company needs the gold mining company, in my opinion. Then, when various unknowns are factored in, this usually creates leverage for the royalty streaming company to gain favorable terms in the agreement.

Earlier this week, I wrote an article about the company Teekay Tankers (TNK), which owns ships that transport crude oil. As I was analyzing it, I noticed they were very undervalued relative to many different metrics, including book value. Also, the industry as a whole was undervalued and had performed horribly over the past decade.

Contrasting that with the royalty streaming industry, these companies have had a relatively strong decade in an environment where gold and silver prices have been declining to flat. And this caused me to wonder why. Then, it hit me... one industry (petroleum tankers) is highly leveraged with depreciating assets and higher operating expenses with ten years in an average to below-average market, while the other industry is not very leveraged at all, with appreciating assets and hardly any operating expenses with ten years in an average to below-average market.

Do you see the difference there? The royalty streaming industry has:

low operating expenses appreciating assets organic asset base growth low debt levels can still outperform in a decade with low to flat prices

I don't compare the petroleum tanker industry to the gold royalty industry, believing I'm comparing apples to apples. It's their stark differences that are the very reason I'm comparing them. And it's their stark differences that have led to a starkly different performance, in my opinion. It's just food for thought as you examine business models to determine where to invest.

Conclusion

The macro-environment for silver and gold looks better than ever. As you plan accordingly and determine where to invest, it's essential to understand the differences between a royalty streaming company and a gold and silver mining company and why a royalty streaming company may outperform over the long term.

Next, it's essential to understand the difference in size between royalty streaming companies and how that affects a company's growth via "price to net asset value expansion" and the given reasons for that. If you understand these things, you may find opportunities where you haven't seen them before.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ELYGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.