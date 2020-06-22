However, RDS.B is still an excellent investment, but investors need to adopt the right strategy that involves short-term trading.

Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend by 66% on Thursday, April 30, 2020, for the first time since the 1940s. The stock lost a significant incentive for long-term investors.

Image: The headquarters of Royal Dutch Shell in the Netherlands. Photo from Shutterstock

Note: the title is an adaptation of this quote:

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.”― Albert Einstein

Introduction: The dividend cut hurt the long-term appeal

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) cut its dividend by 66% on Thursday, April 30, 2020, for the first time since the 1940s after a disappointing first quarter, and the prospect of an even more dismal second quarter and probably beyond that.

It was a bad surprise for many shareholders, even if it was the right thing to do in response to a catastrophic oil business environment. By reducing the dividend payout, the company lost a large part of its appeal as a long-term investment. Let me explain.

The Q1 revenues tumbled to a multi-quarter low and sank to $60.96 billion. It was a drop in revenues of $24.11 billion from the fourth quarter of 2019. It was the highest drop sequentially since 2015.

One evident culprit is that the first quarter saw a sharp decrease in the prices of oil and gas. The global liquid price of oil was $46.53 compared to $55.42 in 1Q'19. Furthermore, If we look at the price of oil and gas history, we can see that the impact will be more severe in Q2 with a global liquid price around $35, in my opinion.

The Anglo-Dutch group's cost of supplies earnings or CCS attributable to shareholders and excluding individual items dropped to $2.756 billion in Q1'20 from $5.393 billion in the same period last year – when oil proceeded into freefall on tumbling demand and a price war between producers Saudi Arabia and Russia. It was brutal.

The unpredictability of the market and its effect on Shell

This quarter was just a reminder of how bad the situation can turn on a short note.

Many investors have considered the stock market as a reliable investment that cannot turn sour, providing invariably a solid return on investment for the ones who ignore the noise.

Yes, It has been partially true until now if we look at the long term, but, well, the noise is catching up, and the long-term focus becomes more debatable and unclear when we are exposed to extraordinary circumstances.

In April, the oil market dove into meltdown territory with New York light sweet crude suddenly plunging into negative territory as sellers had to pay to offload oil with storage capacity at an alarming level. It was a one-time event not seen before. However, as extraordinary as this case can be, it is still part of the Gaussian distribution and perceived as standard from a long-term perspective.

As an investor, you have to accept that the market experiences a continuous boom and bust cycle. It is especially true for the oil sector, which has to deal with the erratic and destabilizing actions of producers' lack of business discipline. We could use the expression: "rise like a phoenix from the ashes."

Russia, Saudi Arabia, and let's not forget the USA are creating a disorderly market that doesn't have a balanced supply and demand for too long without falling into chaos. At one point, interests diverge, and the situation gets out of hand. We can call it a Black Swan Event.

It is crucial to understand the dynamic to profit by using the most suitable strategy.

First, it is okay but not great to buy and hold a supermajor oil stock, if you expect to profit long term. Historically, the oil supermajors are trading at a record low level now, and the probability of profiting from the actual situation is very high, assuming a long-term investment. In short, buying an oil supermajor now is a good idea that will give you a quasi-certainty of an above-average return based on the timing.

However, adopting a passive attitude is not the perfect answer, in my opinion. It is simply not working well, as we can see in the chart below. The oil sector has underperformed the S&P 500 regularly by a considerable margin.

Data by YCharts

An investment in Shell has returned a loss of 38.75% the past ten years, while the same investment in the S&P 500 has generated a return of 176.2%.

It is not unique to Shell, and most of the other oil supermajors have offered almost the same result. Let's take the five supermajors mostly traded, and we can see the same trend.

Data by YCharts

However, while you are losing in principal, you get to pocket the above-average dividend.

Let's suppose you bought one share of RDS.B on June 21, 2010, at the close, you would have paid $52.35, and on Friday RDS.B closed at $32.04. It is a drop of 38.8%.

But, since June 21, 2010, the company has paid a dividend of $35.80 in cash. It means that your total return is $67.84 per share (not counting the interest earned from the cash paid).

The return on investment is about 30% in this case. Not necessarily bad but still underperforming the S&P 500.

Second, the decision to cut the dividend for the first time since the 1940s as much as 66% was another wake-up call for passive investors, for two main reasons.

The dividend payout for an oil supermajor is often the only real profit that can be made without any trading "in-between," which means that a long-term investment in Shell has lost a great deal of its appeal.

The dividend is not guaranteed, and under some exceptional circumstances can just vanish - no company can avoid this primary rule. It is another dent in the long-term investment narrative based on dividend reliability.

While this lack of performance is not necessarily a negative when you want to invest your money in this sector, it is crucial to understand oil cyclicity and the need for trading based on this characteristic.

Conclusion

The cut in dividend is a significant negative for Royal Dutch Shell, and I understand why the stock has underperformed its peers. Shell is the only one who dared to cut the dividend, and it has been punished for it.

Of course, the move makes sense if we look at it from the company's perspective, but shareholders are another story. For them, the dividend is a significant incentive, and cutting it by 66% turns the investment unattractive.

However, the company's move has affected the stock quite significantly, and the stock is trading at a multi-year low and can be considered a long-term opportunity.

The best strategy that I recommend is to look at the long-term perspective and accumulate on any weakness from here. RDS.B is likely to recover to the 50s again within two years. However, to maximize your return, it is crucial to trade short-term volatility, and we have plenty of it now. Combining both strategies is the right recipe for a successful investment in oil.

What I would do is to initiate a moderate long-term position with RDS.B and drip the dividend for the next two or three years. I would also create a trading short-term account, around the same size as my long position, focused on the short term and transfer any gain to my long-term account.

RDS.B is forming an ascending channel or channel-up. Line resistance is $40, and line support is $32, which is also the 50 MA. Rising channels are generally bullish short term, which means that the resistance is quite stable, and the stock will likely bounce back and retest the $40s.

Thus, the strategy is to buy and accumulate at $32 and eventually sell around $40 around 30% to 40% of your holding. Wait for a retracement to accumulate again.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

