Business Overview

Reece Limited (REH) is primarily a supplier of plumbing and bathroom products, but over the years has expanded into adjacent industries including heating, ventilation, waterworks, air conditioning and refrigeration products.

The business has grown organically and through M&A, reaching sales of c.$5.5bn in FY19 from over 800 branches across Australia, New Zealand and more recently the US. Acquisitions have been a key part of REH’s strategy, firstly to expand domestically outside of its home state of Victoria, and into adjacent industries, and then internationally to New Zealand and the US.

REH recently raised over $600m of equity and management noted that proceeds will help the Group navigate through current market challenges (i.e. COVID-19 disruptions), but also to ensure greater flexibility to accelerate its growth strategy and to capitalize on opportunities. The company has been clear that it will look to acquire in the US should attractive opportunities arise.

ANZ Division: The Mature but High-Returning Core to REH

REH holds the clear leading position in the plumbing and heating distribution industry in Australia, with Tradelink a distant second. Margins and returns for the business are very strong, aided by its scale, sourcing strategies and investment in technology.

I believe growth from here for the local business will be closely linked to market demand with potential modest share gains. I expect net store openings to be sub-10 p.a. going forward and believe there is a low chance of further significant M&A in the region as the ACCC would likely take issue given REH’s already significant share. A key focus for management locally is continued investment in technology which I believe is a point of differentiation and will help protect or even build on its strong Net Promotor Score (NPS) and significant market share.

REH owns roughly 1/3 of its ANZ store network and leases the balance along with its Distribution Centers (DCS). The strategy is to own key urban or regional locations, in part to avoid the risk of landlords selling sites to developers. REH does not look to own DCs to allow for flexibility. I believe that REH’s growth opportunities in Australia may be limited as it is currently the top player in the plumbing supplies industry with significant market share – indeed limited acquisition opportunities in Australia, in part due to anti-trust constraints, may have been reason for expanding into the US. However, REH continues to invest in opening new outlets in ANZ at a modest rate as well as refurbishment of existing branches and investing in digital capabilities.

Investment in technology is seen as a crucial focus for REH in Australia. REH has built its own point-of-sales (POS) system which management believes can help its customers streamline their reporting – e.g. can reduce client’s admin burden by integrating POS with accounting software. REH’s maX app is widely used by its customers and can help reduce time spent in stores – i.e. orders can be made ahead of time. I also understand that REH is investing in a project management app which could further help its customers improve efficiency. I believe this an example of how REH is focused on the customer and protecting its significant share.

USA Division: A Significant Growth Opportunity for REH

In the US, REH has exciting growth plans with M&A and new branch rollouts on the agenda. The opportunity is significant with decades of runway ahead as REH’s current market share is only c.2% of the total US market. REH’s USA segment EBITDA margins (5.6%) and returns in the US are well short of leading peers (Ferguson PLC with around 8% margin) and its own ANZ division (12%).

REH entered the US market in 2018 through the acquisition of MORSCO for US$1.44bn. Since then, REH invested further with the acquisition of Todd Pipe in 2019 for US$160m (of which US$38m is deferred until 31 Dec-21). As at Dec-19, REH had 186 branches in total in the US. REH paid a full price to establish a position in the US and margins and returns for the division to date are well short of REH’s ANZ operations. However, I believe REH’s USA division has significant growth opportunities ahead given its relatively small market share. I expect acquisitions and store roll-outs to continue as well as a focus on improving margins and returns. Part of the reason for lower margins is pricing and market share. I believe expanding margins from here is a key focus, and drivers could include: 1) building scale (in part underpinned by acquisitions); and 2) sourcing, including exclusive product ranges. I believe REH will focus on the Sunbelt region for the foreseeable future and look for companies with strong culture and performance rather than turnaround.

Outlook for REH’s Sales: Uncertain in the Near-term but HomeBuilder Grant Should Help

There are five distinct end markets that drive sales for REH in ANZ and the US: new residential, new commercial, Renovation Maintenance Improvement, waterworks and HVAC-R. The near-term outlook is uncertain and weak given demand disruptions in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. I believe the outlook for the multi-family sector is particularly challenged given the collapse in overseas migration. However, the Australian Government’s HomeBuilder grant scheme announced this week should help stimulate new home construction and major repair activity.

Valuation

REH is trading at a Fwd P/E of 25x. This represents a 24% premium on average over the past five years.

Key Takeaway

REH’s journey to c.60% of its target market in Australia at high returns has been impressive, but growth from here will be linked more to market rates (branch network density limits greenfield opportunities and M&A is difficult due to significant share). There is ample scope for REH to grow its position in the US over time and the recent >$600m equity raise will help with funding.

REH’s high-quality domestic business and growth opportunities appear to be well appreciated by investors. Lack of valuation upside means a hold for investors and waits for a better entry point in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.