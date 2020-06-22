Strong two-sided action today (19th of June) in the S&P500 aided in elevating the VIX over 35. As we have consistently stated in our commentary, when we have the VIX at these levels, we like to shift gears so to speak and focus a lot of our efforts on seeking out high probability trades by selling rich option premium. One such way of doing this is to sell spreads (which are the combination of the purchase and subsequent sale of either put or call options). Even though we favour selling spreads, we will buy them when we believe we have a compelling risk/reward setup. Spreads are advantageous because

They use far less capital than simply selling naked options. This enables us have far more positions which gives us high diversification. They enable us (when skew is in our favour) sell options which have higher implied volatility than the purchased ones. This lessens the cost of the spread when buying or increases the level of premium when selling.

One such stock which we are bullish on is Nikola Corporation (NKLA). This company actually only went public this month with price at present ($65.90) remaining well above the initial price we witnessed at the start of this month. Although Nikola has no sales and earnings to really speak of at present, Nikola has raised cash to build a fleet of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The advantage with these vehicles over electric ones is that they take far less time to charge the respective vehicles. Only time will tell whether these vehicles will prove themselves in the market over the long term.

Before we get into the technical reason why we are bullish, take a look at the reverse skew chart below. This chart simply demonstrates that the put options are priced far higher than the stock´s call options. Obviously, the fear among traders and investors here is that this stock could go a lot lower. This is why the put options in this stock have been receiving a lot of attention lately which have been pushing up the premiums quite a bit. Where the herd see fear however is when we see opportunity.

Source: Interactive Brokers

The more times we can stack the odds in our favour, the better. Therefore, as long as we can gain a volatility edge which is (positive theta decay working for us in this trade), this will be another string to our bow with respect to stacking the odds in our favour. Volatility is mean reverting which means that over time, it should revert back down to its long-term average. As we can from the implied volatility chart of NKLA below, IV is presently sky high which means the prices of the stock´s options (and specifically the puts) are also sky high. Our objective is to sell these options and then buy them back much cheaper when volatility subsides.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Being chartists, we believe that all fundamentals which could affect the trajectory of Nikola's share-price has already been embedded in the price-action on the technical chart.

As we can see from the chart below, we seem to have a pennant in play in Nikola which is a continuation pattern. This pattern takes the shape of a symmetrical triangle which is shown by the two-converging trend-lines below. This pattern ties in well with how Nikola has traded up to now. We like the fact that volume (up to the start of the pattern from the June lows) was ultra-bullish but then became much lighter as the pattern began to form. From a trading standpoint, we like the risk/reward conditions of these patterns because they usually occur at around the mid-point of the overall extended move. This in itself demonstrates the potential upside in this trade.

Therefore, to sum up, we are all about placing the odds in our favour as much as possible. Given the reverse skew in Nikola at present as well as its very high levels of implied volatility, we believe we can put on a limited-risk bullish put spread where we have theta decay working for us throughout the duration of the trade. We will put on something in here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NKLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.