The underlying business has not changed, and the past record of such run-ups provides a view of what is to come.

Carver Bancorp’s (CARV) shares have been aggressively pumped in the days surrounding Juneteenth as investing in black businesses has been promoted on social media. The company’s fundamentals continue to deteriorate. This spike will be much like the last and will fall as quickly as it rose.

Juneteenth

In conjunction with Juneteenth – a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States – the idea of buying stock in black businesses and banking with black-owned banks has been supported and widely circulated. It should be noted that the proceeds from running up shares in this company are not going to support the business, but to whichever smart shareholders are selling as the stock gets pumped, and that you will end up paying way above the company’s value for shares if you buy in now. The "We Bank Black" initiative, however, could help the bank to restore some of its deposit base, but still nowhere near enough to justify the recent rise. The company’s shares have risen 500% from around $2 to $12.20 per share on volume many orders of magnitude higher than normal.

The OfficialBlackWallSt Twitter with over 16.7k followers has marked out June 21 as the day to support black banks, and likely the last day of any significant volume in this stock, before attention turns elsewhere and moves on.

The Inevitable Fall

Excitement can only hold for so long. It is telling that on the actual day of Juneteenth, the company’s shares increased in value by more than 10% counting after-hours trading. This isn’t the first time the company’s shares have surged, on May 17, 2018, Carver Bancorp increased in value by more than 190% – for no particular reason.

Following this irrational increase in share price, the company’s shares fell just as quickly as they had risen. Carver Bancorp’s shares do not deserve this increase this time either: the company continues to post negative earnings and their deposit base has continued to shrink to $464.3 million, down 23% from 2016. The volume, as seen in the first chart, has already subsidized significantly: as it returns to normal levels of only several thousand shares per day, the bids for shares will fall and along with them, the share price.

The Takeaway

While the idea of buying into and supporting black-owned businesses is admirable, nothing has occurred to justify this company’s present valuation. Shareholders should be prepared for a sharp fall back to normal trading levels, and take advantage of this opportunity to sell, if they can. For those that bought in simply because it is a black-owned company, I would encourage you to sell if you still can at these elevated levels and buy back in a week or two once the excitement is fully gone. This is an entirely volume and emotion-fueled bubble. No fundamentals have changed for this company and it has only been pumped on extraordinary volume, the shares will undoubtedly fall hard as soon as the excitement subsides, possibly later today, so if you have the ability, you can make a significant profit with a quick short of Carver.

