Soaring Retail Sales Indicate V Shaped Recovery In U.K.

All in all I stick with my recent opinion that the U.S. and U.K. recoveries will be stronger than the eurozone.

We also have the CPI numbers which we shouldn't pay too much attention to - they're wrong.

As we've seen in the U.S. there's a leap in retail sales in the U.K. As with the U.S. this is indicative, but not proof, of a V shaped recovery.

The basic point once again

We know we're in a terrible recession. Actually, given that economic activity seems to have fallen more than 20% - the usual definition - we'd probably better call it a depression. But that economic growth reverse, or even that economic activity comes to a halt, isn't what we're actually interested in.

It's how long this will all last that's the point. Equity - asset even - values are determined by the net present value of all futu8re income from the position. Some stumble that last a few months doesn't make much difference. A step change to a permanently smaller economy does.

Thus we're trying to divine how quickly the recovery will come and further, how steep will be the growth that follows? That is, will we have a V, W or L shaped recovery?

U.K. retail sales

As we observed for the US retail sales have bounced:

Retail sales volumes partly rebounded in May 2020 with an increase of 12.0% when compared with the record falls experienced in the previous month, but sales were still down by 13.1% on February before the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Or:

(UK retail sales from Moody's Analytics)

Note that the chart is month on month numbers so do not get fooled into thinking that sales are now higher than they were.

It's also true that most non-food stores still were not open in May - standard retail only opened in June. So we're still missing much of the comeback.

Finally, a difference with the US numbers. Different places have had different ways of dealing with loss of income from working. In the US the generosity of the various schemes meant that household income (actually, personal income) actually rose during the lockdown. This was not true of the UK. So this comeback is even more impressive.

The point here being that the business cycle is a spiral in many ways. If everyone starts to think gosh, that's a risky world out there so I'll save some more then the economy simply does shrink. Less spending reduces the size of the economy. At which point everyone things hmm, that's risky, and saves more again and so on. So, sure, the savings rate rose substantially during lockdown. But what we want to know is will it stay at this elevated rate or not?

We don't have complete information as yet but my best guess is that retail spending and the savings rate will largely return to our starting point. That is, the reduction in demand, thus the shrinking of the economy, is not going to be self-sustaining.

CPI

We also have the consumer price index numbers and we're seeing a fall in inflation but not deflation as yet.

The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) 12-month inflation rate was 0.7% in May 2020, down from 0.9% in April 2020.

About the only thing we truly know about this number is that it's wrong. Why requires a little explanation.

Sure, we measure the prices of tens of thousands of things. The balance of all their price changes is "the" inflation rate. So, how much weight do we put upon each price change? Logically, it should be whatever weight that item has in the average basket of goods that people buy. Say that rent is 25% of household spending (not all that far off reality) and rent changes by 1%. So, 0.25x1% is the contribution of the rent change to the inflation rate as a whole. Cashew nuts are 0.001% of consumer spending (or whatever) and the price changes 10%. So, 0.001x10% is the contribution of cashew nuts to the inflation rate.

So, what's the problem here? Well, imagine that rent wasn't possible this month. Or the dread cashew worm meant that every cashew on the planet disappeared. How are we going to measure the price of something that doesn't exist?

And things don't exist in this lockdown - live music gigs say. So, we know that our inflation number is wrong.

Sure, they're on it

Among bureaucrats the statistical agencies are better than most. On the grounds that they're specialists who know what they're doing not simply bureaucrats. So, they know all of this. Which leads to them trying to do something about it.

For example, the Office for National Statistics has released an alternative to CPI:

Compared with the official CPIH and CPI series, experimental series that update the baskets to remove unavailable items result in an annual growth rate 0.1 percentage points lower than the official rates, at 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

This is better but we know that jury-rigged variations like this aren't going to be quite right. There's also academic interest in such alternatives:

The share of products with missing prices in the US CPI rose from 14 per cent in April 2019 to 34 per cent in April 2020. In part, this reflects the challenges of collecting data during this period . . . Still, some prices are likely missing due to stock-outs that resulted from the surge in panic-buying and supply disruptions caused by the Pandemic.

Technical wonks are recommended to have a look at that discussion at the link. The rest of us can carry on knowing that CPI is not accurate at present. The difference is not hugely material though. We're not recording under 1% and getting minus 5% or plus 5%. So, for our investment purposes, we can take reported CPI as being good enough even as we know it's wrong.

My view

The important part here is what we can divine about the speed of recovery. From The Guardian:

On the face of it, the 12% jump in retail spending last month fits with the notion that the economy will bounce back quickly from Covid-19 once the lockdown restrictions are fully lifted. May’s rise occurred even before non-essential stores were allowed to start trading in some parts of the UK on 15 June, so the increase appears consistent with the idea of a V-shaped recovery

I know - correspond with rather than go around for tea with - that economics editor and Larry's not one to bandy around praise for the current state of the economy. Sure, he goes on to add caveats as we all should but if even he's saying that this indicates, so far at least, a V shaped recovery then that's probably what we should be assuming.

What we're not seeing as yet is the same thing happening across the eurozone. I'm actually in it myself and when we do go out shopping (I have even managed to convince myself that accompanying my wife on her shoe shopping should really be thought of as research) we're just not seeing all that much retail therapy going on. But then we are in a vacation area and there aren't that many able to travel for vacations as yet.

But, as I've said before, I do expect the US and UK to boom back rather faster than the eurozone.

The investor view

There are still remaining risks on the shape and speed of the bounceback from the lockdown. I think that markets - in terms of the overall indices - are about fairly priced given those risks. We are no longer in a just buy anything for the market rise situation. We're back to the boring and annoying bit of having to look at specific situations and specific stocks.

Within that the only other macroeconomic guide to investing at present is that I think the eurozone is going to take much longer than the US and or UK to recover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.