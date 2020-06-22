The product-focused approach has been paying off. It should continue driving ARPU growth. The launch of the admin feature helped land nine enterprise deals in Q1.

Overview

Our most recent note about Dropbox (DBX) discussed how its core competencies in self-serve go-to-market and product development enable the business to establish a defensible moat. Dropbox has continued to outperform since then, in which its share price has appreciated by ~31% to-date. The key part of a good self-serve strategy is driving and optimizing conversion and retention, which Dropbox also continues to do well across all of its customer segments, as reflected in its steady growth and increasing trends in ARPU. We think that Dropbox’s core competencies will allow the business to easily reach its profitable growth objective longer term, while the remote working trends should also work out in Dropbox’s favor in the near term.

Catalyst

Continuing R&D investments in products to drive higher conversion and net retention, with the remote working trends amplifying the effect. As suggested by the CFO Ajay Vashee during the call in Q1, conversion volume is a key growth driver for Dropbox. We believe that the continuing tweak on conversion-related user experience across the platforms to drive higher free-trial conversions. We think that there are clear upside opportunities here, considering Dropbox’s product development expertise. In mobile alone, Dropbox saw higher conversion for its Plus and Business offerings, whose daily trials reportedly increased by 25% and 40% since mid-March consecutively in Q1.

We also believe that the strengthened integration with Zoom (ZM), in which a user can save a post-call transcript without leaving the app, should continue to drive higher retention. Zoom is another SaaS company benefiting from the remote working trends, as demand for the offering has increased significantly amid the pandemic. In Q1, Dropbox reportedly saw a 20x monthly increase in Zoom integration from February to March alone. Overall, the remote working trends have been boosting and amplifying conversions, as reflected by the 60% increase in the desktop app’s weekly active users in Q1.

More robust admin features are driving business plan and enterprise adoptions, maintaining the ARPU uptrend and driving operating margin expansion. Dropbox added enterprise-grade features such as insights dashboard, activity monitoring, and command center in Q1, which prove to be the critical drivers for nine enterprise deals landed during the quarter. Enterprise clients typically require these features to enhance their visibility, controls over data, and automate user life cycle management, which should consequently strengthen IT security and compliance.

We think that more high-ACV enterprise deals will help maintain the uptrend in ARPU going forward. ARPU had already increased by ~11% from 2017 to 2019. In Q1, ARPU stood at ~$126.3, up by 2.4% from $123.07 at the end of 2019. Furthermore, Dropbox’s conversion strategy should also allow potential cross-sells and upsells to increase the share of wallet of its existing enterprise clients.

Its fast-growing e-signature offering, HelloSign, would be a potential expansion target in the near term. In Q1, Dropbox saw strong adoption of its HelloSign offering by customers of all segments. HelloSign also already has an admin console feature, which should attract the enterprise clients.

Given more enterprise clients and expansions, Dropbox is in a good position to expand its operating margin to achieve its profitable growth objective longer term. Operating margin already expanded to 16% in Q1, up from 10% a year ago, even as revenue growth was steady at 18%. Operating profit also almost doubled from $39 million to $73 million within the same period, much outpacing the revenue growth.

Risk

We expect a big test ahead of whether Dropbox can continue its outperformance upon the economic reopening and as the work-from-home trends start fading out potentially towards Q4 and beyond 2020. Dropbox is well-known as one of the very few SaaS companies that can get away without having to talk about churns and net retention rates in its earnings calls.

After all, it has a proven self-serve go-to-market strategy that has successfully acquired 600 million registered users, with ~14.6 million of them paying to-date. The massive user base means the effect of churn can be minimal and irrelevant. However, as Dropbox generates more of its revenue from the enterprise clients with its outbound sales approach going forward, we expect the company to disclose more relevant metrics such as net expansion rate or renewals.

Valuation

Dropbox is one of the most well-renowned profitable growth stories within the SaaS landscape. We like the product-focused and self-serve go-to-market approach, which has proven to drive scalable growth and efficiencies. Over time, Dropbox’s capabilities in optimizing its sales funnel and conversions have also become its competitive advantage.

The 5.6x P/S valuation is attractive and has been steady over the last year. Likewise, its P/FCF has been between 25x - 26x. Longer-term, the company expects to generate ~$1 billion of annual FCF, which represents a ~2.5x increase from the current FCF level of $392 million. With that in mind, the strong cash position should give Dropbox a high degree of optionalities when creating values for the shareholders. We maintain our overweight rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.