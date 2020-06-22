COVID-19, Context And The Future Valuation Of Stocks

COVID-19 is both a black swan and a new context changing the inter-relationships between the variables that describe our economic and financial system. While a pandemic had been anticipated at some point in time by many people and institutions, who knew that developed societies would be so unprepared? The nature of the human and governmental response to the disease was completely unanticipated. Even during the weeks after we observed China's response, investors still seemed oblivious to the probable effects on our economy and on asset values, even though we had witnessed the lack of leadership previously exhibited by the Federal Government. In this sense, the pandemic was a black swan.

In three articles last year, I described what I meant by context, what contextual changes had occurred over the last 30 or so years that changed the way our economic and financial systems operate, and specifically, how these contextual changes changed the valuation placed on both stocks and other assets. The articles can be found here, here, and here.

I view context as a singular process or event that makes the inter-relationships between economic variables unstable over time. The relationships change. A change in context could be described as a new environment. It's a change that cannot be described by a variable because it is a singular event. There are no fluctuations over time in the value of the event that can be correlated with the value fluctuations of another variable. This can be illustrated via example.

In 1983, corporations were permitted to buy back their own stock. In the 21st century, such buying was accelerated by QE, which was another change in context. The liquidity provided by QE at very low interest rates enabled corporations to borrow at low cost and to buy their own stock, which had a much higher yield than the cost of the borrowed capital. The retirement of stock as a result greatly exceeded the issue of new stock to satisfy stock option payments to management. It also compensated for the withdrawal of retirement funds by baby boomers, which probably exceeded the savings of later working generations. So, these were changes in context that couldn't be measured as variables, and they changed the relationship between earnings and the price of stocks. The aging of the American population is another new context. The corporate buybacks and QE raised the valuations investors placed on stocks as measured by Shiller's CAPE, raised stock price to sales ratios, and raised stock market capitalization to GDP ratios. In my first article on context, I showed that Shiller's CAPE averaged much higher levels in the years since 1985 than before, and these higher valuations were unrelated to lower interest rates or more rapidly growing corporate earnings. Now, we have a new context in the form of how society has dealt with COVID-19.

My previous articles also explored the effects of other contextual changes, including a significant ongoing increase in income inequality, the loss of control over oil prices to OPEC and the Middle East, high debt levels, globalization, QE, the aging of our population and the creation of tax-deferred retirement plans, greater industrial concentration, and the increased role of private capital in business enterprises. The new retirement plans and the baby boomers contributed mightily to the elevation in stock values since 1982, and now, the withdrawal of funds by the retiring baby boomers threatens to lower the valuations of stocks, but the other contextual changes have generally raised the average valuation that investors place on stocks. Greater industrial concentration and the privatization of production have decreased the number of public corporations and the supply of stock available for investment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a plunge in corporate earnings and in expected earnings, and presumably, that plunge in expected earnings caused the extraordinarily steep descent in stock prices in February and March. But that is not a contextual effect. Context refers to the event that changes the relationships between economic variables; in this case, between the two variables, stock prices and earnings. So, if COVID-19 caused an anticipated decline in earnings, which in turn caused a decline in stock prices, the relationship between stock prices and earnings has not necessarily been changed. By itself, I don't think COVID-19 will increase or decrease stock valuations, but it will in conjunction with the aforementioned contextual changes, and I think the effect will be primarily to increase stock valuations, as it seems to be doing already.

I need to make clear that I am mainly thinking about secular tendencies in the valuation of stocks. We have already observed the business cycle effects via the effect that the disease has on future earnings. I suspect that the effect on earnings will be a one-time effect because it is extremely doubtful that the US would go into lockdown again, even if the disease resurges, because of the extraordinary economic cost, and because of the fact that high mortality rates are closely associated with age and comorbidities. Is that cruel? I'm 72 and have all the diseases that suggest I'll be dead if infected, but it's also in my interest that the economy functions and that young people can produce goods and services and deliver that produce to my house. It would help me (and therefore, the economy) if society required everyone to wear masks, but that's as far as I need to take that digression. I have no idea what the effect of a continued high mortality rate of the elderly might be, although their heirs will be more likely to spend the proceeds of the estate than their parents. But then, the estates won't be substantial, because the more affluent elderly are less likely to be infected.

So, back to context. I think that the secular effect of the combined contextual changes will be a further increase in the valuation placed on stocks.

I suspect that the a major effect of our response to the epidemic is the return of QE, which is likely to be permanent. This recession or depression will be nothing like the Great Depression because there was no QE in the 1930s. From 1929 to 1933, interest rates did not fall, and there was no liquidity at all. The money supply shrunk a lot. The Fed started some QE in 2019, when the flood of Treasury paper issued last year created bank illiquidity, and so, the Fed engaged in large repo operations to provide funds for the banks to buy Treasury bills. They also lowered interest rates because Treasury demands for money were crowding out the private demand for investment funds. When the potential effects of the lockdown on the economy became obvious, however, all restraint was abandoned. ZIRP returned, and the Fed furiously expanded its balance sheet by buying Treasury paper. The Fed also created a facility to provide funds for banks to buy corporate bonds, including junk bonds, on the secondary market. Hussman argues that this is illegal, but who is going to prosecute the Fed? The Fed assumed most of the default risk of these bonds. Lynn Alden wrote that basically the Fed had crossed the line and monetized our national debt. I agree, and they have also monetized some corporate debt.

Furthermore, it is probable that we will never see QT again. That is, the Fed will never be able to reduce its balance sheet again, especially in the face of huge sustained Treasury deficits and sluggish economic growth because of an aging population. The elected government will never run a surplus again, especially with their unfunded Social Security and Medicare liabilities, which are growing rapidly. We will become Japan. Japanese interest rates of the 10-year bond have essentially been at zero for many years, and the debt just keeps growing. The US stayed at ZIRP for many years after the GFC, and ZIRP may become permanent, which messes up all the macro-economic theory developed and learned since Adam Smith. The theory was all based on a positive real return on money and investments. The country cannot go bankrupt because the Fed is monetizing the debt. Interest rates on long-term debt will probably be negative in real terms.

One day, the debt may just be canceled, but meanwhile, we will maintain the pretense that the government will eventually repay the debt, and the Fed will buy the debt from banks, which will accumulate more and more excess reserves. The government did reduce its debt greatly after WWII, and inflation helped reduce the real value of that debt, but in the 1950s, we had all these soldiers returning to the workforce and a rapidly growing population to produce and consume goods and services, and to pay taxes. The 1950s also saw very high marginal income tax rates, and capital gains and corporate dividends were taxed at higher rates than currently. The government surpluses meant that there was plenty of money for investors to borrow and invest in expanding productive enterprises despite the high taxes, but I can't see the government returning to higher tax rates; do you? They have to fund their re-election campaigns, and even though history indicates that it is not necessarily true, it is 'common knowledge' now that high taxes depress investment and economic growth.

So, the excess bank reserves will grow. Hussman has repeatedly explained that, in aggregate, the banks cannot get rid of these reserves, which earn no interest. If they lend them out, the funds will eventually return to the reserve account because the loans are deposited in banks. The individual banks will try to lower their excess reserves by investing in other assets that pay a higher risk-adjusted return. But that will drive up the price (or valuation) of all assets such that they have a long-term risk-adjusted return equal to the return on excess reserves; that is assets will be priced such that they have a zero long-term future return. Therefore, if you buy junk bonds at a price such that they yield 5% annually in interest, an efficient market is presumably pricing in an average 5% annual capital loss because of default risk.

The implications then are that the valuations placed on assets, including stocks, will rise relative to their earning power because of the relentless QE. PE10 will rise above or remain at its high average levels of the last 35 years (25+).

Stock prices may rise also. They need not, because earnings may decrease more than the valuation placed on those earnings increases. But the probability is that earnings will rise because of the government's continued large budget deficits. The New Cambridge School (Godley) posits that the surplus of one economic sector must be identically equal to the sum of deficits across all other sectors. 'Posits' is not a good choice of words because this conclusion is the result of an accounting identity. The assets of one balance sheet are a liability on another balance sheet. Therefore, if a country runs a trade deficit, some other country or countries must have a trade surplus. If the federal government runs a large surplus every year because of high taxes and low spending, then households have less money to spend on corporate goods and services, and so corporate earnings decrease, plus the corporations have high taxes, so their after-tax earnings decrease even more. The household and/or corporate sectors will run a deficit if the government runs a surplus.

We don't yet know the effect of COVID-19 on household indebtedness, but it will probably increase the indebtedness of poorer households, especially when the federal addition to unemployment benefits expires. Higher debt burdens should depress stock prices, but if the richer households increase their surpluses, stock prices and valuations should rise. Many corporations will probably have higher debt burdens, which should lower their earnings, but in aggregate, they should have higher earnings because of the 'Godley effect', and so that will enable them to continue stock buybacks, and they should have higher earnings.

The government will run a huge deficit for many years to come, which QE is financing. Therefore, the corporate sector and/or the household sectors will run a surplus. A surplus for the corporate sector means bigger profits, and so their share prices should rise because of the expectation of higher profits, and they should be more valued because of the expectation of continued higher profit growth. If household surpluses increase, then households have the choice of spending that money or saving it. If they spend it, corporate earnings benefit. If they save it, some of it will go to buying stocks. Remember that average incomes rose 10% in the month of April alone. As I write this, why was I, as were others, so amazed by the April-June stock rally? And, I really have a hard time believing that stock prices and valuations will rise, but logic says they should. The only caveat is that the government does an about face and decides on austerity. But, if the Republicans did that this year, they would probably be voted out, and the government largesse would return. Is this the reason that stocks surged when Trump was elected? Did investors realize that he was a spendthrift?

There is another caveat to my scenario. Stock prices may rise, but the real return from stocks may be negative because of inflation. I have accepted the arguments of many economists with respect to the reasons why QE1 through QE3 and large federal deficits did not cause inflation. Namely, consumption demand did not expand rapidly because consumers had moved their consumption forward prior to 2007, and they were highly leveraged as a result. As consumption slowly increased, demand was easily satisfied by growth in supply. Low oil prices because of shale oil also helped, and increased oil production was aided by the low cost of capital, but supply has now been constrained by the shutdowns because of COVID-19. If consumption demand were to rapidly increase, can supply keep up, especially with oil production in decline in the US as a result of low prices? If supply cannot keep pace, then we have inflation like we did in the 1970s. Oil prices are the key to inflation, as they were then.

A few weeks ago, I read somewhere that, because of the collapse in corporate revenues and earnings, and because of liquidity problems, corporate buybacks would be greatly curtailed. I thought that made sense at the time. The Fed's special purpose vehicles providing low interest loans to corporations require that the loan proceeds neither be spent on dividends nor on share buybacks during the first six months that the interest payments are deferred. But then, it occurred to me: why would a corporation with an investment grade credit rating need to borrow from such a facility? Most companies will have major revenue shortfalls, but if revenues recover, then with plentiful liquidity and very low interest rates, corporations are quite likely to return to share buy-backs in a couple of years. Several major corporations are doing extremely well, and they need little capital for investment in plant. With extremely low interest rates, they will probably continue to borrow (but not from a Fed facility) in order to finance the purchase of their own stocks. And of course, corporate revenues will return. Households may be saving a lot of their income currently, but eventually, much of the money newly created by the Fed will be spent. M2 is soaring. That money is not likely to sit in cash for years to come.

In the short term, though, consumers are saving their bounty and may continue to do so until the threat of future lockdowns is past. There already are shortfalls in corporate revenues and earnings, and so, share prices are likely to be volatile. I started this article several days before the June 11th price collapse. There will probably be more like that, as well as sharp rallies, as occurred in 2000-2002 and in 2008. So, I recommend that investors trade rather than invest for the long term. Despite the tailwinds providing a lift for stocks, the aging population is a major headwind for higher stock prices in the long term. I even recommend trading for retirees like me. I lost a lot of money on June 11, but I would have lost it anyway as a buy-and-hold investor. But, as a trader, I can avoid 50% losses in 12 months and return rapidly to the fray when prices rally.

Because of the effect of QE on asset prices, income inequality is likely to increase further. It will also be increased because most of the job losses have occurred in the lower income groups. The rich have a lower marginal propensity to consume, which should slow the economic recovery, and they have a higher marginal propensity to invest, thus raising the valuation of stocks.

Bankruptcies will increase the urge to merge, and so, industrial concentration will accelerate. Privatization of business may also accelerate, especially when companies can't go public because they're struggling. This will decrease the supply of stocks relative to the demand for stocks, and so that will augment valuations.

Demographics will still create a headwind for stock price valuations. The millennials and Generation X have an incentive to increase their savings in case of more economic shocks, and therefore, they may replace the savings withdrawn from the stock market by the baby boomers. However, we neither know the degree of permanent job losses, nor the degree to which the savings of these two later generations will be impaired.

My prior articles on context discussed the US loss of control over oil prices because of our increased dependence on oil imports in the 1960s and 1970s. Again, because of our free enterprise system and the sudden supply increases of oil from shale oil, we again have no control over oil prices. Russia and Saudi Arabia do, to some extent. The global response to COVID-19 suddenly created a huge imbalance between the demand and supply of oil causing prices to plunge. The low oil prices have caused considerable distress for oil producers, but the valuations placed on the stocks of the oil producers are quite high, because most investors know that the solution to low oil prices is low prices. Investors anticipate that the insolvency of many inefficient oil producers will reduce supply and increase oil prices. However, as oil prices rise, new shale oil wells can be rapidly drilled and brought into production. Therefore, oil prices and oil company stock prices are likely to be volatile for many years.

There has been an interesting side effect of the oil price collapse. The sovereign funds of the oil exporters have been net sellers of stock. Norway has been selling. Saudi Arabia is running large budget deficits, and so, it must be a net seller of global stocks also. Oil prices would have to rise a great deal for the Middle East governments to run budget surpluses. Therefore, this is a context that may also lower the valuations of stocks as foreign governments continue to sell US stocks. Who will win the battle between buyers and sellers of stocks? The last 11 years suggest that you don't fight the Fed.

In sum, COVID-19 will probably increase the valuation of stocks primarily because of the Fed, because of probable sustained corporate buybacks of stock, the probable increase in industrial concentration that will ensue, and increased wealth inequality. These forces will overwhelm those forces like the aging of the population, and the shrinkage of sovereign wealth funds, which contribute to lower valuations placed on stocks. Again, I am not predicting whether stocks will rise or fall. That depends on the degree to which earnings decline and how fast they recover, and it also depends on the attraction of alternative assets. If inflation accelerates, that will raise the nominal prices of stocks, but lower their valuations as measured by PE10. Basmajian pointed out that an increase in unproductive debt (like government and consumer debt) will slow innovation and bring about slower rates of economic growth. He thinks that means lower or no inflation; but if the unproductive debt is being used to consume products and not to produce these products, we will get inflation.

Then, I read GMO's (Grantham) quarterly letter.

"The current P/E on the US market is in the top 10% of its history. The U.S. economy in contrast is in its worst 10% (of times - me), perhaps even the worst 1%. In addition, everything is uncertain, perhaps to a unique degree."

Grantham thinks this is the fourth great bubble after Japan's stock market in 1990, the internet bubble of 2000, and the housing bubble of 2007. Strident signs of the bubble include the explosion of retail trading accounts at discount online brokerages and Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) wanting to meet demand for its worthless stock by issuing more stock to the suckers who want to buy it. Higher valuations for sure, but higher prices for much longer? Very dubious. As always, we live in interesting times, but these are more uncertain times than most. How appropriate to call it a novel coronavirus. Novel times indeed.

