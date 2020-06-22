The Financial Shape Of The Recovery: Liquidity And Solvency

Forecasts for the future of bankruptcies are pretty dire and investors need to pay a lot of attention to what is happening in this area as they decide where to put their money.

Bankruptcy problems can create a huge hole in the recovery and firms try to work out their financial difficulties and get back on track to recovery.

The shape of the recovery will also be impacted by how firms work out their liquidity and solvency problems as the period moves through its different stages.

There is lots of speculation about the shape the economic recovery will take, all the way from a v-shape recovery to one that is longer and more extended.

The Federal Reserve System has stretched itself to provide a cushion for the current economy crisis so as to minimize the extent of the downturn.

Liquidity has been the first issue. Can the Federal Reserve provide the financial markets and financial institutions with sufficient liquidity so that they can make the adjustments they need and absorb the losses they face and continue to function as smoothly as possible?

So far, markets and institutions seem to be sufficiently liquid to handle everything that has been faced so far.

But, there is a second problem that financial markets and financial institutions may face is one of solvency and that is something that no one particularly has a handle on at this stage.

Bankruptcies are expected, but the extent to which companies have to face this extreme decision and how the courts will be able to handle what happens is another question.

A great deal of the shape of the economic recovery depends on what happens in the financial sphere.

And, this is where a large amount of the uncertainty about the future rests.

The best result would be one where liquidity is sufficient so that business can continue on as smoothly as possible. And, the best outcome is dependent upon as low an amount of bankruptcies as possible, a number that does not result in a backing up of cases in the legal system.

Investors must keep a close eye on what is happening in these areas.

Cash Remains King

Those organizations that can have done as much as they can to bolster their cash positions.

As Thomas Gryta and Theo Francis write in the Wall Street Journal about how businesses…especially giant companies… have worked hard to preserve their cash totals, to cut costs and to take advantage of debt markets.

Businesses, at this stage of the recession, have no idea what the future is going to look like.

Robert McMahon, chief financial officer of life-sciences company Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is quoted as saying,

I would just want to get through a couple more month of understanding what that recovery looks like."

He adds,

Liquidity is still an asset that we want to have in our back pocket. We have a lot of it, and I think it will serve us well versus some of our competitors when we come out of this."

The article quotes the figure that for S&P 500 companies, the median increase in cash and short-term investments was 13.9 percent in the March quarter.

The borrowing totals in this space were quite large. Even relatively troubled companies were able to come to market and build up their cash balances. Companies like Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: HLT) borrowed a substantial amount to build up cash totals.

Two additional points to make at this time. First, as Mr. Mahon is quoted above, making it through this period and having cash on the other side will give them an advantage against competitors as they move into the future. What can be bought? Secondly, cash gives these organizations a chance to define the future by restructuring their organization during this period and set the stage for the future technological battles.

A Tidal Wave of Bankruptcies

However, Mary Williams Walsh writes in the New York Times that there is going to be a 'Tidal Wave of Bankruptcies." Some of the bankruptcies are a direct result of the pandemic and the shutdown that accompanied it.

But, some of them are a result of "financial engineering" in the past that has resulted in "staggering debt " loads leaving firms that were already struggling "business models" that would out of sync with consumer behavior. Ms. Walsh mentions Hertz and J. Crew, and Neiman Marcus, and J. C. Penny as examples.

Finally, there are those firms that may be suffocated in the quantity of bankruptcies that will be hitting the court system. The longer a company is in bankruptcy, the higher the probability that it will have to liquidate. The reason: company troubles generally spread if a deal with creditors is not worked out quickly.

Ms. Walsh quotes the expert Edward Altman, the Max L. Heine professor of finance, emeritus, at New York University as expecting at least 66 cases of companies with more than $1.0 billion in debt this year, which is higher than the 2009 number of 49 cases. He also expects 192 bankruptcies involving at least $100.0 million in debt, which is smaller than only 2009's record of 242.

Mr. Altman expects

"a COVID-19 cliff in the next 30 to 60 day period."

Enough said.

The Shape of the Recovery

These factors are going to play a role in the depth of the recession and the shape of the recovery that follows. The faster the liquidity problem stage of the recession moves into the "solvency" stage of the period and the greater disruptions that result from the adjustments, the exact result will be determined.

The Federal Reserve can only do so much. And, whereas it can play a major role in the 'liquidity" phase of the downturn, it cannot be expected to do that much in the way of protection from the "solvency" stage.

So, we wait and see how it works out.

However, one cannot be too optimistic about the next 6 to 12 months given the picture of the bankruptcy results outlined by Mr. Altman. One gets the picture that this is just a big wave waiting to happen.

Investors beware!

