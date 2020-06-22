Investing should be more like watching paint dry or watching grass grow. If you want excitement, take $800 and go to Las Vegas. - Paul Samuelson

Investing in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) gives your portfolio a unique element, exposure to international markets, which has been beaten up for years. The ETF provides immediate access to a wide range of stocks in forty-six countries, a highly diversified investment. Since its inception, the ETF has earned its investors an average annual return of a meager 2.37%. Even its Year-to-Date loss is a disappointing -11% after the ETF took a sharp decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, slumping as much as 3.7% in one trading day, and was down 34% to March 23. However, the rebound has been significant since then, gaining 34.5%. At least you aren't paying much for the exposure, as at 0.08% MER, the fees for VXUS are meager and are about 90% less than the average expense ratio of similar international funds.

Components of the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Source: Vanguard

Source: Vanguard

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF is designed to closely replicate the FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index (ACXUSS), which comprises large, middle, and small-capitalization stocks of companies located globally in emerging and developed markets, excluding the United States. The ETF has its underlying components invested across competitive and highly developed economies, such as Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and Switzerland, as well as in developing economies, such as China.

The ETF also targets different industries, with the heaviest weight in financials, industrials, and the consumer discretionary sector. At the same time, the ETF's top three asset holdings include world-renown names such as Alibaba (BABA), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY). All three companies are well-established, financially sound, and have a long history of dependable earnings. The ETF has around 0.6% of its allocation in ASML Holding NV (ASML), which has done exceptionally well with a one-year return of 86%. The VXUS invests all assets in the stocks included in the ACXUSS benchmark index.

Performance

The VXUS has been highly efficient at tracking the index. Even though it has more than five thousand components, it was highly efficient at replicating the performance and has an exceptionally low tracking error. The ETF's average annual return 1 year was -16.54%, while the benchmark index was -16.01%. The 3-year average annual return was -2.52%, and the benchmark was -2.82%, and the 5 year was -0.66%, while the index was -0.54%. The ETF's slight divergence from the benchmark index's return may be considered the result of fair-value pricing adjustments, or possibly the expense ratio and related costs.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The VXUS ETF has also provided its investors with long-term stability in earnings and dividends, as a bonus to protect against some downside. The dividends are distributed on a quarterly basis, at the end of each fiscal quarter, which provides shareholders with a steadier stream of cash. Quarterly distribution of dividends also offers a compounding advantage over semiannual payments. The ETF's trailing twelve-month dividend yield is 3.31%, highest among its competitors.

However, the VXUS has the lowest rate of growth in dividends over the last 3 years, with around 8%, while DBAW had the highest growth in dividends rate of close to 21%, almost triple the amount of VXUS. This may be because the DBAW was the first international ETF to hedge the currency exposure of all its underlying currencies to the US dollar, while the VXUS is an un-hedged fund.

Future Outlook

Even though many would argue that right now may not be the best time to consider international investment, the VXUS is not an ETF to be forgotten. Purchasing this ETF is an ideal choice for investors wanting to maximize their diversification through investing in various sectors, regions, and markets. The US dollar may depreciate from elevated levels, which would support international markets. The VXUS provides an opportunity to profit from the growth of most of the world's major economies, which the average individual investor has little knowledge or access to. A portfolio containing both US and international stocks is still more likely to have a greater return profile and an overall lower risk profile.

The VXUS is an $18.8 billion ETF and is considered one of the top-performing international ETFs. It also has a low fee of 0.08% per year, which is $0.8 on a $1000 investment. The ETF's widely diversified portfolio and its low fee should help it perform better when foreign economies and stock markets post stronger returns and should be an excellent addition to your core holdings.

Risks associated

Emerging markets uncertainty

While ETFs are considered a generally safe investment, there are still some risks to be considered. While the VXUS invests mostly in developed economies in Europe and Asia, it also has around 24% of its composition in emerging markets. Emerging markets are characterized by their high volatility and are much riskier than other markets. Political, economic, and even natural events may happen on extreme levels and suddenly, causing investor losses. This risk is now magnified due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global economies are also well into recession due to the recent lockdown activity.

EX-US ETF

Emerging market stocks are undervalued and thus compelling to many analysts and investors. However, a portfolio of only international investments excluding the United States market, has its risks. The United States has the strongest economy and the largest financial market in the world. When US stocks enter a bull market, stocks can soar and reach all-time highs, as we're seeing in the Nasdaq this year. Legendary investor Warren Buffett has zero international holdings and prefers domestic investment only, however many of his companies contain massive international exposure - AAPL is his largest holding. It has made significant headway in international markets, a significant portion of its growth profile. There are many companies abroad that warrant consideration, and VXUS is a great way to get diversified exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.