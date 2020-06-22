Since I published my latest article on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), the shares have gone on a wild ride, and have ended up climbing in price by about 32% against a gain of 3% for the S&P 500. Much has happened since, obviously, so I thought I'd check in on the name. I'll review whether I consider this to be a sound investment at the moment by looking at the financials and by looking at the stock itself. Also, I want to write about how my "switch to calls" strategy actually worked out in this case, because I think there are general lessons that we can all take from the experience.

I know I ask much of you, dear reader. You slog through an entire 1,800 word article, sometimes in only one sitting, and I know that can be trying. Hopefully you're in a physically comfortable state while reading, but I can't be sure of that, and I'm sometimes wracked by thoughts that you may not be. I often point out that I think my efforts are heroic because I compile a table of financial data, but you are equally brave and heroic dear reader for consuming this stuff. My conscience demands action, and in an effort to relieve you of your considerable burden I'll state my conclusions up front. I think this is a wonderful business and I think the dividend is very well covered. This will obviously help buoy the stock going forward. The problem is that we don't buy "companies", we buy "stocks" and the latter are often poor proxies for what's going on the ground. Valuations can get stretched, and future returns are muted from those levels. The problem with Lam Research is the stock. I can't recommend buying it given the current price. That said, I made the same argument before and the shares continued to rally. I think call options offer a great way to "play" this name while taking on less risk. Finally, my previous "switch to calls" strategy was suboptimal compared to ownership on e hand, but much better on the other. Read on to find out how.

Financial Update

Over the past several years, Lam Research has grown dramatically, obviously. In particular, since 2014, revenue and net income have grown at CAGRs of 13% and 23% respectively. It should be noted that 2019 is a particularly light comparison year, as revenue was about 13% lower that year compared to 2018. Also, 2017 and 2018 saw revenue growth of 36% and 38% respectively. Management has been relatively shareholder friendly in that they've returned just over $1.5 billion to owners over the past 6¾ years in the form of ever growing dividends. They've also spent just over $7.7 billion buybacks, and that has resulted in share count falling at a CAGR of about 2.3%.

Moving on to a comparison between the most recent period and the same time a year ago, the most recent three quarters were challenged for obvious reasons, but it seems reasonable to expect that we'll see growth in the next quarter as pent up demand is satisfied. Specifically, revenue was down slightly by half a percent, while net income declined by nearly 5 ¾ %. Share count declined by just over 7%, though, so EPS managed to grow by just under 2%. In the teeth of this slowing business, the company increased dividend payments. Since the sustainability of the dividend is of critical importance, I want to spend some time writing about the extent to which it's sustainable.

Dividend Sustainability

I determine whether a given dividend is sustainable or not by comparing the size and timing of a given company's future obligations with its current liquidity and likely future resources. While I'm as much of a fan of accrual accounting as it's possible to be while maintaining some level of sanity, I think dividend sustainability is all about cash. For that reason, I'm focusing here on the cash obligations and my forecasted cash from operations. I should also point out that my CAPEX figure is an estimate. I derived it by averaging the past three years of actual capital expenditure. I should point out that in this figure probably underestimates actual CAPEX needs, as these have grown at a CAGR of about 24% over the past three years. Finally, I've combined both operating and capital lease obligations to come up with a total lease obligation figure. Those who are interested in breaking this figure into its constituents and are on the masochistic side are advised to check the most recent 10-K. The point of this exercise is to try to determine when the company has to pay the largest of its obligations. As we see from the table that I've compiled for your reading pleasure, 2021 and 2022 will be a particularly "heavy" years for the company. Note that the $1.25 billion in 2022 relates to the revolving credit facility that matures in October of that year.

Source: Latest 10-K

On the other side of the equation, the company has cash, equivalents, and investments of $5.39 billion as of the latest quarter end. This alone suggests to me that the dividend is very well covered here, as the firm has enough liquidity on hand to cover all obligations for the foreseeable future. Thus, I conclude that the dividend is quite safe, and I think investors would do well to buy this stock at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I think the words "at the right price" cut pretty close to the heart of what all of this is about. A great company like this one can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and will be a great investment at the right price. In this context, "right" and "wrong" are more polite stand in words for "cheap" or "expensive." In my non-investor life I am probably too much of a spendthrift, but when it comes to stocks, I insist on never overpaying for anything, no matter how much I like it. I determine whether shares are cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash and the like. In particular, I like to see a company trading at a discount relative to both the overall market and its own history. On that basis, the shares aren't particularly attractive in my view, given that they're trading near the high side of their historical range.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

For this reason, I can't recommend that investors buy these shares at current prices.

A Review of My Options Trade

To sum up so far, I think this is a wonderful business and has tremendous cash generating capacity. At the same time, I think the dividend is quite safe, and there's very little risk of a credit or liquidity crisis here anytime soon. That said, the shares are expensive and for that reason, I can't recommend buying at current levels. That was the same argument I made several months ago, though, and the shares are up dramatically since then. So, I could be wrong (it's been known to happen) and my "avoid Lam Research stock" may end up costing investors money. Also, I'm particularly worried about the stock because there's some compelling reasons to think that stocks have gotten ahead of themselves. I can imagine what you're thinking now, dear reader. If only there were a way to maintain a position in this company in case this excessively timorous wimp Doyle is wrong, while keeping most of my capital safe from drawdowns. Thankfully, the options market provides a great way to get the best of both worlds here: continued exposure at far less risk. Before getting into the specifics, though, I should walk investors through how my previous recommendation worked out.

In my previous article, when the stock was changing hands at $235, I recommended that investors switch to call options as a surrogate for the stock. Specifically, I recommended the March 2020 calls with a strike of $240. These were trading for about $18.70 at the time. They spiked in price over the next several months as the shares went higher, until cratering in value as the stock hit a short term low of about $188 on the same day as expiration. So at that point, the call option buyer was down $18.70 per share, and the shareholder was down about $47 per share.

If we assume that the shareholder hung on as they usually do (i.e. did not realize the loss) and the call buyer purchased yet another six month call option with a strike price as close to "at the money" as possible. The September call with a strike of $190 was trading at the time for about $17.50. These are currently trading around $90.40, so they're up just under $73 or about 400%. So, the stock holder's total return from the time of my previous article to now is about $76.00 and the call buyer's total return is about $54 ($73 minus $18.70 from earlier loss). These results would seem to suggest that rolling call options is an inferior strategy relative to share ownership. I would make the following observations, though:

Risk matters, and having lower capital at risk is, by definition, less risky than having greater capital in the market. In both the first and second instances, investors could maintain a nearly identical position in this company by using only 8% of capital employed in the first instance and 11% in the second. Put another way, the stock buyer achieved a return 41% greater than the call option holder, but they had ~90% more of their capital tied up to achieve this result. Related to this point, we should not abuse outcome bias here. What I mean is that there was nothing that led investors to think the bloodletting was over this past March. At the time these calls expired worthless, shareholders still had $190 per share of capital at risk. They had already lost $47 peak to trough and that figure may have ballooned as the shares fell further. Even with the purchase of the second call, the option holder had suffered far lower losses and had much lower risk than did the shareholder. Obviously the call holder foregoes the dividend income, and this should be accounted for also. Some of the loss in dividend income could have been generated in higher yielding investments elsewhere. Given the low yield here, matching lost dividend income would not be a challenge in my estimation. We should remember that 2020 has been an extraordinary year, and that the peak to trough move here was the greatest drop in the company's history. In my view, had the market not been sideswiped by this blackest of swans, the risk adjusted return for call holders would have been even better.

With all that in mind, I think owning call options makes the most sense here. For investors who are just coming to this name, I recommend the December 2020 calls with a strike price of $315. These are currently bid-asked at $39.50-$42.20. If the investor simply takes the ask here and buys at market, they will earn much of the continued upside for these shares. Most importantly, they will earn this return while exposing only about 13% of their capital. In my view, this represents a "win-win" trade for potential longs. They get most of the flavor for only 13% of the calories.

I think my review of what happened with my "switch to calls" recommendation highlights the risks of this strategy, but I should be even more explicit. It is possible that a call buyer will lose 100% of their capital if the shares fall in price. This is particularly troublesome if the shares remain just barely below the strike price. In that circumstance, the call buyer underperforms the stock holder massively, as the former quickly loses all of their time value while the latter is consoled by dividend payments. In that circumstance, I think it'd be prudent to sell the call by mid-August before time value starts to decline at a faster rate. Thus, calls are terrible replacements for stocks when markets are calm and volatility is low. I don't we're living through particularly calm times, though. I think these are great risk minimization tools, but nothing is perfect in all circumstances, and calls are no different. I think investors should be aware of when it's best to employ these and when it's best to avoid them. I think now is a good time to employ them because they represent the least bad way to invest in this market in my view.

Conclusion

I think this remains a wonderful business with a rock solid balance sheet and a very well covered dividend. The problem is that investors access the future cash flows of a given business via the stock and the stock often gets ahead of itself in either direction. Now that the market has returned these shares to the high end of their valuation range, I think it makes sense to eschew the shares in favor of call options. These give investors much of the upside in case I'm mistaken about how much farther valuations can go while limiting risk drastically. I'm a wimp and therefore I'm always interested in finding ways to remove risk. I think calls are ideal for this at the moment, and I recommend that current longs sell their shares and buy calls.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long Lam Research calls.