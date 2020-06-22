PostNL Parcel is doing better than ever. The coronavirus is accelerating the transition to eCommerce.

Introduction

After my bullish article on March 31st, 2020, PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) (OTCPK:PSTNY) has vastly outperformed the Dutch AEX and the American S&P 500. This outperformance is thanks to PostNL Parcel seeing high volume growth, much higher than the market expectations. In my original article, I elaborated why PostNL's Parcel business is undervalued by the market, I still believe this is the case. I want to revisit my thesis of the last article, and showcase that recent news headlines showcase that the thesis is correct.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Coronavirus impact

In my previous article discussing PostNL in-depth, I believed the coronavirus impact and the strength of PostNL Parcel were underestimated by both the market and management, and so I concluded:

'it is very plausible that PostNL will beat current market expectations for 2020' ~PostNL Is A Growing Business Valued Like A Dying Business

We are currently at the midpoint of 2020 and PostNL wrote a press release stating:

'PostNL is adjusting its FY 2020 outlook for normalised EBIT to strongly above the previous guidance of between €110 million and €130 million.' ~PostNL Investor Relations

I emailed Investor Relations trying to understand what 'strongly' implied. But unfortunately, they did not reply. We have to assume strongly implies an expected EBIT of at least €150 million. Ironically, PostNL Mail is actually seeing heavier declines than expected:

'The volume decline at Mail in the Netherlands in April and May was further impacted by a stronger than expected decline in bulk mail, explained by companies postponing direct mail campaigns. This was only partially offset by a slightly better trend in single items.'~PostNL IR

In my opinion, this is in line with my original thesis where I said:

'I believe PostNL's current mail business should be valued at €0, but cash flows of the mail business are likely higher than the actual profits.' ~PostNL Is A Growing Business Valued Like A Dying Business

The positive cash flows of the mail business aren't worth much since PostNL Mail carries a high debt load, partially thanks to the Sandd acquisition. This recent news strengthens my point, PostNL Parcel is what creates shareholder value for PostNL. PostNL Mail is performing worse than expected, PostNL Parcel is doing better than expected, so PostNL expects to beat their guidance 'strongly'. In my previous thesis, I valued PostNL Parcel at €865.70 million with a 2020 EBIT of €125 million, this EBIT is obviously too low so I estimate that in a conservative scenario, PostNL Parcel's value is now just above €1 billion, while the current market cap is €816 million. This again showcases that the market's expectations were low, are now higher, but still underestimate the value of PostNL Parcel.

Here's why PostNL Parcel is doing so phenomenal. Volume growth accelerated from close to 14% at the end of March to above 25% in April and May. It is currently operating at almost optimal capacity, and there are relatively more small businesses using PostNL Parcel. These deliveries have a much higher gross margin for PostNL and so create much more value for shareholders. The gross margin of deliveries from big e-commerce websites is often much smaller. But I am optimistic. Just like PostNL, DHL parcel (OTCPK:DPSTF) is experiencing high growth and is likely delivering at optimal capacity. Since these two players have a majority of the market share they are now holding the cards. The smaller players concentrate on niche markets and generally deliver far less small packages.

(Source: ACM Post- en Pakketmonitor 2018, translated to English)

It is very plausible that PostNL and DHL can leverage higher margins from big e-commerce websites, like Bol.com (OTCQX:AHODF), when they sign new contracts. In previous years, PostNL and DHL signed these low-margin contracts because this allowed them to maintain their market share. These deliveries made them very little money but paid the bill, and it allowed them to expand their distribution network. If the demand of parcels continues to grow, and I see no reason why it would stop since the coronavirus is accelerating the transition to e-commerce, it is clear that a shortage occurs in the parcel market. This is obviously an advantage to both DHL and PostNL. I believe the effect of the Covid-19 crisis is that both DHL and PostNL will be able to attain higher margins from the big e-commerce players, and this will seriously increase profitability.

Here below are the quarter 1 results released in May, that were actually quite mediocre:

in € million Revenue Q1 2019 Revenue Q1 2020 EBIT Q1 2019 EBIT Q12020 PostNL Parcel 398 414 23 26 PostNL Mail 392 395 16 5 PostNL Other 21 26 (9) (15)

Pensions

It likely catches your eye in the table above that PostNL Other has a very bad EBIT. PostNL Other represents the head office entities, but also represents 'the difference between the recorded IFRS pension expense for the defined benefit pension plans and the actual cash contributions'. Q1 2020 ended on 28 March 2020, that was in the middle of the coronavirus dip. According to the quarterly report, this -€15 million mostly represents additional non-cash pension expenses. I imagine that these were very high due to the low stock prices at that point. I assume that these expenses will be lower in the rest of the year since the stock market recovered, I assume that is partially the reason for the higher guidance. The expectations for Parcel were already better, but management did not want to raise guidance since the pension fund was creating uncertainty.

Fortunately, there is some more good news about the pension fund. PostNL and the pension fund PostNL signed an agreement about the final payment to PostNL pension fund. Originally, PostNL was obligated to pay €310 million at most at the end of 2020. Fortunately, they were able to lower this to €290 million, and are allowed to pay €85 million of that sum over a 5-year period. While paying €205 million at the end of the year.

This improves the future cash position of PostNL dramatically and makes a dividend in 2021 very likely. With a forward P/E of 12, according to Finance Yahoo PostNL remains cheap at current stock prices.

Conclusion

PostNL remains substantially undervalued, and creates substantial upside for shareholders even at current prices, since Covid-19 has accelerated the transition to e-commerce, and thanks to this PostNL Parcel has performed spectacularly. I remain bullish since it is clear the tide is turning positively for PostNL after some harsher years, while the valuation remains low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNLYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.